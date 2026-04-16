RAIR TV exposes the alarming conquest from within: while Americans were distracted, New Jersey’s top law enforcement leaders proudly celebrated Huda Shalabi, the first hijab-wearing Muslim sheriff’s deputy in Passaic County, whose veil is a public declaration of Sharia supremacy now embedded in the uniform sworn to defend the U.S. Constitution, the latest front in the nationwide Islamization of American policing.

Passaic County, NJ — While Americans were distracted, New Jersey’s top law enforcement leaders openly celebrated what critics call a blatant conquest from within: the debut of Huda Shalabi, the first Muslim sheriff’s deputy in Passaic County to wear the hijab on duty.

The NJ.com headline gushed: “She dreamed of being the first Muslim cop who wore a hijab. She knows she won’t be the last.”

NJ Law Enforcement Executive William Schievella, a self-described “Chief, University Professor, Police Academy Instructor” with nearly 7,000 posts and a blue-check LinkedIn profile, proudly shared and celebrated the article.

But many are questioning: “What exactly is this adding to law enforcement?”

Does one of New Jersey’s top law enforcement officers not realize that the hijab is a public declaration of allegiance to Sharia (Islamic law) inside the very uniform sworn to defend the U.S. Constitution?

The hijab is not a “benign cultural choice” or symbol of “empowerment.” In Islamic nations, it is a visible emblem of oppression and misogyny, a mandatory marker of Sharia adherence.

Straight from the Quran and Hadith:

Quran 33:59 — “O Prophet! Tell your wives and your daughters and the women of the believers to draw their cloaks (veils) all over their bodies. That will be better, that they should be known so as not to be annoyed.” The Arabic word yu’dhayna actually means “harmed” or “molested” — meaning a woman who fails to cover invites sexual abuse.

Quran 24:31 — “And say to the believing women that they cast down their looks and guard their private parts… and let them wear their head-coverings over their bosoms, and not display their ornaments except to their husbands…”

Muhammad’s Hadith reinforces it: women must cover (Sahih Bukhari 6:321, Abu Dawud 32:4092), cannot travel alone (Sahih Bukhari 52:250), and even prayer is invalid without the veil (Abu Dawud 2:641). Islamic law (Sharia) demands it. Apologists who claim otherwise have zero support in the sacred texts.

This is precisely what happens when generations of law enforcement have been deliberately kept in the dark about the Islamic threat — thanks to Obama-era scrubbing of training materials on jihad and Sharia, with Republicans who went along in silence.

Now we have dhimmi leaders so clueless they’re applauding a direct, in-your-face assertion of Sharia supremacy inside American policing.

This is not isolated to New Jersey.

Across the country, the same pattern is unfolding — most aggressively in New York City, where RAIR Foundation USA has documented the full-scale Islamization of the NYPD in devastating detail through RAIR Foundation reporting.

In the NYPD, 24+ years after 9/11, we’ve witnessed:

Headquarters, glowing with Ramadan crescent lighting, explicitly admitted to be dawah (Islamic proselytizing) targeting non-Muslims.

Multiple precincts are hosting taxpayer-funded iftars and mosque visits.

“World Hijab Day” events whereNYPD brass and officers teach non-Muslim women and children to wear the hijab, complete with department buses shuttling attendees from Islamic centers.

Pakistani-American officers boasting about special accommodations: hijab exemptions, halal meals, modified uniforms, and exemptions from saluting the American flag.

The NYPD Muslim Officers Society is pushing Pakistan Day flag-raisings and Ramadan promotions while Pakistan itself persecutes Christians and harbors terrorists.

Amy Mek’s exposés have shown the Muslim Brotherhood playbook in action: Infiltrate → Normalize → Submit. One hijabi NYPD officer even declared her hope for “100,000 officers in hijabs.”

New Jersey is simply the latest front in a nationwide surrender. Enough.

The uniform of American law enforcement exists to uphold the Constitution, not to advertise submission to a foreign legal system that treats women as second-class and non-Muslims as inferiors.

Constitution over Sharia. America over Islamization. Law enforcement leaders who celebrate this are not “inclusive”; they are aiding the erosion of the very republic they swore to protect.

Wake up before every precinct in America flies the green flag.

Share this. Demand answers from Schievella and every official cheering this takeover.

This is happening coast to coast. The question is no longer “if” — it’s how much longer we’ll allow it.

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