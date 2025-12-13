Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) did not mince words on Friday, pointing out that if allegations are true that “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) married her brother for immigration reasons, she could be looking at jail time and being deported. It has long been said that the Somali politician did exactly that, and as scrutiny deepens on the issue, it looks like her troubles are piling up in addition to her deep ties to the Minnesota Somali fraud scandal, which has now spread to Maine and Ohio.

Omar’s alleged marriage to her brother

Last week, President Trump resurrected longstanding allegations against Omar during a rally in Pennsylvania. He asserted that she married her brother for immigration purposes. Omar has staunchly denied the claims repeatedly, but her protestations appear to be full of holes.

“She comes in, does nothing but bitch, she’s always complaining,” the president told a crowd in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. “We oughta get her the hell out. She married her brother in order to get in, right? She married her brother. Can you imagine if Donald Trump married his sister? If I married my sister to get my citizenship, do you think I’d last for about two hours or something less than that? She married her brother to get in. Therefore, she’s here illegally. She should get the hell out.”

Cruz lays out the laws he believes Omar may have violated

In a post on X responding to a White House social media account that ran with a headline from The Washington Free Beacon, “Yes, Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother,” Cruz lists three federal and state laws the Somali Islamist may have violated:

If this is true, then Omar faces criminal liability under three different statutes: • Federal Marriage Fraud (8 U.S.C. § 1325(c)): This federal law makes it a felony to knowingly enter into a marriage for the purpose of evading any provision of the immigration laws. ◦Penalties: A conviction can result in up to five years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. The non-citizen involved would also be subject to deportation and permanently barred from receiving any future U.S. immigration benefits. • State Incest Laws: All U.S. states prohibit marriage and sexual relations between close blood relatives, including a brother and sister. ◦Minnesota Law: As Ilhan Omar is a representative from Minnesota and the alleged events are tied to the state, the relevant law would be Minnesota Statute § 609.365. This statute defines incest as having sexual intercourse with another person nearer of kin than a first cousin, with knowledge of the relationship. ◦Penalties: Incest is a felony in Minnesota and is punishable by imprisonment for up to ten years. • Tax Fraud (26 U.S. Code § 7206.1): If a couple filed joint federal tax returns while not legally married (due to the marriage being void or still being married to another person), they could be charged with willfully making and subscribing to a false return. ◦Penalties: This is a felony punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 (or $500,000 for a corporation), imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

Immigration and marriages

Omar was born in Somalia and is Muslim. She immigrated to the US in 1995 after her family was granted asylum here. She went on to become a citizen in 2000.

More clarification from the Beacon on Omar’s immigration:

It lays out in meticulous detail what several Somali sources relayed both to him and to me, as well as social media posts that make it clear Elmi is Omar’s brother. Omar entered the United States in 1995 as a fraudulent member of the Omar family, which was granted asylum in the United States and settled in Arlington, Va., along with her sister Sahra and her father Nur Said. The rest of Omar’s genetic family, the Elmi family—a sister, Leila, and Mohamed and Ahmed—was granted asylum in the United Kingdom.

According to records, she has been married three separate times. The first was in an Islamic religious ceremony, not recognized as a legal marriage, to Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi in 2002, who is the father of her children. Then she married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi (her alleged brother) in 2009, which also ended in divorce. She is currently married to her political aide, Tim Mynett.

From The Washington Free Beacon:

Having taken an interest in Omar’s case, Green—a member of the Royal Historical Society—reviewed her memoir for The Spectator’s American edition. He wrote: “The persistent and credibly sourced claim that Omar committed immigration and education fraud with one Ahmed Said Elmi, who, it is also claimed, may be her brother, is simply ignored. She doesn’t even name Elmi, and calls the man that she was married to for [eight] years someone ‘whom I spent little time with that I wouldn’t even make him a footnote in my story if it weren’t for the fact that this event turned into the main headline later on’. In fact, address records show that Omar was living with her first husband (‘Islamically married’) while still married to her second (civil marriage). In 2017, when she filed for divorce from her second husband, she claimed under penalty of perjury not to have been in contact with her first husband since 2011. Dozens of now-deleted social-media posts, photos, and a 2016 interview suggest that she may have lied.”

The Washington Free Beacon’s Scott W. Johnson clarified why Omar allegedly married her brother, “Trump may have garbled the specifics, but he got the upshot of the story right. Omar’s family brought Elmi over from London in 2009 to try to extract him from a gay lifestyle, and that is the context in which the congresswoman tied the knot with him.”

Johnson wrote an in-depth piece laying out the facts of her immigration and marriages that are well worth reading.

This goes toward the point that Islamic morality and ethics are totally different and incompatible with American culture. Omar saw no problem in this or any other fraud because she is deceiving infidels, which is allowed by the Koran. Ted Cruz has not hesitated to point this out.

(Video Credit: Newsmax)

The Minnesota Democrat’s background and immigration should be looked at very closely, and if she did violate our laws, she should pay the price. If nothing else, she should be deported, as so many other Somalis should be back to their homeland.

