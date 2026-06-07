What the officer was told was a training session, was in reality, a purge.

In North Yorkshire, Police Community Support Officer Luke Salmons was invited to a diversity training course. Organizers explicitly told participants it was a “safe space,” a place for open, honest discussion.

Salmons, a Christian, took them at their word. He asked reasonable questions about jihad, Hamas, and the situation in Gaza.

Two days later, he was suspended from the force. He was isolated. His career was effectively destroyed by an internal blacklist known as the Police Barred List.

After months of hell, the Chief Constable finally overturned the gross misconduct finding. The case has now been settled. But the message is crystal clear: In today’s Britain, certain questions are no longer allowed — even in a so-called “safe space.”

Soviet-Style Deception

This was a textbook entrapment operation.

They created the illusion of openness, encouraged officers to speak their minds, and then used their own words as weapons against them. This is Soviet-level ideological enforcement: identify, isolate, and eliminate anyone who refuses to accept the state’s approved narrative on Islam and mass migration.

As one observer noted, the real goal appears to be purging police forces across the UK of anyone who still believes 2 + 2 = 4, instead of whatever the current regime demands it add up to.

Not two-tier policing, but a new system of law altogether

The purging of police who are not in lockstep agreement with state narratives on islam and other revolutionary narratives of the state is yet another example of the transformation of the United Kingdom from the land of Magna Carta, the birthplace of individual rights, to an authoritarian communist, narrative driven society of the kind described so brilliantly by Orwell and numerous other writers, and not surprisingly, usually about England.

Officer Luke Salmons did not rant. He did not insult anyone. He simply asked questions consistent with observable reality and his Christian faith. For that, he was suspended and hounded out of his job.

How many other officers have been silently removed this way? How many good people have seen what happened to Salmons and chosen to keep their heads down rather than risk their careers?

The Bigger Picture

British institutions, police, education, and government are being transformed into enforcers of a new state ideology where:

Mass migration and Islamization are above criticism.

Traditional British and Christian perspectives are treated as dangerous extremism.

Dissent is punished through process, not debate.

The “safe space” was a trap designed to expose and remove anyone who still thinks independently. Luke Salmons is not the villain here.

He is the canary in the coal mine.

And the coal mine is filling with gas.

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