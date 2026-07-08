Robert Spencer dismantles J.D. Hall’s misleading claims on Tucker Carlson that the Ottomans were ‘very kind’ to Christians, exposing instead the historical reality of institutionalized Islamic subjugation, humiliating dhimmitude, and the complete absence of equality for Christians under Sharia.

By Vlad Tepes

In a recent episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, J.D. Hall claimed that the Ottomans were “very kind” to Christians, didn’t tax churches, and even rebuilt the Church of the Holy Sepulchre multiple times.

The clear implication was that Islamic rule historically treated Christians better than modern Israel does.

Robert Spencer, one of the West’s leading experts on Islam and author of The History of Jihad, joined RAIR Foundation to challenge this narrative. He argued that Hall’s portrayal contained serious omissions and distortions.

According to Spencer, Islamic law has never allowed equality between Muslims and non-Muslims. Instead, it institutionalizes second-class status for Christians and Jews through the dhimmi system, the jizya tax, and a range of humiliating restrictions designed to reinforce their subordination.

No Equality Under Islamic Law – Ever

Spencer cut to the core of the issue: Under Sharia, Christians and Jews (People of the Book) are dhimmis. Tolerated but subordinate. They pay the jizya poll tax, explicitly mandated in Quran 9:29, and must do so “with willing submission and feel themselves subdued.”

This isn’t a mere administrative fee. Islamic legal tradition elaborated humiliating rituals: spitting in the face, slapping the back of the neck, forcing non-Muslims to the narrowest side of the road, distinctive clothing, bans on riding horses, restrictions on building or repairing churches, and prohibitions on holding authority over Muslims.“It has never existed,” Spencer emphasized, “and I would venture to suggest that it never will exist, because Islamic law forbids it.”

Watch Robert Spencer’s expert refutation below:

Hall’s focus on churches not being directly taxed ignores the reality that every individual Christian paid the jizya. The system was designed to remind non-Muslims of their inferior status.

Jahiliyyah: Erasing Pre-Islamic Civilization

Hall’s narrative also glossed over the central Islamic concept of Jahiliyyah, the “Time of Ignorance” before Muhammad. This worldview views everything that existed before Islam as worthless or idolatrous. As a result, pre-Islamic Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, or Hindu history in Muslim-ruled lands is often treated with contempt rather than preserved or respected.

Spencer pointed to the Taliban’s destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas in Afghanistan as a clear example. The statues were deliberately blown up not just as acts of destruction, but as a statement of Islamic supremacy over pre-Islamic “idolatry.” He noted the same pattern in Saudi Arabia, which once contained Christian and Jewish communities but now has zero churches — in line with Muhammad’s reported deathbed command to cleanse the Arabian Peninsula of non-Muslims.

“You don’t have the kind of respect that we see in Europe for the pre-Christian past,” Spencer observed. Instead, pre-Islamic ruins are frequently viewed as divine judgment on defeated civilizations.

Ottoman Reality: Conquest, Subjugation, and Erasure

The Ottoman millet system, often portrayed today as a model of tolerance, was in reality a system of structured subordination. Christians lived as second-class subjects who paid special taxes, faced legal restrictions, and were subject to periodic violence.

Over the centuries, thousands of churches across Ottoman territories were destroyed or converted into mosques. The most famous example is the Hagia Sophia in Constantinople, once the greatest cathedral in Christendom and now a mosque.

Hall also misrepresented the Ottoman repairs to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. While the Ottomans did carry out some repairs in later centuries, these were largely pragmatic moves by a weakening empire seeking to maintain Christian loyalty. They were not acts of benevolence. Earlier Muslim rulers had already destroyed the church, most notably the Fatimid Caliph al-Hakim, who leveled it in 1009.

As Spencer pointed out, selectively highlighting minor repairs while ignoring this broader pattern of destruction and conversion is “surpassingly dishonest.” The Ottoman legacy also includes large-scale massacres of Christian populations, most notably the Armenian Genocide, as well as ongoing jihadist violence against Christians in places like Nigeria today.

The Real Contrast: Israel vs. Gaza and the Muslim World

Spencer pointed to the glaring modern difference Hall ignored. In Israel, Christians and Muslims enjoy full legal equality, can practice freely, and the Christian population has grown. In Gaza under Hamas and across much of the Muslim world, Christians face persecution, church attacks, and steep demographic decline.

Nigeria sees near-daily jihad massacres of Christians. Pakistan’s Christians are often relegated to menial “sweeper” jobs. This is the consistent pattern.“If it’s a choice, I’d rather have somebody spitting in my direction,” Spencer said of occasional rude incidents in Israel. “It’s terrible… but the idea that this is some widespread practice… it’s fantasy.”

Why This Matters

The Tucker/Hall segment isn’t harmless historical discussion. It whitewashes 1,400 years of Islamic conquest, dhimmitude, and supremacism while framing Israel as the real problem for Christians.

As Spencer noted, this fits a broader effort to downplay the jihad threat and redirect conservative anger.

History is clear: Islamic rule never produced equality. It produced subordination, often enforced with violence. Pretending otherwise doesn’t help Christians in the Middle East or the West. It only aids those who want to repeat past patterns.

Tucker Carlson remains highly influential among conservative circles, making it all the more necessary to refute these dangerous narrative attacks on the West and downplay the very real threat of Islam.

Robert Spencer’s work at Jihad Watch remains essential reading for anyone seeking unvarnished truth on these issues.

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