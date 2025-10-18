Mamdani’s election would not merely change New York — it would normalize, inside the American system itself, the merger of Islam and Marxism as a legitimate governing force.

In an explosive RAIR Foundation USA exclusive interview, Jihad Watch Director Robert Spencer issued a stark warning about what could soon befall America’s largest city: the election of Zohran Mamdani, a self-described “socialist” and devout Twelver Shiite Muslim, whom Spencer describes as “a Marxist revolutionary aligned with Iran’s jihadist ideology.”

Mamdani — whom current polling gives an 87% chance of becoming New York’s next mayor (Emerson College Poll, Oct. 2025) — is the subject of Spencer’s new book, Intifada on the Hudson: The Selling of Zohran Mamdani, a devastating exposé revealing how the radical left and Islamic movements are converging in the heart of America’s most influential city

Watch the full RAIR TV exclusive interview with Robert Spencer:

“A Communist Muslim Leading America’s Largest City”

Spencer warns that Mamdani’s rise represents “a fusion of two totalitarian ideologies — Marxism and Islam — each using terror, fear, and class warfare to impose an earthly utopia by force.”

“He’s both a Marxist and a Twelver Shiite Muslim — the same sect that rules Iran,” Spencer explained. “These are the people who chant ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ every Friday — not as a slogan, but as a plan of action.”

Spencer points to Iranian assassination plots on U.S. soil, including the 2021 attempt to kill a dissident journalist in Brooklyn and the foiled 2011 plot to bomb a D.C. restaurant frequented by a Saudi ambassador, as precedent for Tehran’s long arm inside America.

“What better way to further that plan,” Spencer asked, “than having someone ideologically aligned with Iran’s regime leading the largest city in the country?”

If Mamdani becomes mayor, Spencer warns, New York will not merely elect another far-left politician — it will legitimize the Marxist-Islamic alliance on American soil, empowering enemies of liberty worldwide.

“A True Believer” Backed by Marxist and Islamic Elites

Born into immense privilege, Mamdani is no grassroots reformer. His mother, Meera Nair, is a wealthy, internationally acclaimed filmmaker who boycotts Israel and once refused an award from the Haifa Film Festival “until the apartheid regime is dismantled.”

His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a Marxist Columbia University professor known for his book Good Muslim, Bad Muslim, which framed jihad as “resistance to Western imperialism.”

“He was raised in Marxist-Islamist privilege,” Spencer said. “A millionaire’s son pretending to be a revolutionary — just like Lenin, Mao, and Castro before him.”

Mamdani’s lavish three-continent wedding earlier this year — with receptions in New York, Dubai, and Kampala, Uganda, at his family’s private compound — exposes the familiar hypocrisy of Marxist elites who decry capitalism while living in its luxury.

Marxism Meets the Jizya

Mamdani’s proposed policies — including “taxing white neighborhoods more” (Meet the Press interview, June 2025), nationalizing housing, and creating city-run grocery stores — are, according to Spencer, a Marxist echo of Islam’s jizya, the discriminatory tax historically imposed on non-Muslims under Sharia rule.

“Marxism penalizes the productive for the sake of the unproductive,” Spencer explained. “It’s the same principle behind the jizya — punishing one class to empower another, while elites live comfortably above them all.”

Such measures, Spencer warns, would quickly bankrupt New York City, trigger demands for a federal bailout, and deepen racial and class division — an outcome both Marxists and Muslims desire to fracture American society from within.

The Red-Green Axis: Antifa and Muslims in the Streets

Spencer predicts a surge in street-level chaos should Mamdani take power, pointing to a pattern across Western cities where leftist governments enable both Antifa violence and Islamic demonstrations.

“Antifa and Islam operate the same way — through intimidation,” he said.

“The goal is to terrify the public into silence and submission. That’s not an accident; it’s the model.”

In cities like Portland, Minneapolis, and London, Spencer notes, the “red-green axis” has manifested in mass protests, synagogue vandalism, and anti-Israel marches that go unchecked by progressive mayors.

With control over NYPD leadership, budget allocations, and public assembly permits, Mamdani could transform New York into “a giant Portland — but armed with Iran’s ideology and New York’s power.”

The Jewish Question — and the Left’s Blind Spot

Despite New York’s enormous Jewish population — nearly 1.6 million, the largest outside Israel — Spencer warns that many left-leaning Jews may still back Mamdani out of a misplaced belief in progressive egalitarianism.

“Socialism promised equality after centuries of persecution, but it’s now the vehicle for a new antisemitism,” Spencer warned. “The right defends the individual. The left erases distinctions, including the Jewish identity itself.”

Mamdani’s public support for the BDS movement and his family’s anti-Israel activism should serve as a wake-up call to Jewish voters still convinced that the political left remains their protector.

What’s at Stake

Under New York’s charter, the mayor controls: The appointment of the NYPD Commissioner, Corporation Counsel, and the city budget exceeding $100 billion

Oversight of school curricula, zoning boards, and emergency executive powers

Direct influence on federal cooperation, including with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force

A Mamdani administration, Spencer argues, could use those levers to weaken counterterror programs, defund police, and turn the city into a national flashpoint for Marxist-Islamic unrest.

A Final Warning

Spencer closes with a stark message for voters nationwide: “He’s deadly serious about everything he says,” Spencer concluded. “He’s a die-hard Marxist and an unapologetic Islamist. If he wins, it will not stop at New York — it will spread across America.”

Robert Spencer’s new book

Intifada on the Hudson: The Selling of Zohran Mamdani is available now on Amazon.

RAIR Foundation USA will continue to expose the Red-Green Axis undermining America from within.

