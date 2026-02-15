On February 26, 2024, the Richardson, TX City Council honored Marwan Marouf with a proclamation for his “contributions” to the Muslim community.

Fast forward to 2025: ICE arrested him and deported him back to Jordan.

The government’s reasons are damning:

Marouf overstayed his visa for over a decade.

He donated nearly $14,000 to the Holy Land Foundation – the same organization convicted in America’s largest terror-financing trial for funneling $12.4 million to Hamas.

He provided material support and solicited funds for this Tier III terrorist organization.

Marouf was the PR and fundraising director for the Muslim American Society (MAS) in Dallas, founded by Muslim Brotherhood members, with ties to Hamas front groups like the Islamic American Relief Agency, which funneled money to Osama bin Laden, al-Qaeda, and other jihadists.

MAS openly promotes “Islam as a total way of life” and pushes for a “virtuous society” governed by Islamic teachings – code for Sharia influence.

They work hand in hand with the Islamic Society of North America and the Muslim Students Association, all rooted in the same Islamic revival movement.

Texas Leaders in Richardson honored a man with terror ties while RAIR Foundation exposed the truth, and the US government confirmed it.

This is the infiltration being fought in Texas and across the country.

Wake up, America – our cities are being captured from within.

