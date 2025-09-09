(Published June 8, 2025)

In an exclusive interview with RAIR Foundation USA, economist and former Brexit Party founder Catherine Blaiklock exposes how Britain’s embrace of halal slaughter – rooted in Islamic ritual cruelty – is not just violating animal welfare and UK law, but accelerating the nation’s Islamization, all under the noses of silent activists and complicit officials.

Once known for its rule of law, respect for animal welfare, and proud national identity, and as a nation that shaped global culture as recently as the 1960s, the United Kingdom is now being transformed into something unrecognizable. Mass Islamic migration has not only imported foreign customs but embedded a brutal new system that targets even Britain’s food supply. Under the banner of halal, Islamic slaughter rituals have brought systemic violence against animals into the mainstream, replacing humane standards with religious cruelty. This goes far beyond reasonable accommodation. It is ideological conquest and cultural supremacy, enforced through fear, silence, and the blind acceptance of lawlessness.

At the forefront of the resistance is economist and former Brexit Party founder Catherine Blaiklock, who has just launched a landmark legal campaign to challenge the forced spread of non-stun halal meat in UK public institutions. Her effort, supported by English Democrats leader and seasoned constitutional lawyer Robin Tilbrook, may prove to be one of the most consequential cases Britain has ever seen in the battle over Islamization, sovereignty, and animal rights.

Halal Slaughter: Brutality Behind Closed Doors

Unlike traditional UK slaughter practices, halal meat is produced by cutting an animal’s throat while it is fully conscious. The animal then bleeds out, terrified and in agony, a process that can last several minutes if the cut is not clean. Though the UK technically bans such cruelty, exemptions exist for religious communities, primarily Muslims and Jews. However, as Blaiklock points out, the scale of kosher slaughter is minuscule and almost entirely confined to a small subset of observant Jews. Halal, by contrast, has gone mainstream, bringing its violence with it. Furthermore, Kosher slaughter is designed to prevent suffering; halal is designed to ignore it.

“We are talking about fully conscious animals, sometimes staggering around for minutes, dying slowly,” said Blaiklock. “The law allows this only for religious purposes, yet non-Muslim children across Britain are being served halal in schools and hospitals, without their parents ever being informed.”

In one verified case, a lamb is seen collapsing onto the blood-slicked concrete, eyes wide with terror as its throat gapes open. Men shout “Allahu Akbar” as it writhes and convulses for over 90 seconds. This is Islamic tradition. It is ritualized cruelty, performed under legal protection and paid for by the British taxpayer. And perhaps even an exercise in desensitization by the Muslims who practice it, as it is often carried out in private homes and not limited to specialized practitioners.

Blaiklock has also documented cases where slaughter takes place in private back gardens or urban areas, completely unregulated. “We’ve seen slaughtering going on in back gardens,” she reported, “and carcasses coming off the back of lorries.” This raises urgent concerns about hygiene, public safety, and the total absence of oversight, all of which are being ignored under the guise of religious sensitivity.

Just days ago, in one shocking case, a terrified bull escaped during an Eid slaughter event in Birmingham. He ran loose through the streets, endangering the public and exposing the chaos and danger of these makeshift operations.

Mass Violation of UK Law

Blaiklock’s legal case hinges on the fact that, under current UK law, religious slaughter exemptions are granted only when the meat is consumed by the religious community in question. But that line has been obliterated. Public schools, hospitals, and even restaurants like McDonald’s and KFC are serving halal meat to the general public, often to save money – a practice that Blaiklock argues is not just immoral but illegal.

According to the Welfare of Animals at the Time of Killing (WATOK) Regulations 2015, animals may only be slaughtered without prior stunning if the meat is “intended for consumption by Jews or Muslims.” Serving that meat to the general public, especially to non-Muslim children without parental consent, voids the exemption and renders the act illegal.

“Local authorities are breaking the law, full stop,” she said. “They’re allowing slaughterhouses to produce religious meat for mass consumption, which is outside the scope of any legal exemption. That’s the basis for the judicial review.”

To move the case forward, Blaiklock and Tilbrook are collecting Freedom of Information requests from local councils, compiling documentation of supply chains, and seeking photographic evidence of slaughter condition images so gruesome they’re rarely shown publicly.

And it’s not just the slaughter that’s hidden. Halal meat often enters school kitchens, hospital wards, and supermarket shelves without clear labeling, stripping away consumer rights. Most parents never consented to their children eating religiously sacrificed animals. Many don’t even know.

Cost Over Life: The Economic Engine Driving Cruelty

The rise of halal is not just a cultural shift; it is an economic takeover. Halal slaughter is cheaper to carry out precisely because it is unencumbered by the animal welfare laws and hygiene standards that make legal slaughter more costly. It requires fewer regulations, fewer licensed staff, and no expensive stunning equipment. As councils scramble to cut costs, halal contracts become increasingly attractive – even if it means turning a blind eye to cruelty, illegality, and religious coercion.

