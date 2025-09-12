On this solemn day, when Americans remember the nearly 3,000 lives stolen by Islamic terror, a source provided photo evidence purportedly showing a Zakat Foundation of America truck parked in a press-designated spot at the Pentagon.

The vehicle was branded with the slogan: “#1 authority in Islamic giving.” To see such an image at the very site where 184 Americans were murdered on September 11, 2001, is not just tone-deaf — it is obscene.

And it is obscene for another reason: the Zakat Foundation of America (ZFA) is not an innocent charity. Behind its humanitarian façade are documented partnerships with organizations designated as terrorists by multiple governments, along with networks long identified by U.S. authorities as central to jihadist financing.

Zakat: Charity or Jihad Fund?

Zakat is often portrayed in the West as charity, but in Islamic law, it has always been both a welfare and a war chest. That is why Islamic “charities” are so often exposed as fronts for jihad.

To understand why the Zakat Foundation’s presence at the Pentagon on 9/11 is so disturbing, Americans must first understand what zakat is.

Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam — a mandatory religious tax requiring Muslims to give a portion of their wealth, traditionally 2.5%, each year. While often described to Western audiences as “charitable giving,” zakat is not charity in the Western sense. It is not an act of free generosity but a compulsory tax, regulated by Islamic law, with strict rules on who may receive it. Western audiences hear “charity” and think soup kitchens and hospitals. But Islamic law forbids zakat from being spent on those purposes if it means helping non-Muslims.

This means that every time Muslims pay zakat, a portion can be directed toward jihad. It is not “misuse” when funds end up with Hamas or Al-Qaeda — it is the system working exactly as designed.

The Qur’an itself (9:60) sets out the only categories of recipients:

“Alms are only for the poor and the needy, those employed to administer them, those whose hearts are to be reconciled, to free the captives, for those in debt, for the cause of Allah, and for the wayfarer.”

That final category — “for the cause of Allah” (fi sabil Allah) — has, for over a millennium, been understood by authoritative Islamic jurists to include funding jihad. This is not ambiguous. Classical scholars consistently affirmed that zakat may be directed to provide money, weapons, supplies, and logistical support for those fighting in Islam’s holy wars.

Even the U.S. government acknowledges this danger. The Treasury Department’s 2015 National Terrorist Financing Risk Assessment warned:

“Terrorist groups and their supporters use charities to provide funds or otherwise dispense critical social or humanitarian services to vulnerable populations in an effort to radicalize communities and build local support.”

This reality means zakat is not simply about feeding the hungry or building schools. It is a built-in financial engine for jihad, mandated by Islamic law itself. And in the modern era, it has become one of the most exploited vehicles for terrorism financing.

As former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy explains, zakat has been defined by Islamic scholars through the centuries not for the benefit of “infidels,” but exclusively for Muslims — including, in practice, the families of Palestinian suicide bombers and imprisoned al-Qaeda terrorists. Its essential purpose, he notes, is to “fortify and extend the ummah until all the world is Islam’s domain” and to underwrite jihad.

This interpretation is not fringe. Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the Muslim Brotherhood’s spiritual leader and a scholar whom ZFA itself cites as authoritative, has long ruled that zakat should be directed to advancing Islam and supporting those fighting in its cause.

Al-Qaeda, Hamas, and ISIS have all benefited from zakat funds channeled through “charitable” fronts.

The Holy Land Foundation case, the largest terrorism-financing trial in U.S. history, exposed how a Texas-based “charity” funneled more than $12 million to Hamas under the guise of zakat. Other Islamic “charities” — from the Benevolence International Foundation to the Global Relief Foundation — were also designated by the Treasury or shut down for financing jihad. ZFA has operated in the same ecosystem of Islamic radical charities that U.S. courts and intelligence agencies have exposed as conduits for jihad financing.

Numerous other Islamic charities have been shut down globally for the same reason: using zakat networks to covertly finance jihad.

Who Is the Zakat Foundation of America?

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois, the Zakat Foundation of America describes itself as an Islamic “international charity organization” that helps American Muslims “carry out their zakat duties easily and correctly.” By its own admission, its core purpose is not general humanitarianism but fulfilling the “Third Pillar of Islam,” the obligation of zakat.

It is no coincidence that the Zakat Foundation is based in Bridgeview, a suburb often called “Little Palestine.” While Palestinians first settled in the Chicago area more than a century ago seeking work and business opportunities, Bridgeview later became a stronghold of Muslim Brotherhood-linked institutions, including the influential Mosque Foundation. By placing its headquarters there, ZFA situated itself within a broader Islamist infrastructure in the U.S. that has long been tied to political agitation and overseas jihadist causes.

This is not speculation by critics of Islam. Prominent Islamic authorities themselves confirm zakat’s role in jihad financing.

