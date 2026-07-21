A Texas shopper walks into Walmart in Murphy and is hit with an entire wall of Sharia-compliant hijabs – not a shelf, a massive display.

Just months after we exposed new developments with streets named after Islamic figures – Sadiq Drive, Osman Drive, Syed Drive, Al Ma’un Drive – Walmart is now flooding the heart of Texas with children’s prayer rugs, Allah wall art, Dua books, and full Islamic gift sets.

Corporate America is openly selling out. What used to be all-American stores are now mainlining Islam into red-state flyover country for profit and market share.

This is demographic replacement with a side of corporate treason. Texas is being renamed and restocked – one aisle and one street sign at a time.

Boycott the betrayal. Defend America before it’s gone.