Texas Patriots Are Rising Up to Protect Our Children from the Communist and Islamic Threat!

Austin, TX — Texas State Senator Bob Hall (R–District 2), U.S. Air Force veteran and fearless constitutional warrior, unleashed raw truth at the Texas State Board of Education meeting today.

Senator Hall slammed the designated terrorist organization CAIR for demanding that jihadist principles and Sharia be forced into Texas classrooms:

“CAIR wants Texas to teach jihadist principles and values as expressed in Sharia law… Sharia drives Islamic theocracy and shares the same tyrannical totalitarian agenda as communism, Marxism, socialism, and Nazism. These are totally incompatible with our American Constitutional Republic founded on Judeo-Christian values.”

He demanded unfiltered facts for Texas children:

Muhammad was a murderer and pedophile who married a 6-year-old girl

Sharia strips women of all rights, allows honor killings, and requires 4 male witnesses to prove rape

Real history of jihad: “Death to America,” Barbary pirates attacking U.S. ships in 1801, Beirut barracks bombing, and 140+ jihadist attacks on American soil killing thousands

Senator Hall made it crystal clear:

“If we’re going to teach children about Sharia and Islam, let’s teach them the truth… There is no way to tell a pretty story about a culture built on hate.”

He closed with a thunderous warning:

“Don’t Sharia my Texas!”

These Texas heroes are in Austin RIGHT NOW blocking the Red-Green alliance from poisoning our children’s minds with communist and Islamic lies.

Stand with them. Demand the truth. Protect our kids.

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