But cheaper meat comes at a higher cost to national identity — and to the animals themselves.

“This isn’t just a battle over what’s on your plate,” warned Blaiklock. “It’s a slow-motion surrender to cruelty, Islamic supremacy, and legal double standards.”

And as halal gains ground, Britain’s traditional abattoirs are driven out of business. The cruelty is rewarded. Compliance is incentivized through profit.

Silence from the Left: Where Are the Animal Rights Activists?

One of the most shocking aspects of the halal crisis is the silence from Britain’s powerful animal rights organizations.

“The RSPCA, PETA, all of them — they say nothing,” Blaiklock lamented. “They’re too cowardly, too politically correct. They’ll scream about five foxes in a hunt but stay silent on five million animals dying in agony. Why? Because this cruelty is religious and, more importantly, Islamic.”

Blaiklock adds that the very same activists who champion LGBT rights, women’s rights, and animal welfare are the first to turn away when Islam is involved. The hypocrisy, she argues, is as dangerous as it is maddening.

Meanwhile, the media remain equally silent. Despite having access to undercover footage of halal slaughter, not one major broadcaster, not the BBC, not Channel 4, not ITV, has dared to air a full exposé. The truth is buried because the truth offends.

From Halal to Hijrah: The Broader Islamization of Britain

Halal slaughter is just one front in what Blaiklock sees as a broader campaign of Sharia-based societal transformation.

“We already have Islamic MPs demanding segregated campaign events — men on one side of the room, women on the other. They weren’t allowed to talk to each other,” she said. “This wasn’t Saudi Arabia – this was Redbridge, East London. We have halal food in public schools. Sharia courts are operating unofficially. And now we’re watching the emergence of Islamist political parties,” she said. “This is a full-spectrum Islamization process.”

Halal. Sharia councils. Honor killings. FGM clinics. Public adhan broadcasts. Segregated political meetings. Parallel legal structures. Halal certification funding terror-linked groups abroad. It is a network, and halal is only the entry point.

She also warned that many young Muslims “don’t even realize they live in a non-Muslim country” because of extreme segregation in Muslim-dominated areas. “They’re completely cut off from British culture,” she said.

Even Britain’s electoral politics are shifting, she warned, with Labour now dependent on the Muslim vote and Reform UK taking donations from wealthy Muslim businessmen.

Blaiklock also criticized Nigel Farage for purging true conservatives from the original Brexit Party and noted that Reform UK had recently appointed a Muslim chairman and received funding from Muslim donors. “They’ve abandoned the fight,” she said.

The Grooming Gangs and the Price of Cowardice

Blaiklock did not shy away from connecting halal slaughter to even darker consequences of Islamic migration. She cited the industrial-scale rape and trafficking of thousands of young white and Sikh girls by Muslim grooming gangs, crimes that were ignored for decades by politicians, police, and social workers who feared being labeled “racist.”

“These girls were drugged, raped, and sold — and no one lifted a finger,” said Blaiklock. “It wasn’t a failure. It was a choice. Just like ignoring the slaughter of animals. Just like ignoring honor killings. Just like ignoring forced marriages and FGM. It’s the same pattern: silence in the name of multiculturalism.”

A Warning for America

Blaiklock’s message to Americans is blunt: “Don’t think this can’t happen to you. It’s already starting. You’re already seeing halal in your supermarkets, Muslim grooming gangs in Minnesota and Michigan, and Sharia being taught as cultural education.”

She urges Americans, especially women, to understand the cost of apathy: “It starts with accommodating prayer rooms. Then halal in schools. Then self-censorship. Then rape, then murder. Britain is your warning. Don’t ignore it.”

The Legal Battle Ahead: “The Screams of the Lambs”

The campaign, tentatively titled “The Screams of the Lambs,” is now raising funds to pursue a judicial review, a rare legal tool that could force courts to examine whether UK law is being violated on a mass scale. If successful, the case could effectively ban the sale of halal meat to non-Muslims and shutter dozens of illegal or unregulated slaughterhouses.

“This could be the first real legal blow to the halal system in Britain,” said Blaiklock. “Even curtailing it by 50% would save millions of animals and send a message that we are not going to be ruled by fear.”

If Blaiklock succeeds, the implications will stretch far beyond animal welfare. It would be a declaration that British law still matters, and that no community, no belief system, and no imported ideology is above it.

Blaiklock is calling for researchers, tech volunteers, and donors, particularly those in the UK, to join the campaign.

For updates on the legal campaign and to support the cause, stay tuned to RAIR Foundation USA.

