SHARIA IN SMALL-TOWN TEXAS: Walmart Goes Full Submission in Murphy (RAIR TV)
A Murphy, Texas Walmart now features an entire wall of Sharia hijabs — right in the heart of cowboy country.
A Texas shopper walks into Walmart in Murphy and is hit with an entire wall of Sharia-compliant hijabs – not a shelf, a massive display.
Just months after we exposed new developments with streets named after Islamic figures – Sadiq Drive, Osman Drive, Syed Drive, Al Ma’un Drive – Walmart is now flooding the heart of Texas with children’s prayer rugs, Allah wall art, Dua books, and full Islamic gift sets.
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Corporate America is openly selling out. What used to be all-American stores are now mainlining Islam into red-state flyover country for profit and market share.
This is demographic replacement with a side of corporate treason. Texas is being renamed and restocked – one aisle and one street sign at a time.
Boycott the betrayal. Defend America before it’s gone.
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