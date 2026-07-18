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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

The West has seen this movie before. Britain ignored grooming gangs, buried cultural facts, smeared whistleblowers, and sacrificed vulnerable girls to the altar of multicultural cowardice. America must not repeat that disgrace. If Abdullah Al-Bustami is guilty of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse, he should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If he is an alien, deport him after sentence. If there are more victims, find them. If sanctuary policies block the truth, expose them. But the larger issue is civilizational: a free society cannot survive if it imports hostile attitudes toward women and then forbids citizens from noticing. Religious liberty protects peaceful worship. It does not require national suicide, cultural blindness, or silence while predators hunt under the cover of political correctness.

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Barbara D. Martin's avatar
Barbara D. Martin
1h

Islam is an invading, murdering, anti-Christian, illiterate, barbaric, slave-holding, misogynistic, pedophilic, terrorist cult of conquest and subjugation.

REMOVE all illegal Muslims.

BAN Sharia Law.

BAN the building of new mosques.

LABEL the Cult of Islam a terrorist organization.

STOP using taxpayer dollars to fund their schools, their teachings and ban their texts!

STOP American educational institutes from accepting Muslim funds, Muslim teachers, Muslim texts.

Ban clothes specifically worn by Muslims: throbes, hijabs, abayas, chadors, niqabs and burqas.

Ban prayer blocking walkways and streets. Deny the permits. Arrest if they pray anyway.

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