RAIR Foundation USA commemorates the one-year anniversary of the brutal assassination of our friend, Salwan Momika, a fearless Iraqi refugee and outspoken critic of Islam, gunned down in Sweden for daring to expose its threats.

Salwan made global headlines by publicly burning copies of the Quran to protest Islam’s intolerance and warn the West of its dangers. He was trying to show the world that our leaders were importing people who were willing to kill simply for offending Islam.

His acts drew fatwas from terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS, who placed him on their hit lists. An Iraqi city even offered a $2 million bounty plus a Quran made of two kilos of gold for his head.

But instead of protecting this high-risk refugee, Sweden’s government turned on him. They charged him with “incitement against an ethnic group” for his criticisms and Quran burnings, stripping away his security despite known jihadist hunters tracking him.

They placed him in a so-called “confidential” apartment in Södertälje’s Hovsjö district, awaiting a sham trial verdict—essentially serving him up on a silver platter..

RAIR fights in his memory to wake Americans up, before the threats become your reality, before silence becomes submission.

We will never stop saying his name: Salwan Momika.

Rest in power, our friend. Your sacrifice will not be in vain. Your fight continues through us.

Never submit. Never forget.

Share