Journalist Cam Higby literally had his life threatened for being a capitalist by a member of the communist revolutionary group Freedom Road Socialist Organization who was campaigning for Abdul El-Sayed at Wayne State University. Another violent communist group named BAMN was also fronting for the Muslim communist.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Not only are the communists not trying to hide their violent agenda anymore, but they are also openly threatening to kill those they consider capitalists. The Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) set up a table at Wayne State University on Thursday outside an Abdul El-Sayed campaign event to promote the Muslim communist Democrat and had a run-in with journalist Cam Higby, which took a dark turn. One of those sitting at the table threatened Higby, saying that if he were a landlord, his tenants would revolt and “put you down like the dog you are.”

“Lively Debate” with Communist Revolutionaries

Cam Higby decided to engage the campaigners for El-Sayed.

“We believe that the only way to create change in this country is via revolution, and that won’t happen through reforms,” one of the two men at the table informed Higby.

The journalist asked what kind of revolution he meant, and he responded, “Overthrowing the government,” and said it would be done through violence. He didn’t try to soften the assertion; he outright called for a violent revolution.

“You’re just like trying to provoke people,” the man said to Higby, calling him an “intellectual masturbator.” The journalist told him he was just interested in spirited debate, but the man said they weren’t out tabling for that.

“Oh, you’re here to say we should kill all the landlords?” Higby asked, getting a surprisingly direct answer.

“Yeah, dude. And if you’re a f*cking landlord, I hope you die,” he viciously replied.

Higby acted like he couldn’t believe what the guy just said and asked, “You hope I die because I’m a capitalist?” The man responded, “Yeah.”

“Your tenants decide they have a revolution. They put you down like the dog you are,” the man added.

This is straight out of Muslim communist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s playbook. A sentiment that El-Sayed evidently wholeheartedly agrees with, as do the communists campaigning for him.

Rigby also pointed out that the guy who confronted him is a white convert to Shia Islam, indicated by the necklace he’s wearing. The journalist says he has another recording asking him about it. How utterly unsurprising.

More Violent Marxists Campaign for El-Sayed

FRSO wasn’t the only radical communist group tabling inside Wayne State University in Michigan, according to the Post Millennial. By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) were caught on video refusing to condemn the 9/11 terrorist attacks, asserting that it occurred, killing almost 3,000 Americans in 2001 because of US “imperialist policies.”

Higby also spoke to two people at that table. One of them said that they were organizing to shut down a Trump rally that will take place in Port Huron, Michigan. The woman did not know that the journalist was recording her on hidden video.

She said, “I’m 39, so I grew up as the 9/11 stuff happened. I feel like we were told so much bullsh*t.”

She added, “I mean, I feel like this is the logic that got us stuck in Afghanistan, and we should not repeat that.”

“We did have to retaliate against 9/11, right? We couldn’t just let 9/11 happen,” Higby asked her.

“Well, we really got into a forever war that was not—,” Higby interrupted and told her that the war wasn’t forever, and that it has since ended.

That was when the second woman at the table spoke up, with the first woman laughing in the background.

“I’m pretty sure that we have a fundamental disagreement,” she told the journalist.

“Well, I think that if somebody comes to kill the president of the United States, you shouldn’t. You should obviously do something about it. And 9/11, you should obviously do something about it,” Higby responded.

That response incensed the second woman, who asserted that the US should not have gone into Afghanistan and that “9/11 happened because of the US imperialist policies in the Middle East.”

The second woman hesitated and started to answer when the first woman said that they were not going to engage any further.

BAMN’s full name is “Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration and Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality by Any Means Necessary.” Even the name is progressively full of itself. The group states on its website that its goal is to defeat “Donald Trump and his fascist movement by any means necessary.”

“BAMN exists to develop the conscious political method needed to turn our struggles into fights that CAN WIN, learning both from the successes and mistakes of our own struggles, and from the most successful leaders of mass movements like Martin Luther King and Frederick Douglass,” the site continues.

We get it – you’re communist revolutionaries.

Squelching Freedom of Speech

Higby performed actual journalism at the poorly attended gathering and got booted from the El Sayed event at Wayne State for it. He was removed from the largely empty arena after asking about reports indicating that El-Sayed has taken money from foreign donors – namely terrorists such as the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, and Hezbollah.

You are known by the company you keep, and El-Sayed is surrounded by communists and Muslims. He hobnobs with Islamic terrorists, and his family is deeply tied to the Muslim Brotherhood. Now he’s got violent communist lackeys campaigning for him, threatening to kill those who are capitalists. How Democratic of him.

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