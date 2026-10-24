RAIR Foundation USA

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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
2d

WHY HAVEN'T THESE JIHADI JEZEBEL WHORES OF HAMAS BEEN DEPORTED? BECAUSE OUR CORRUPT, TREASONOUS, ANTICHRIST, ANTISEMITIC LEADERS HAVE ALL BOWED TO BAAL, THE CHURCH HAS BOWED TO BAAL, EVERYONE EXCEPT THE REMNANT HAS BOWED TO BAAL.

REPENT OR PERISH SHEEPLE

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dave's avatar
dave
1d

They both look like they are as hard as a soup sandwich. Ahhhhh . Too funny

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