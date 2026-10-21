If you believe what is unfolding in France will not reach Texas, you are already behind.

Muslim communities vote as a cohesive bloc. In France, that organized power has already forced Marine Le Pen to publicly declare that “Islam is compatible with the republic” simply to remain electable. Le Pen is a politician who spent years calling for the closure of mosques and the deportation of those promoting Islamist influence. However, once a Muslim population reaches critical mass in major cities, politicians, like Le Pen, face relentless pressure to pander, and they wind up folding on their positions.

The same formula applies in America. Listen to the Muslim Brotherhood-linked voices active in Texas. They openly describe voting as their “jihad”, a religious duty to gain political power and reshape society.

Texans: vote Republican. Vote early. Do not allow organized blocs to outvote you in your own state. Otherwise, you risk the slow erosion of control over your communities, your laws, and your future.

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage:

Mosques Are Now Texas Polling Stations (RAIR TV) – February 24, 2026

RAIR exposes how more than 300 Texas mosques – including the Islamic Association of North Texas – are doubling as polling stations, fueled by taxpayer money and functioning as political “barracks.” This engineered infrastructure is driving Democrat turnout surges and accelerating the Islamization of the Lone Star State through imported voter blocs and civilizational jihad. Texans are urged to vote immediately or risk losing the state.

Red-Green Axis Victory in Texas: Muslim PAC + Soros-Backed Sunrise Elects Fahad Ahmed to Irving City Council – May 5, 2026

Organized Muslim voter blocs via the Irving Muslims PAC, coordinated with far-left Sunrise Movement funding, delivered a City Council seat to Muslim candidate Fahad Ahmed (50.6%) while advancing another Muslim candidate to a runoff. RAIR details how post-prayer registration drives, candidate forums at mosques, and the red-green axis are rapidly seizing local power and advancing Islamization in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Ballot-Box Jihad — How Islamic Networks Are Weaponizing Elections to Conquer America From Within (RAIR TV) – August 19, 2026

Islamic leaders who once deemed voting in Western democracies haram now openly declare elections their “jihad.” Mosques serve as polling stations and barracks while coordinated networks of nonprofits and PACs mobilize bloc voting to install candidates advancing Islamic and socialist priorities. RAIR frames this as a meticulously planned war of conquest from within, exploiting low American turnout – with Texas and other key states as battlegrounds.

Election Jihad in Texas: Tax-Exempt Mosque or Democratic Campaign Headquarters – September 6, 2026

Al-Hedayah Islamic Center in East Fort Worth hosted what was billed as a voter registration drive but functioned as a one-party Democratic campaign stop featuring candidates, party signs, and Muslim Democratic Caucus operatives inside a 501(c)(3) mosque. RAIR questions clear tax-exempt abuse and organized political capture, warning that such operations turn houses of worship into partisan machines.

THREAT ALERT, TEXAS: Former Armed Militant Declares ‘Standing Armies’ Inside Mosque Serving as Polling Location (RAIR TV) – October 15, 2026

At the Islamic Association of North Texas (a Dallas County polling site), former Black Panther/Black Liberation Army member Imam Jihad Abdulmumit openly glorified past armed “expropriations,” called Friday prayers “standing armies worshiping Allah,” and urged growth of ranks through mosque networks – unchallenged. RAIR sounds the alarm on this Red-Green alliance operating inside a voting location and demands election officials investigate.

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