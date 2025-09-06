In what seems statistically impossible, seven conservative AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) candidates have dropped dead before the upcoming elections this month in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia province. The police are claiming there is no mystery, and all died of natural causes – no one is buying that assertion.

Dropping like flies

The initial four deaths were among candidates representing the towns of Bad Lippspringe, Blomberg, Rheinberg, and Schwerte. One reportedly died of kidney failure, another of a heart attack, another of extended illness, and another of suicide.

Hungarian Conservative has been reporting on what authorities have branded as a “conspiracy theory.” They reported last week on the unexpected death of Ralph Lange, 66, in Blomberg, which was the fourth death in just over ten days. The other three politicos were Wolfgang Klinger, 71; Wolfgang Seitz, 59; and Stefan Berendes, 59. The number now totals seven, which includes René Herford and Patrick Tietze.

Die Welt noted that the seventh death was of Hans-Joachim Kind, a direct AfD candidate in Kremenholl, a district in southern Remscheid. He was 80 years old and his death was from natural causes following a long illness, according to authorities. His death was the only one that was more or less expected.

But the fact that seven of these deaths are from one party is just unfathomable. It just happens to be the party feared the most by leftists and globalists as well.

Muddying the waters – a tried and true political tactic

It gets even weirder when you take into account that 16 candidates from numerous parties have now passed away ahead of the election, according to Euro News.

WION also picked the story up:

Conspiracy theories around local German elections took off after 16 politicians who were due to stand in the polls scheduled for September 14, suddenly died. The candidates were supposed to stand for the local elections in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. However, 16 of them passed away one after the other, according to the election director. Wild conspiracy theories started doing the rounds in the country after the shocking deaths. Of the candidates who passed away, seven were from the AfD party, while one person each was from the SPD, the Social and Democratic Alternative (SDA), the FDP, the Greens, the Animal Welfare Party, the Independent Voters’ Association (UWG), the Free Voters, the Referendum Party, and a voter group. Speculations about the sudden death started circulating on social media after four members of the AfD party died. Later, the number increased to seven.

Notice that the AfD was the only party with more than a single death, but the media are throwing the others in to discredit the AfD’s claims. All it does is make it look even more suspicious as the police claim they are investigating the first four deaths, but no foul play is suspected.

There are “no indications” of murder or foul play

This is akin to officials immediately claiming something wasn’t terrorism just minutes after an attack takes place. There is no way to know with certainty that it is true, and it makes it look like you are sweeping it under the rug.

Hungarian Conservative reports that even Kay Gottschalk, deputy state chairman of the AfD in North Rhine–Westphalia, claims there is nothing suspicious about the number and timing of the deaths. In a Tuesday interview with WELT TV, he said, “We will of course pursue the cases with the necessary sensitivity and care,” and that there are “no indications” of murder or foul play.

It is strange that Gottschalk would claim that, given the circumstances, and many, many find it suspicious.

The authorities also claimed that there is no evidence linking the cases, and there are no suspects either. They, of course, referenced other candidates from other parties passing away as part of their justification. They don’t consider the number of deaths “significantly high.”

Almost statistically impossible

Tablet Magazine noted the oddity of the number and timing of the deaths: “On Aug. 29, retired economist Stefan Homburg called the streak ‘almost statistically impossible,’ prompting AfD booster Elon Musk to reply with a solitary ‘!,’ sending X into a frenzy.” Musk supports AfD.

AfD leader Alice Weidel also tweeted on it.

Elections will be held on September 14th. The death of so many AfD candidates has forced the reprinting of polling cards and postal ballot documents, straining deadlines.

According to Euro News, “North Rhine-Westphalia is Germany’s third-largest state by area and has a population of more than 18 million. More than 20,000 people are running for seats in the state.” That is also meant to discredit AfD candidates dropping like flies.

Political murder is a tool for communists, leftists, and totalitarians

Strange, unexplained deaths are nothing new. In fact, they happen all the time in communist Russia and under other totalitarian regimes, where poison is often used or a convenient fall from a window or down a flight of stairs.

But attempted and successful assassinations are becoming more and more common. Three attempts have been made against President Trump. Probably more, as the leftist media sweeps what they can under the rug before Americans can see it. Both Trump and AfD conservatives have a long history of being attacked physically. There have also been attacks on their families and property since they are a threat to communists and leftist groups.

The conservatives in Germany are regularly attacked by Antifa and radical Islamists, as well as the government there, the communists, and the media. RAIR has written on and documented those attacks thoroughly. See some of the incidents below:

Considering the history here, it is certainly not beyond belief that the candidates in the AfD party are being systematically targeted to stop them from gaining power.

Everything is at stake

Any death can be made to look routine if enough people coordinate to do so. Seven candidates in one party dying, even with so many running, cannot be discounted, as it would seem the German government would have everyone believe.

They immediately deployed leftist media outlets to proclaim there is nothing to see here… except everything for Germany is on the line, and that will affect Europe and the United States as well.

