RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Tatanka's avatar
Tatanka
2h

Exterminate that vile ideology including all it's diehard followers from the planet i say.

Get them before they get us.

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W.'s avatar
W.
19m

This is an convise, excellent and outstanding status of the problem while issuing a warning and heads up.

We need no MUST be prepared to challenge, show resolve and clean up this mess before it is too late.

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