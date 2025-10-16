Another day, another spy at the State Department. This time, it was a senior adviser named Ashley Tellis (64) who got caught allegedly stealing classified documents and then repeatedly met with Chinese government officials. He is being charged under the Espionage Act.

Thousands of classified documents

Investigators reportedly found more than a thousand pages of classified documents on October 11 at Tellis’s Vienna, Virginia home, according to the FBI. They were all marked “Top Secret” or “Secret.” This wasn’t a matter of forgetting he had a file in his briefcase. This was a systematic removal of classified intel… a serious national security breach.

Tellis is being charged with unlawful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act, according to the Daily Wire. He has worked for the State Department since 2001 and has a “Top Secret” security clearance. He had a lot of years to harvest intel for our biggest enemy.

Spying for and dining with the Communist Chinese Party

The adviser brazenly met with Chinese government officials to discuss international affairs repeatedly. At one of the meetings on Sept. 2, he received a red gift bag from the communists. At another, he brought a manila envelope that he left with the Chinese officials.

“We are fully focused on protecting the American people from all threats, foreign and domestic. The charges as alleged in this case represent a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens,” U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan stated. “The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served.”

A Trump-hating leftist

Tellis is an expert on India and South Asian affairs and an unpaid adviser at the State Department, according to Fox News. He is also a naturalized American citizen who was born and raised in India. He was a contractor for the Office of Net Assessment at the Pentagon and is a senior fellow at the Soros-funded Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

According to National Review, Tellis works at “a prominent foreign policy think tank that opposes the Trump administration. Tellis published an analysis for the think tank as recently as last week.”

“We are aware of the allegations against Ashley J. Tellis. He is now on administrative leave, including from his role as Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs,” Katelynn Vogt, the Carnegie Endowment’s Vice President for Communications, contended.

Caught red-handed

Tellis was caught on surveillance camera footage on September 12 that shows him arriving at a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at a Pentagon building in Alexandria, Virginia. He then “had a co-worker print multiple classified documents for him that day.”

After Tellis left, investigators found a document marked “Top Secret” in a file folder at his cubicle. He returned to the office on October 10 and reportedly placed the documents in his briefcase before leaving the building.

In another incident, Tellis entered a State Department building on September 25 and printed hundreds of pages of secret information on Air Force techniques and procedures, according to the FBI affidavit. He also printed out additional information on military aircraft capabilities. He renamed the file he accessed “Econ Reform” before printing selected pages. Then he deleted the file.

“The documents were generally found in four locations: (1) a four-drawer locked filing cabinet in a closet in the basement home office area; (2) a two-drawer locked filing cabinet in the basement home office area; (3) in the vicinity of a desk in the basement home office area; and (4) in three large black trash bags in an unfinished storage room in the basement,” the affidavit asserts.

The multiple meetings with Chinese officials took place between September 15, 2022, and September 2, 2025, at Northern Virginia restaurants. There were at least four meetings, maybe more.

In April 2023, Tellis had dinner with Chinese government officials in a Washington, DC, suburb and “could be occasionally overheard talking about Iranian-Chinese relations and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit, according to CNN.

From the Daily Wire:

The first meeting occurred at a restaurant in Fairfax when Tellis allegedly arrived with a manila envelope, and Chinese officials arrived with a “gift bag,” according to the affidavit. Tellis left without the manila envelope, the FBI said. During a different meeting in Fairfax on April 11, 2023, Tellis allegedly discussed Iran-China relations and artificial intelligence. On March 19, 2024, Tellis was overheard talking about America’s relationship with Pakistan with Chinese officials, according to the affidavit. At the most recent meeting, Tellis was given a red gift bag by Chinese officials on September 2 in Fairfax, according to the FBI.

This appears to be a classic case of espionage. Tellis just figured things were so lax that he would never be caught. If he is convicted under the Espionage Act, he could get up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The State Department officially needs an enema.

