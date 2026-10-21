RAIR Foundation USA

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alexei's avatar
alexei
6d

For anyone awake and paying attention, the writing has been on the wall in France for many years but the French, rather like the Jews in Germany in the thirties, have been reluctant to believe the signs staring them in the face, hoping that their intuition was wrong because otherwise it would mean a total upheaval of their lives.

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Gregory Huffman's avatar
Gregory Huffman
6d

How does this even pass the separation of church and state? Does this mean Islam is not a religion so they can have polling places in their place of worship? If it’s not a religion, then remove all the tax exemptions and see how fast they leave! I call that a win-win!

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