What makes this alarming is that ZFA cites Yusuf al-Qaradawi — the Muslim Brotherhood’s spiritual leader and a leading authority on zakat — as an authoritative scholar. Qaradawi has ruled that zakat should be used to strengthen Islam worldwide and support jihad. In this way, ZFA ties itself directly to an interpretation of zakat that prioritizes advancing the ummah, even through violence, rather than serving universal humanitarian needs.

By holding up Qaradawi as an authority, ZFA aligns itself with one of the world’s most influential Islamist ideologues who openly endorsed suicide bombings and called for Islam’s domination of the West.

Executive Director’s Terror Ties

ZFA’s leader, Halil (Khalil) Demir, previously worked for the Benevolence International Foundation (BIF), a U.S.-based “charity” shut down in 2002 after federal prosecutors charged it with financing al-Qaeda.

BIF’s director, Enaam Arnaout, was indicted for concealing his ties to Osama bin Laden and later admitted in a plea agreement that he used charitable donations to supply fighters in Bosnia and Chechnya with uniforms, tents, and boots under the guise of humanitarian relief.

Partnership with IHH (a Designated Terror Organization)

ZFA coordinated aid convoys with the Turkish group IHH (Foundation for Human Rights and Humanitarian Relief).

IHH has been designated a terrorist organization by Israel, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The group has funded Hamas’s military wing, recruited fighters for al-Qaeda, and played “an important role” in the al-Qaeda-linked Millennium Plot to bomb Los Angeles International Airport.

Turkish authorities raided IHH offices in the late 1990s, uncovering weapons, explosives, jihadist propaganda, and evidence of militant recruitment.

Documented Transfers to Hamas Networks

In 2009, IHH openly reported that the Zakat Foundation of America sent $80,000 through IHH to Gaza, a territory controlled by Hamas.

ZFA also partnered with the Islamic Charitable Society in Hebron (ICS), which German intelligence described as “the most important Hamas association in the West Bank.”

In 2017, ZFA proudly announced it was funding 200 students at ICS’s Al Rahma School. One of the teachers there, Dina Karmi, widow of a Hamas commander, was later arrested by Israel’s Shin Bet for serving as the operational arm of a Hamas terror cell.

ZFA’s ties are not limited to foreign terror-linked groups. In 2010, the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) endorsed the Zakat Foundation as an organization with “a strong history of immediate and effective responses to national and international disasters.” ZFA has also worked closely with the Muslim Students Association (MSA), preparing guides on how to run halaqa study groups and food pantries. These partnerships place ZFA squarely within the Brotherhood’s U.S. infrastructure, giving it influence over young American Muslims while maintaining links to global jihadist networks.

ZFA also supported the Free Gaza Movement (FGM), citing the “heroic efforts” of the Mavi Marmara flotilla in 2010. That operation — organized in coordination with IHH — attempted to break Israel’s blockade of Hamas-controlled Gaza and ended in a violent confrontation with Israeli commandos. ZFA’s involvement demonstrates not only financial ties but also political alignment with Hamas’s cause.

Using Crises to Gain Legitimacy

Despite its record, ZFA has cultivated political legitimacy in the U.S.

It co-sponsored an iftar dinner with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot publicly praised ZFA for its COVID-19 relief efforts, lending credibility to a group with documented ties to terror. This is a classic pattern of Islamic charities: use visible humanitarian work to win sympathy and political access, while concealing the flow of funds to radical networks overseas.

The Magnitude of 9/11

To grasp the outrage of seeing a Zakat Foundation truck at the Pentagon today, one must remember the horror of September 11, 2001:

World Trade Center, New York City: 2,753 murdered.

Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia: 184 murdered — 125 inside the building, 59 aboard American Airlines Flight 77.

Shanksville, Pennsylvania: 40 people were murdered when United Airlines Flight 93’s passengers heroically fought back.

In total: 2,977 innocent lives lost in a single morning of Islamic jihad.

This was not just an attack on buildings or symbols of American power. It was a carefully coordinated act of war, an Islamic assault on America’s very existence.

Why This Is Outrageous

That a Zakat Foundation of America truck — branded as the “#1 authority in Islamic giving” — was parked at the Pentagon on September 11 is:

A desecration of sacred ground. This is the site where Islamic terrorists murdered 184 Americans.

An insult to victims’ families. They deserve remembrance and honor, not the normalization of Islamic organizations.

A warning sign. Groups with clear terror ties are still being embraced as “charities,” even at the heart of America’s military command.

Cloaked as Charity

On September 11, America mourns. We remember the 2,977 lives taken in the name of jihad. We honor their families, their sacrifice, and the heroes who resisted.

But remembrance is hollow if vigilance is lost. A Zakat Foundation truck at the Pentagon on 9/11 is not an accident — it is a symbol of how Islamic organizations have cloaked themselves in charity to infiltrate and normalize their presence at the highest levels of American society.

The Pentagon should never again allow terror-linked groups to occupy such a space on the most sacred day of American remembrance. More broadly, unless America stops treating Islamic fronts as harmless “charities,” we will continue to see jihadist networks operating under our noses, even on the most sacred ground of September 11.