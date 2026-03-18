In the heart of Europe’s bustling cities, a shadowy new militant group is unleashing chaos. Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya—translated as “The Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right”- burst onto the scene in March 2026, claiming a string of attacks on Jewish institutions.

This Shiite Islamic outfit, suspected of ties to Iran’s proxy networks, is waging what experts call “psychological warfare” to intimidate and disrupt.

No deaths yet, but the message is clear: Jewish safety is under siege amid escalating Middle East tensions.

Who Are They?

Little was known about Ashab al-Yamin until this month. The group’s name draws from a Quranic reference to the “righteous in paradise”, but their actions scream militancy. Analysts link them to Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq, possibly as a front for Tehran’s revenge operations.

[Below, translated screen captures from the official propaganda video above]

Their logo—featuring a rifle, flag, and wheat—mirrors those of pro-Iran groups like Kataib Hezbollah. Emerging amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, they frame attacks as retaliation for “Zionist genocide” and Western support for Israel.

[Translation: The Islamic Right Wing Movement]

Security pros warn: This could be Iran’s way of exporting terror without direct fingerprints, using so-called ‘lone wolves’ or small cells for deniability.

The Attack Wave: Europe Under Fire:

Over the past week, Ashab al-Yamin has claimed at least five hits, all low-yield but symbolically loaded:

March 9, Liège, Belgium : An explosive device detonated outside a synagogue, shattering windows but causing no injuries. The local mayor called it a “violent act of antisemitism.”

March 12, Greece : Arson strike on Jewish housing—details murky, but the group boasted of it in propaganda videos.

March 13, Rotterdam, Netherlands : Firebombing torched a synagogue entrance, sparking arrests but no major damage.

March 14, Amsterdam, Netherlands : A blast at a Jewish school rattled the community, prompting evacuations and heightened alerts.

March 15/16, Amsterdam (Again): Incendiary device ignited at the Atrium office tower in Zuidas, targeting firms like BNY Mellon as “Zionist interests.” Minor fire, but a bold shift to economic hubs.

These aren’t random: Videos show blurred operatives planting devices at night, with bilingual threats urging civilians to flee “American and Zionist” sites.

European Jewish communities are on lockdown, with synagogues and schools beefing up security amid fears of escalation.

US Connection? Not Yet, But Watch Out:

No confirmed Ashab al-Yamin strikes stateside, but Iran’s broader shadow looms. Recent Tehran-linked bombings hit US targets, including an embassy blast in Oslo tied to Iraqi suspects.

Experts fear the group could inspire copycats or expand via Iran’s global criminal networks, which have plotted against dissidents and journalists in America.

With the Mideast war raging, US officials are urging vigilance. Could America be the next front?

The Bigger Picture: Iran’s Long Game?

As Israel and the US pound Iranian assets, Ashab al-Yamin’s timing makes Iran’s fingerprints in this obvious. The group’s rapid claims and attacks suggest state-level coordination, not coincidence. EU nations, already jittery from rising antisemitism, are probing links while boosting patrols. But with lone attackers evading nets, the real question could be: How many more “warnings” before a mass casualty attack?

This isn’t just vandalism—it’s a chilling reminder that Middle East flames can scorch Europe, and the United States, as we saw in Michigan, and Canada, as we see repeatedly in Toronto.

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