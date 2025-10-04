Sam Solomon—a former Sharia judge turned fearless Christian scholar—gave his life warning the West, mentoring the Church, and bridging two worlds with unmatched courage, intellect, and faith, leaving behind a prophetic legacy that will echo long after his voice has fallen silent.

Today, we mourn the passing of a remarkable man: Sam Solomon — Islam scholar, former Sharia jurist, co-founder of Christian Concern, author, evangelist, and watchman for the church.

His death marks a profound loss — not only to those who knew him personally, but to the broader Christian world, which counted on his insight, courage, and prophetic voice.

Early Life & Conversion: From Sharia Judge to Christian Witness

Sam Solomon’s life was one of radical transformation and unflinching faith.

Born and raised a devout Muslim, he spent fifteen years immersed in Sharia (Islamic law), becoming an imam and Sharia judge in Khartoum, Sudan. His life changed forever when he encountered the Christian Scriptures, a revelation so profound that he left behind his position, his culture, and his safety to follow Christ.

For that decision, he paid an extraordinary price. Solomon was imprisoned and interrogated, and was sentenced to death for apostasy under Islamic law. He fled into exile with nothing but the sandals on his feet, forced to leave his homeland under threat of execution.

Even in exile, Solomon refused to shrink back. He brought with him an unparalleled understanding of Islam’s inner workings — a depth of scholarship that he would later dedicate fully to equipping the West with a proper understanding of Islam as a threat doctrine, and its tactics to conquer the unbeliever.

Scholarship, Prophecy & Ministry

Sam Solomon was not only a convert, he was a scholar-warrior for truth, uniquely equipped to expose and explain Islam’s doctrinal and civilizational ambitions.

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive and co-founder of Christian Concern, described him as a man who “warned us all” — a prophetic voice who, thirty years ago, foresaw the very cultural and social upheavals the West now faces: sharia courts, Islamic banking, grooming gangs, halal infrastructure, Islamic schools, the true nature of mosques as beachheads, and rising violence.

Through Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre, which he co-founded, Solomon played a pivotal role in shaping Christian advocacy, religious freedom litigation, and public witness across the UK and beyond. His work was both theological and strategic, calling the church not only to understand Islam but to awaken to the spiritual and civilizational stakes of the age.

He also testified before the U.S. Congress, served as a consultant to the British Parliament on matters of Islam and extremism, and became an international voice for truth and religious liberty.

Writings and Global Influence

Sam Solomon wrote under a Christian pseudonym for protection, but his influence was unmistakable. Among his most significant works:

“A Proposed Charter of Muslim Understanding” (2006) — commissioned after the 7/7 London bombings by UKIP MEP Gerard Batten — proposed that Muslims in the UK sign a declaration rejecting jihad and violence in the Qur’an. Though controversial, it represented one of the first attempts in modern politics to directly confront Islamic doctrine in policy form.

“Modern Day Trojan Horse: The Islamic Doctrine of Immigration” (2009) — co-authored with Elias Al-Maqdisi, developed the Al-Hijra theory, warning that Islamic migration was not merely demographic but doctrinal — a civilizational strategy modeled on Muhammad’s own migration to Medina as a precursor to conquest.

“Hijra or migration is binding on all Muslims… preparatory to jihad with the aim of securing victory for Islam.” — Modern Day Trojan Horse, 2009

Sam’s prolific scholarship and fearlessness placed him at the heart of the international counter-jihad movement. He shared platforms with Geert Wilders, Pamela Geller, Robert Spencer, and other leading voices; participated in the 2007 Counter-Jihad Conference in Brussels; addressed the Israeli Knesset at the invitation of MK Aryeh Eldad; was flown to Ottawa to speak at the Free Thinking Film Society; and served on the advisory board of the International Free Press Society.

He was not merely a commentator; he was a cornerstone of the modern Christian intellectual defense against Islamization.

Character, Faith & Fellowship

Those who knew Sam describe a man both scholarly and deeply spiritual.

He was intensely private, forced by multiple fatwas and credible threats to guard his identity, yet his friends recall his infectious joy, humor, and deep intercession.

Andrea Williams wrote that “when Sam prayed, he really prayed.” His prayers carried the weight of eternity, for nations, for converts, for the persecuted church.

Despite years of exile, he radiated a sense of peace, humility, and purpose. He loved deeply, laughed freely, and led quietly. His work was never for applause, but for eternity.

What the World Just Lost

A Prophetic Voice Silenced

The Christian world has lost one of its few voices fluent in both the theology of Islam and the spiritual warfare of our times. Sam Solomon’s understanding of Sharia, jihad, and cultural infiltration was unparalleled — and his warnings, once dismissed, have proven devastatingly accurate.

A Mentor to Future Generations

He trained and inspired a new generation of Christian defenders of the faith — including Tim Dieppe, now the Head of Public Policy at Christian Concern. His mentorship ensured that his insights would not die with him.

A Model of Suffering Faith

He embodied the cost of discipleship, enduring imprisonment, exile, and threats with grace. His life stands as a rebuke to comfortable Christianity and a reminder of what following Christ truly means.

A Bridge-Builder Between Worlds

Sam spoke both the language of Islam and the language of the church. His ability to translate between them — intellectually, spiritually, and culturally — was unique. That bridge is now gone, and its absence will be felt deeply.

A Guardian of the Church’s Conscience

Sam refused to let the church sleep through the advancing storm. He called it to discernment, courage, and truth, even when it cost him dearly. His departure leaves a vacuum in the prophetic conscience of our generation.

A Call to Carry the Torch

As Andrea Williams wrote in her tribute: “Sam’s race is finished, his crown awaits, and we now carry forward the torch he faithfully held.”

His death is not an end but a summons — to every believer who still hears the call to truth.

We must not simply eulogize Sam Solomon. We must emulate him.

Let us therefore:

Know the Scriptures deeply.

Know our adversary—not in fear, but in truth.

Pray earnestly and intercede for the nations.

Stand courageously when cultural tides oppose us.

Mentor and invest in those who will follow after.

Though grief presses heavily, Christians do not grieve without hope. For Sam Solomon, the exile is over, the race is run, and his crown awaits. His life was a warning, a witness, and a gift — and now, his torch passes to us.

Some of Sam Solomon’s powerful interviews, speeches and talks

In 2010, RAIR Foundation’s own Vlad Tepes conducted an in-depth interview with Sam Solomon about Islam and his body of work — a powerful and prophetic warning to the West that remains just as urgent today and should be seen by everyone.

Sam spoke at the Danish Parliament in 2013

The following was a powerful talk Sam Solomon gave in 2010. His sermon is broken up into five easy-to-digest parts:

Sam Solomon on The Michael Coren Show in 2010

Sam Solomon leads prayer at Christian Concern’s ten-year celebration, 2018

