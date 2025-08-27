Scotland Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Arrested After Resisting Migrant Harassment
A 14-year-old Scottish girl was arrested for defending her 12-year-old sister from migrant harassment—an indictment of a Europe that punishes its daughters while protecting their predators.
Once again, Europe’s daughters are sacrificed on the altar of mass migration. This time, it was a 14-year-old girl in Dundee, Scotland, who found herself surrounded by adult migrant men, and instead of being protected, she was arrested.