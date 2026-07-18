Few address the issue of “rape Jihad,” where Muslims consider it acceptable to sexually assault women and children who are not of their faith. That doesn’t make it any less of a threat, as Britain has found out the hard way. Millions there have lived through this horror, and it is now in America, spreading as monsters are ignored and allowed to prey on our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers. It’s conquest by demographics – they are attempting to breed us out through sexual terrorism.

Unfettered Islamic immigration has brought us to this point. America used to be a safe place where you could walk the streets after dark and not fear for your life. You could leave your doors unlocked and allow your children to play outside unsupervised. That’s no longer the case, and most of it traces back to illegal immigration and the left allowing criminals to hunt us.

‘Servant of Allah’ Indicted on Rape Charges

Abdullah Al-Bustami, a 24-year-old Portland, Oregon man whose name “Abdullah,” a common Islamic surname, literally translates to “Servant of Allah,” has been indicted on rape in the first degree, three counts of sodomy in the first degree, and four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

It is unclear if he is an immigrant himself or the child of immigrants, but he doesn’t sound like a native Portlander by any means. Oregon is a sanctuary state, so that information won’t be forthcoming.

(Video Credit: KPTV FOX 12 Oregon)

Al-Bustami reportedly entered a store in Beaverton and exchanged his phone number with a female employee after they began talking. He then later offered her a ride home, which she accepted. That turned out to be a very bad mistake. He allegedly drove her to a hidden parking lot and viciously raped her repeatedly.

Beaverton Police took the accused assailant into custody on July 8. On Tuesday, he was indicted by a Washington Grand Jury for a slew of sexual assault-related charges. He is currently in the Washington County Jail, and authorities are asking others to come forward because they fear Al-Bustami has more victims in the Portland and Salem area. That conclusion is connected to undisclosed details in the case.

Of note is that Al-Bustami’s locked Instagram profile displays the Palestinian flag.

Import the Third-World, Become the Third-World

Not a lot of facts are being made public, but the case gives the appearance of yet another instance of third-world Islamic values clashing with Western women, which this poor woman found out the hard way. In Britain this would just be another day, but here in the US this deserves way more attention than it’s getting. The media is burying it, and the left’s intentional sweeping of the crime under the Islamic rug is par for the course. This particular crime did not even make front page news and would never have been noticed had it not been for Elon Musk and X.

We can’t afford for the left to get away with branding deviant criminals who are Muslim as Islamophobia and continue to turn a blind eye in the name of “racism.” It’s becoming endemic here in the US, and like Sharia law, it must be stopped.

Amy Mek of RAIR Foundation put it perfectly:

Our leaders keep importing men and their families from cultures that treat women as property, enforce veiling, allow cousin marriage, and see non-Muslim women as infidel prey – all while screaming “diversity is our strength.” How many more American women and girls have to be raped and broken before we shut this down? Deport. Every. Single. One. ESPECIALLY those who commits these crimes. End the invasion. Protect our women. This is conquest by demographics and our daughters are paying the price.

Part of Islamic Dogma

Remember that Muhammad was a slave owner and trader. He would capture female slaves in battle and sexually assault them. He commanded his men to do the same, and Muslims are ordered to follow in his footsteps.

The Quran instructs on how to have sex with female slaves and infidels. Moreso than it does concerning praying five times a day – which evidently is not mentioned at all.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Abdullah Al-Bustami, or who has information related to this investigation, is urged to contact Detective Daniel Tuite with the Beaverton Police Department at dtuite@beavertonoregon.gov.

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