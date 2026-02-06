WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) delivered a forceful message Tuesday at the launch of the Sharia-Free America Caucus, warning that the preservation of American constitutional principles requires vigilance against ideological systems incompatible with the nation’s founding framework.

Standing with members of Congress and supporters, Tuberville made clear that the initiative is a defensive effort aimed at protecting civil liberties, national identity, and the rule of law.

“America is built on freedom — freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and freedom under the Constitution,” Tuberville said. “Any system that undermines those freedoms has no place in the United States.”

“A Defense of Constitutional Order”

Tuberville emphasized that the caucus is not about targeting individuals or communities, but about safeguarding the constitutional structure that guarantees equal rights under American law.

He warned that alternative legal frameworks rooted outside the Constitution could erode core protections if left unchecked.

“The strength of our country comes from one law applied equally to all,” Tuberville said. “We cannot allow competing systems of governance to weaken that foundation.”

A Growing National Effort

The Sharia-Free America Caucus brings together lawmakers from across the country who say they are committed to preserving constitutional governance and resisting ideological encroachments they believe threaten national cohesion.

Tuberville described the movement as part of a broader national conversation about law, sovereignty, and cultural stability.

“This is about ensuring America remains America — governed by its Constitution, its laws, and its values,” he said.

Legislative Priorities

During his remarks, Tuberville outlined key objectives aligned with the caucus’s mission, including:

Reinforcing constitutional supremacy in all U.S. jurisdictions

Strengthening national security and immigration safeguards

Protecting individual liberties and equal protection under the law

Ensuring public institutions remain grounded in American legal principles

He stressed that these efforts are intended to preserve stability and unity rather than create division.

“Freedom Requires Vigilance”

Drawing on his background in leadership and public service, Tuberville concluded with a call for continued civic awareness and engagement.

“Freedom is never guaranteed — it must be defended,” Tuberville said. “Our responsibility is to preserve the principles that made this nation strong for future generations.”

