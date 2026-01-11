Harris County defied Abbott’s terror designation of CAIR by fabricating ‘Muslim American Heritage Month’ in January, granting radicals a public stage to launder foreign-conflict propaganda and seize institutional power—while conservatives did nothing.

What unfolded inside Harris County government chambers should outrage every Texan who believes local government exists to serve residents—not to function as a platform for foreign propaganda, ideological intimidation, or extremist-linked advocacy groups.

In a stunning act of institutional defiance and political negligence, Harris County officials invoked and advanced a fabricated “Muslim American Heritage Month” framework, one already being pushed at the Texas Legislature, formally recognize and elevate the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and provide it an official government platform. In doing so, county officials gave the floor to a radical CAIR political operative who used a taxpayer-funded county proceeding to accuse Israel of genocide and portray Texas as a hostile landscape of anti-Muslim violence.

This occurred after Governor Greg Abbott publicly designated CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist-linked and transnational criminal organizations, warning Texans that these networks operate not as civil-rights groups, but as political fronts advancing ideological agendas hostile to American constitutional order.

Harris County did not merely ignore that warning. It openly defied it.

A County Government That Forgot Its Role

County government exists to manage roads, courts, budgets, emergency services, and public safety. It does not exist to arbitrate international conflicts. It does not exist to validate ideological movements. And it certainly does not exist to provide official platforms to organizations that the State of Texas has flagged as security threats.

Yet Harris County commissioners did precisely that.

They advanced a local recognition of a so-called ‘Muslim American Heritage Month’—mirroring a partisan resolution introduced at the Texas Legislature—despite the designation having no federal recognition, no constitutional basis, and no historical relevance to Texas governance.

This was not a benign cultural gesture. It was a political act, crafted to legitimize an activist narrative and institutionalize it within county government.

From Austin to Harris County: How the Narrative Was Built

This did not originate in Harris County.

A similar concept has been introduced at the state level in the Texas Legislature through House Concurrent Resolution 18, authored by Rep. Suleman Lalani (D-Fort Bend), who was born in Pakistan, immigrated to the United States in the 1990s to pursue a medical career, and later entered elective office.

HCR 18 seeks to designate May as “Muslim Heritage Month” for a ten-year period through 2035, embedding the observance into Texas’s official designation framework. However, the resolution—introduced in March 2025 and referred to the House Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee—has stalled with no hearings or votes to date.

Despite this lack of progress at the state level, activist groups like CAIR-Texas have accelerated parallel efforts locally, pushing for recognitions in January aligned with their national campaigns and a newly released 2026 civic engagement toolkit.

Harris County officials adopted this January designation independently on January 8, 2026, using it as justification to elevate CAIR and grant it access to a taxpayer-funded government forum.

This is how the mechanism works inside Texas: partisan resolutions introduce the label at the state level (even if they go nowhere), while activist organizations exploit local governments to operationalize it quickly and gain institutional platforms.

In Florida, by contrast, a nearly identical “Muslim-American Heritage Month” resolution for May 2025 passed through a Republican-controlled legislature (HR 8069 in the House and SR 1384 in the Senate), with CAIR and allied Islamic groups openly celebrating it as a strategic victory. There, as potentially in Texas, the designation functioned not as mere symbolic recognition but as leverage—used to normalize political Islam, expand institutional access, and suppress scrutiny under the banner of “heritage.”

Why CAIR Was Given the Floor—And Why That Matters

The most alarming moment came when Harris County officials handed the microphone to Sameeha Rizvi, a senior CAIR political operative, and allowed her to speak on the county record without challenge, rebuttal, or contextual correction.

The resolution was brought forward by left-wing Commissioner Lesley Briones’s Precinct 4 office, a fact acknowledged on the record when the speaker explicitly thanked “Commissioner Briones” and her staff for advancing the measure.

Rizvi did not come before the court to engage in Harris County governance or policy. Instead, she delivered a tightly scripted grievance appeal, invoking claims of rising “Islamophobia”, discrimination, and bullying to evoke sympathy, while pairing those allegations with foreign-conflict propaganda. Her remarks followed CAIR’s familiar playbook: portray Muslims as under siege, demand institutional recognition, and convert victimhood narratives into political leverage.

Standing before county officials, Rizvi declared that the past year had been defined by an “ongoing genocide of Palestinians” and claimed a surge of “dehumanization and violence” against Muslims in Texas—assertions presented without evidence, law-enforcement data, or jurisdictional relevance.

Rizvi’s claims of rising bullying and anti-Muslim hate crimes mirror a pattern CAIR has used before. Earlier this year, CAIR promoted a sensationalized “hate crime” narrative tied to a Houston middle school incident—claims later publicly debunked by the Houston Independent School District, which found no religious motive and rejected CAIR’s framing outright. The tactic is consistent: amplify unverifiable grievance claims, invoke harm to children, and convert victimhood into political leverage.

CAIR’s most effective weapon is not evidence, but language—specifically its weaponization of the term “Islamophobia.” The label is deliberately vague and ideologically loaded, deployed to brand scrutiny of Islamic ideology, institutions, or political activity as bigotry and thereby silence opposition.

In 2025, CAIR-Texas openly celebrated the introduction of Texas House Concurrent Resolution 85, designating March 15 as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia.” Framed as tolerance, such measures increasingly function as enforcement tools—chilling speech, deflecting scrutiny, and embedding religious privilege into public institutions.

