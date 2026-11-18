Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed a history lesson on why President Thomas Jefferson bought a copy of the Quran. The Founding Father wanted to understand the Muslim enemy better as he waged war on the Barbary pirates. Swearing the Muslim communist in on the Quran is an abomination.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Michigan-elect Senator Abdul El-Sayed has vowed to take his oath of office on the Quran and is mocking Vice President JD Vance for having to swear him in on it. The Muslim Democrat cited President Thomas Jefferson having a copy of the Quran in his announcement, which prompted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to provide the Jihadist with a history lesson. It’s a reality check provided by the Founding Fathers that should be used to smack the numerous Muslims who are now slithering their way into the halls of Congress.

El-Sayed Vows to Swear-In on Quran

DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier, and attorney Chuck Cooper recently teamed up to designate the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a terrorist organization, which forced the Islamic group to flee the state. Then Uthmeier announced that they are investigating the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Now, the governor has El-Sayed in his sights, and deservedly so.

He shared a video of incoming Michigan senator Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed telling NPR about his plans to take the oath of office on the Quran. The Jihadist seems to believe invoking Jefferson owning a copy of the Quran somehow justifies ditching the Bible during the swearing-in ceremony.

“I will likely swear on the Quran. Which Quran? We’re not sure. I mean, Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Quran,” El-Sayed stated, attempting to inject the Founding Fathers into his plans, making it seem somehow constitutional.

“So, when Keith Ellison was sworn in to Congress, he swore in on that copy,” he asserted. “There’s also the first – the University of Michigan holds the first Quran in the state of Michigan. It’s very, very old, and that might be the choice. So, I don’t know.”

Using Ellison as an example is hardly a valid precedent for taking the oath on the Quran. It’s an abomination.

El-Sayed also declared that Michigan is the “capital of Arab America” in a speech that he gave at the Arab Empowerment Summit. He’s declaring a new Caliphate as Muslims further civilizational Jihad across the nation. This is a conquest from within that now spans the US from coast to coast.

DeSantis Enters the Quran Chat

DeSantis informed El-Sayed that Jefferson was, in fact, dealing with bloodthirsty Muslim Barbary pirates. Jefferson bought a two-volume English translation of the Quran in 1765 while studying law in Williamsburg, Virginia. He studied and referenced the Quran throughout his political career as part of addressing America’s battle against Muslims.

“Thomas Jefferson and John Adams met the Tripoli Ambassador in London and asked why Muslims were attacking nations who had done them no harm,” DeSantis wrote on X, referring to Jefferson’s battle with the Tripoli pirates, who were a subset of the Barbary pirates and were primarily Muslim.

DeSantis referred to a portion of the letter Jefferson and Adams, who each held the title of American Commissioner at the time, wrote to John Jay, dated March 28, 1786, according to Breitbart News.

“We took the liberty to make some inquiries concerning the Grounds of their pretentions to make war upon Nations who had done them no Injury, and observed that we considered all mankind as our friends who had done us no wrong, nor had given us any provocation,” the letter reads, as the Founding Fathers explained that the ambassador [of Tripoli] said the war waged by the Muslims was entirely based on the laws of their prophet in the Quran, which identifies infidels as sinners deserving of wrath and death.

“The Ambassador [of Tripoli] answered us that it was founded on the Laws of their Prophet, that it was written in their Koran, that all nations who should not have acknowledged their authority were sinners, that it was their right and duty to make war upon them wherever they could be found, and to make slaves of all they could take as Prisoners, and that every Musselman who should be slain in battle was sure to go to Paradise,” the letter contended.

Then, DeSantis bludgeoned El-Sayed over the issue: “Jefferson would go on to wage war against the Barbary pirates (terrorists) during his presidency.”

The Quran is Incompatible with the Constitution

Swearing El-Sayed into office on the Quran is antithetical to everything this nation stands for.

Elaine Ellinger over at RAIR Foundation lays it out perfectly:

Article VI requires every senator to “be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution.” Powell v. McCormack barred Congress from adding extra qualifications, but it left the oath itself intact. As Osborne observes in “Can Congress Seat a Member-Elect Who Vows to Destroy our Constitution?” (America Renewing), the oath is the mechanism that binds the office-holder to the document. Courts have treated it as enforceable in principle even while declining to police most pre-oath statements. If the text on which the oath is sworn contains an explicit claim of supremacy over the Constitution, the oath is being asked to bind the senator to two incompatible authorities. In that circumstance the oath can, and on Osborne’s reading must, be challenged; otherwise Article VI is emptied of force. The legal permission to use a Quran does not resolve the conflict; it only identifies the text whose claims must be measured against the Constitution. The Quran is the primary source of Sharia. Several of its rulings stand in direct conflict with the Constitution:

Inequality before the law: Quran 2:178 and 5:45, together with classical rules on retaliation and blood-money, assign different values according to religion and sex. The Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments require equal protection.

No freedom of conscience: Quran 4:89, 5:33 and 9:5, and the classical treatment of apostasy, impose death or severe disability for leaving Islam. The First Amendment protects free exercise and free rejection of religion. (Quran 2:256, which El-Sayed has cited as “no compulsion in faith,” was revealed in a specific Medinan context and was not read by classical authorities as establishing unrestricted modern freedom of belief; many considered it abrogated or limited to jizya-eligible groups. Progressive Christians Podcast, 29 May 2026.)

Slavery: Quran 4:3, 4:24, 23:5-6, 33:50 and 70:29-30 regulate and permit slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment abolishes it.

Polygamy: Quran 4:3 permits up to four wives. Federal and state law prohibit polygamy; Reynolds v. United States upheld that prohibition against free-exercise claims.

Supremacy of civil law: Quran 9:33, 48:28 and 61:9 state that Mohammed was sent with the true deen “to make it prevail over all other deen.” Quran 5:44, 5:45, 5:47 and 33:36 require judgment by what Allah has revealed. Judaism and Christianity contain explicit principles that the civil law of the host country is binding in matters of public order. The Quranic claim is the opposite.

The comparison El-Sayed offered to canon law does not hold. Canon law and Jewish religious law do not claim, in their authoritative sources, to be the system that is to prevail over the constitutional order. Islam’s own sources do. The Quran, classical Arabic lexicons, the writings of Islamic scholars, and Islamic school texts consistently describe Islam as a deen – a complete civilizational system of law and governance that claims authority over public order – not a religion in the Western sense of private belief and worship. The dominion verses (9:33, 48:28, 61:9) state that this deen is to prevail over all others. The organizations that endorsed and financially supported the candidate describe his victory as the opening of a longer effort to place more Muslim members in Congress and the Senate and to hold those members to priorities that flow from those verses.

El-Sayed has too many terrorist ties to list. He openly schmoozes with imams who routinely call for the death of Jews and infidels, as well as the conquest of America. A former spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood’s political party in Egypt praised his election, saying El-Sayed stands as a model for Muslims advancing their cause “from within the political system.”

The Muslim communist’s allegiance is not to America and the Constitution… It’s to Allah and Sharia. He is a foot soldier for Islam’s conquest of the US from within. And many more will follow him unless we stop them.

DeSantis has not announced that he will run for the presidency in 2028, but he would be an excellent choice. He is one of the very few willing to address the Jihadists in the room and dare to take them on. We need a warrior like him for the civilizational battle we are waging against Islam.

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