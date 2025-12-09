A child’s poem exposed a state-engineered demographic project in a Russian Christian neighborhood — and the regime responded with police, intimidation, and Soviet-style extremism laws.

The Russian Federation, which many Western dissidents romantically imagine as a defender of tradition and national identity, has just provided a sobering demonstration of how far it has drifted toward authoritarianism. Police in Perm detained and interrogated a 12-year-old girl for writing a short poem opposing the construction of a large mosque in her quiet, overwhelmingly Russian Christian neighborhood. Her “crime” consisted of expressing a view shared by many of her neighbors who oppose the project for legitimate civic, cultural, and demographic reasons.

The incident took place in Verkhnyaya Kurya, a microdistrict of Perm where the local population is almost entirely ethnic Russian and Orthodox Christian. Tatar Muslims make up roughly one to two percent of residents, and local Tatars themselves have never requested a mosque. Yet authorities approved and facilitated a massive mosque project designed for 250 worshipers on paper but planned with two 150-foot or 15-story minarets, and a stated daily capacity of one thousand. Local residents immediately recognized that the structure is not intended for the tiny local Muslim population but for an expected influx of migrant workers from outside the region. In other words, it is an engineered demographic beachhead.

The 12-year-old girl, Masha, reflected these concerns in a simple poem. Authorities responded with what can only be described as a disproportionate and political display of force. Police arrived and took the child away for questioning. According to Russian media, the interrogation was not a brief clarification but a formal attempt to determine whether her poem constituted an act of extremism. The scene, recorded by her distressed relatives, resembles something out of a late Soviet morality trial. A child voiced a community sentiment and the state responded with security forces.

The video of the poem being read by the girl who wrote it, and who was detained and interrogated:

This is not happening in Western Europe, where such incidents have sadly become routine. This is happening in Russia, a country many in the West believe has rejected globalist ideology. The reality is more complicated and far more troubling. On matters involving Islam, migration, ideological conformity, and state power, Russia is increasingly acting like the same kind of centralized, narrative-enforcing system that Westerners know all too well.

Residents of Verkhnyaya Kurya oppose the mosque for reasons that are both practical and cultural. The area lacks essential infrastructure such as a fire station, a police presence, medical clinics, sports grounds, and parks. Many of these facilities existed years ago but have since disappeared, while the state found the resources to support an enormous religious structure for a population that does not live there.

Locals point out that the mosque’s construction is being driven by external interests, including a private businessman who privatized the land. They also note with growing alarm that the mosque will become a magnet for migrants, creating an enclave that disrupts the quiet character of their community. Every one of these concerns is grounded in observable patterns across Russia and throughout Europe.

Instead of listening to the community, the state chose to criminalize a child.

The machinery of the modern state no longer functions to mediate between the people and power. Increasingly, in Russia as elsewhere, it functions to protect official narratives. When the narrative demands that Islamization is not taking place, those who point out that it is become the problem. And when the narrative demands a cosmetic image of harmony between Muslims and the local population, the truth, even in the form of a child’s poem, becomes an offense.

Russian society is simultaneously witnessing an official rehabilitation of figures associated with totalitarian power. Just days before Masha’s interrogation, authorities restored a statue of Joseph Stalin in a Moscow metro station. The statue had been removed in the early post Soviet era but is now once again displayed with reverence. Its return is symbolic and revealing. While fashionable commentators claim the revival of Stalin imagery merely reflects nostalgia or patriotism, the more accurate explanation is simpler. A system that restores Stalin is a system comfortable with using fear and coercion. The arrest of a child for writing a poem is the natural outgrowth.

The Russian state insists that extremist ideology must be suppressed. Yet it cannot bring itself to name or confront the source of rising tensions in towns like Verkhnyaya Kurya. Local Tatars were not demanding a mosque. The Russian Orthodox community was not instigating violence. The conflict arises from top-down decisions to import large numbers of migrant workers and build religious institutions for them, regardless of local needs or consent. Opposing this is not extremism. It is democratic self-defense.

What happened to Masha exposes the political transformation that has been unfolding in many countries once thought immune to communist and authoritarian ideological pressure.

The justice system is no longer calibrated toward fairness but toward the preservation of approved narratives.

Once the state begins treating dissent as extremism, it inevitably begins treating ordinary citizens as suspects and children as criminals.

This case is not about a poem. It is about the replacement of the machinery of a republic with the mechanisms of a system that increasingly resembles Orwell’s description of the communist state. And in this system, the only unacceptable speech is speech that contradicts the state’s preferred future for its people, even when those people are twelve years old.