The suppression is not abstract. CAIR has also opposed laws aimed at combating antisemitism—rejecting the IHRA definition, which recognizes certain forms of anti-Israel rhetoric as antisemitic, and condemning the 2024 Antisemitism Awareness Act as an attack on so-called “pro-Palestinian activism.”

This was not testimony. It was more propaganda, delivered on a taxpayer-funded platform.

Foreign Conflict Laundered Through Local Government

Harris County is not a foreign-policy body. It has no authority to adjudicate Middle Eastern conflicts. And it has no business validating claims of genocide, especially when those claims mirror the rhetoric of organizations that have repeatedly minimized or justified Hamas terrorism.

Allowing such language to be entered into the county record is not symbolic, it is institutional endorsement.

By thanking Rizvi and proceeding without objection, Harris County officials effectively signaled that ideological activism now supersedes neutrality, facts, and state-level security concerns.

Who Is Sameeha Rizvi—and Why Her Platforming Is Dangerous

Sameeha Rizvi is not a neutral community voice. She is a trained political operator whose career traces the convergence of two ideological movements that increasingly reinforce one another: far-left grievance activism and Islamic political advocacy.

Before becoming a senior policy and advocacy coordinator for Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Texas, Rizvi built her profile at University of Texas at Austin as a campus activist immersed in radical DEI politics—championing abortion activism, identity-based grievance campaigns, and progressive causes framed around power, victimhood, and institutional coercion. That background did not disappear when she joined CAIR. It was repurposed.

Rizvi’s role today is not civic mediation; it is political enforcement. She has repeatedly attacked Texas lawmakers for scrutinizing Islamic developments, smeared grassroots critics as extremists, and framed lawful oversight as “Islamophobia” to shut down debate. The method is consistent: invoke harm, claim victimhood, and demand institutional validation—regardless of facts, jurisdiction, or evidence.

What makes her elevation particularly revealing is the ideological irony. Rizvi rose through activism that celebrated causes—sexual liberation, abortion, radical gender ideology—that are explicitly condemned under Islamic jurisprudence (Sharia) and by many of the clerics and movements CAIR defends globally. The same Islamic legal frameworks championed by CAIR’s international allies criminalize homosexuality, restrict women’s autonomy, and reject the very social doctrines Rizvi once advanced.

Power, not principle, resolves the contradiction.

In this Red-Green alignment, Marxist grievance politics supplies the tactics—language policing, victim narratives, institutional pressure—while Islamic advocacy supplies the long-term objective: protected status, suppressed scrutiny, and expanding influence within Western institutions. Rizvi’s career is a case study in how that alliance functions on the ground.

By elevating Rizvi, Harris County did not merely allow public comment. It legitimized a political operator whose purpose is to convert grievance into power, and to do so under the cloak of civil-rights rhetoric. That is not community representation. It is ideological capture—exactly the dynamic Texas leaders have warned against.

CAIR Is Not a Neutral Civil-Rights Organization

CAIR is not a benign advocacy group deserving automatic deference. It has been identified in federal court records as part of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee and exposed during the Holy Land Foundation trial as operating within a Hamas support network.

That history is not disputed. It is documented.

The public record includes sworn congressional testimony from national security expert Chris Gaubatz, who went undercover inside CAIR and testified before a Senate hearing led by Ted Cruz in 2016. His testimony detailed CAIR’s connections to Hamas and other terrorist-linked networks.

For a Texas county to elevate CAIR—or allow it to promote unchallenged propaganda—after state-level terror designations is not inclusive. It is reckless.

Where Are the Conservatives?

What is most striking about Harris County’s actions is not only what occurred—but who remained silent while it was happening.

As a fabricated ideological observance moved from the Texas Legislature into county government, as CAIR was elevated on a taxpayer-funded dais, and as foreign-conflict propaganda was injected into a forum meant for local governance, no meaningful opposition emerged from conservative leadership. There were no public objections from county Republicans, no demands for explanation, no effort to halt or even scrutinize the process while it unfolded.

This silence did not occur because the facts were unclear. They were visible on the public record. It did not occur because the process was hidden. It was public—and openly celebrated by CAIR itself. It occurred because no one in power chose to intervene.

Silence in moments like this is not neutrality. It is acquiescence.

And that acquiescence represents a direct rebuke to Texas voters who expect their leaders to defend constitutional governance—not surrender it through inaction.

This Is Not Diversity—It Is Institutional Capture

What happened in Harris County was not tolerance or coexistence. It was institutional capture, where ideological activists exploit the language of inclusion to embed themselves within government structures and silence opposition.

This is how parallel influence systems are built:

First through symbolic recognition

Then through platform control

Then through intimidation of dissent

Texas has seen this pattern before, and has moved to stop it. The question is why did Harris County chose to ignore the warning signs.

The Bottom Line

Harris County officials failed their duty.

They placed ideology above governance.

They elevated propaganda above facts.

They legitimized an extremist-linked advocacy apparatus in open defiance of state warnings.

Shame on Harris County.

Shame on the officials who approved this.

And shame on any Texas leader who remains silent while county governments are used to launder radical narratives under the banner of “heritage.”

Texans deserve accountability—and they deserve it now.

Share