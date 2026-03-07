Russia is reportedly providing intel to Iran on US forces and targets in the Middle East, crossing the line into indirect warfare with the United States.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The Washington Post is running with a report that Russia is actively slipping Iran intel on US forces and targets in the Middle East. It cites three unnamed officials who are familiar with the intelligence. Given it’s WaPo, whose reporting has been far less than reliable… but if any of the accusations are true, that means Russia has crossed a line, committing what could be a stone-cold act of war against the US. It is certainly a believable development from a treacherous, nuclear-armed rival with sophisticated intelligence capabilities.

Russia enters the conflict

This signals that the expanding conflict now includes Russia providing Iran with “exquisite intelligence capabilities,” the Washington Post noted, adding that it also marks a shift from what experts previously thought… namely that Russia would stay away from the conflict and limit its response to diplomatic condemnations.

The media outlet claims that the Kremlin has passed on the locations of American warships, aircraft, and other military assets ever since “Operation Epic Fury” began a week ago. Since the operation began last Saturday, Iran has scrambled to fire thousands of drones and missiles at US assets across the Middle East.

“It does seem like it’s a pretty comprehensive effort,” one official familiar with the intel told the Washington Post.

Military ties with Iran

It’s already known that Iran was supplying Russia with its high-tech drones to use against Ukraine. Russia also reportedly supplied Iran with defense systems that failed massively when American forces attacked. So, providing intel on US troop plans would not be a stretch for the Russians.

The ties between Russia and Iran were further strengthened last year when they signed a 20-year political and economic treaty, which partially focused on helping each nation fend off external threats.

The Biden administration declassified intelligence findings that showed Iran supplies Russia with attack drones and has assisted the Kremlin with building a drone-manufacturing factory.

The US is also watching China closely. The communist stronghold has provided Iran with financial support, spare parts, and missile components, as well as defense systems that have failed against the US military onslaught. China relies heavily on Iranian oil.

Fox News is also giving credence to the accusation, with sources evidently referring to WaPo’s report.

“The Iranian regime is being absolutely crushed. Their ballistic missile retaliation is decreasing every day, their navy is being wiped out, their production capacity is being demolished, and proxies are hardly putting up a fight,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement that was given to Fox News. “Operation Epic Fury is meeting or surpassing all of its goals, and the United States will continue to dominate.”

The New York Post reported on the response from the Trump administration as well, saying, “Despite the purported assistance of the Russian-backed intelligence, President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth both declared that the US military quickly established ‘total dominance’ over Iran — and that the Islamic Republic has already ‘lost everything.’”

Indirect warfare

WaPo’s reporting indicates that the Russians are taking a page from the US playbook, attempting to mire US forces in the Middle East. They hope to do this by depleting weapons stockpiles by providing the Iranians with intelligence that helps with their targeting of American forces.

According to Fox News, that is the same strategy the US used after Russia invaded Ukraine, while avoiding putting US boots on the ground. The Russians evidently took note and are trying a version of the tactic with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). It’s indirect warfare against the US, but it’s still warfare.

It’s unknown to what extent Russia has been handing over target information. An Iranian drone struck a position in Kuwait on Sunday, killing six American service members and wounding several others.

The Kremlin has vigorously denounced the attacks on Iran as “a preplanned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state.”

From the Daily Wire:

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin condemned the United States and Israel after they took out Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Putin called the strike that killed Khamenei and members of his family and inner circle a “cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.” The Russian dictator, however, stopped short of committing to defend his ally as the United States continues to pummel Iranian forces and defense systems.

Russia is not denying involvement

Iran’s top diplomat stopped short of denying the claims about Russia. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC Nightly News that Russia and China back Tehran “politically, and otherwise” but declined to specify whether that extends to military assistance.

“I’m not going to give the details of our cooperation with other countries, right in the middle of the war,” he told NBC News.

From the Associated Press:

Asked whether Russia would go beyond political support and offer military assistance to Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there has been no such request from Tehran. “We are in dialogue with the Iranian side, with representatives of the Iranian leadership, and will certainly continue this dialogue,” he said Friday. Pushed on whether Moscow has provided any military or intelligence assistance to Tehran since the Iran war’s start, he refrained from comment.

The report from WaPo is the first indication that Russia has dared to get directly involved in the war with Iran. Russia is still in talks with Iran, and there is no information on whether President Trump and Putin have spoken yet.

