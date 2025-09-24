Well, that was close. The Secret Service stated on Tuesday that it “dismantled a network of electronic devices located throughout the New York tristate area that were used to conduct multiple telecommunications-related threats directed towards senior U.S. government officials.”

(Video Credit: U.S. Secret Service)

Imminent threat in New York City

The threat was deemed “imminent,” and Founders Code reports that if it had not been stopped, it would have had the capability to disrupt all communications in New York City. By the way, it would be naïve to assume they got all of it, and the threat is linked to foreign entities, so it is ongoing. Those “nation-states” and individuals have not been named so far, but are reportedly known to federal agencies.

According to Fox News, the devices that were found were spread out over a 35-mile radius surrounding the ongoing United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City.

“This network had the potential to disable cellphone towers and essentially shut down the cellular network in New York City,” Matt McCool, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s New York field office, said in a video that was released on Tuesday.

Foreign states, terrorists, cartels, and organized crime

McCool told the Associated Press that the investigation determined that, “definitely nation-states, foreign governments [were] communicating over that network to known criminals in the United States, and known organized crime, known cartels, and terrorist groups were using this network to run their communications anonymously and encrypted.”

The Secret Service found “more than 300 co-located SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards across multiple sites.”

“In addition to carrying out anonymous telephonic threats, these devices could be used to conduct a wide range of telecommunications attacks. This includes disabling cell phone towers, enabling denial of services attacks, and facilitating anonymous, encrypted communication between potential threat actors and criminal enterprises,” the Secret Service noted. “While forensic examination of these devices is ongoing, early analysis indicates cellular communications between nation-state threat actors and individuals that are known to federal law enforcement.”

“To be clear, these recovered devices no longer pose a threat to the New York tristate area,” McCool insisted. “We will continue working towards identifying those responsible and their intent, including whether their plan was to disrupt the U.N. General Assembly and communications of government and emergency personnel during the official visit of world leaders in and around New York City. Forensic examinations of the equivalent of 100,000 cell phones’ worth of data is underway.”

“Swatting” Republicans – threats to the Trump administration

The devices are also believed to have been used for “swatting” against Republicans such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), according to Breitbart. The “swatting” calls targeted high-ranking government officials and members of the Trump administration.

More from Breitbart:

Targets of the swatting calls reportedly include Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), and Nikki Haley. The Secret Service’s Advanced Threat Interdiction Unit, in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies, traced the swatting signals to several locations in the New York tri-state area. Upon further investigation, they found a sophisticated network of SIM servers capable of generating enormous amounts of phone traffic while rapidly switching out SIM cards to evade detection.

According to McCool, the investigation was triggered “following multiple telecommunications-related imminent threats directed towards senior U.S. government officials this spring.” He also remarked that the operation was capable of sending up to 30 million text messages a minute, according to the Associated Press.

From Blazemedia:

An anonymous official briefed on the investigation told CBS News that the sophisticated network was “well-organized and well-funded,” and “could text message the entire country within 12 minutes.”

The Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Justice, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the New York Police Department, and other state and local law enforcement partners are all involved in the ongoing investigation. Which means, this is not just a localized threat, but a national security issue as well.

A national security threat

“The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated,” U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran asserted.

“The U.S. Secret Service’s protective mission is all about prevention, and this investigation makes it clear to potential bad actors that imminent threats to our protectees will be immediately investigated, tracked down, and dismantled,” he vowed.

“Given the timing, location, and potential for significant disruption to New York telecommunications posed by these devices, the agency moved quickly to disrupt this network,” the Secret Service commented.

According to the BBC, the devices were seized from SIM farms at abandoned apartment buildings that spanned more than five sites.

The New York Times reported that the investigation followed anonymous “telephonic threats” that were directed at three U.S. government officials this last spring. One of the officials works for the Secret Service, and the others work at the White House.

Investigators also discovered and seized 80g of cocaine, illegal firearms, computers, and phones, according to CBS News.

An unnamed official stated that “it would be unwise to assume” there aren’t other such networks in the U.S.

Despite the widespread discoveries, there have been no arrests yet, but officials are saying “there could be arrests down the road,” adding that “from an operational perspective, we want those behind the network to know that the Secret Service is aware and that we’re kind of coming for them.”

“McCool compared the potential impact to the cellular blackouts that followed the Sept. 11 attacks and the Boston Marathon bombing, when networks collapsed under strain. In this case, he said, attackers would have been able to force that kind of shutdown at a time of their choosing,” the Associated Press alarmingly reported.

Just imagine if this type of operation were in place to take down communications from coast to coast. Then imagine that China flips a switch and our heating/cooling and water stop because they are embedded in our infrastructure systems across the nation. It’s not hard to imagine that at all at this point.