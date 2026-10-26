After introducing a halal-certified chicken patty through federal USDA purchasing programs, Wylie ISD faced community pushback and cafeteria menu confusion before ultimately returning to standard meal options. The incident highlights growing scrutiny over how Islamic dietary accommodations enter public school supply chains without explicit labeling.

By Renee Nal

Wylie Independent School District served a halal-certified chicken patty at its elementary, intermediate, and junior high campuses. The product arrived through the United States Department of Agriculture purchasing system and appeared alongside other entree options. The district discontinued the chicken patty in April 2026 following feedback from families and taxpayers and returned to a standard chicken patty. The district also acknowledged confusion surrounding its cafeteria menus, stating that previously published language did not accurately describe how its halal-certified chicken patty was offered. It is unclear how parents learned that ritually-slaughtered halal food was served to their children.

Halal meat requires a Muslim slaughterman to cut the throat of a conscious animal while it is still alive, severing the major blood vessels so the animal bleeds out, while the slaughterman pronounces the Tasmiyah prayer “Bismillah Allahu Akbar,” meaning “In the name of Allah, Allah is greatest.” The animal remains conscious during the cut and the subsequent bleeding until it dies.

Halal is a Scam

As RAIR founder Amy Mek has explained, Halal serves as a vehicle through which Muslim minorities seek to impose elements of Sharia on non-Muslim majorities in the West, with the commercial “halal” label and market itself a relatively recent invention of the 1970s and 1980s rather than an ancient, continuous tradition. After the 1979 Iranian Revolution, competition between Iran and Saudi Arabia to export their visions of Islam converged with the commercial interests of multinational agrifood firms such as Nestlé, which helped create and expand a global certified-halal industry that had not previously existed in the Muslim world in its modern industrialized form.

The resulting system sanctifies economic interests under a fundamentalist food requirement and sickeningly permits the needless cruelty of non-stunned ritual slaughter to enter Western supply chains.

USDA Procurement and the Loophole in Texas School Labeling Laws

Gold Creek Foods is a poultry processor based in Gainesville, Georgia, that supplies fully cooked chicken products to the National School Lunch Program and other United States Department of Agriculture food programs. The company produces child nutrition labeled items that meet federal meal pattern requirements for schools. The product specifications identify the item as halal and eligible for school meal programs.

While Texas law requires that halal meat be clearly labeled with the word “halal” when sold alongside nonhalal meat in the same retail store, there is no such requirement for school cafeterias. This is clearly a gap in the law that must be addressed.

Previous World Hijab Day Event at Wylie East High School Preceded Halal Chicken Controversy

As reported previously at RAIR Foundation, Texas high school sophomore Marco Hunter-Lopez, 15, president and founder of the Republican Student Club at Wylie East High School, and Leland Saunders, 12, from Merritt, Texas, described the Muslim Students Association’s role in targeting non-Muslim youth in public schools. The Muslim Students Association (MSA), founded in the 1960s as the Muslim Brotherhood’s primary recruitment and indoctrination institution on college campuses, has expanded its activities into high schools and junior highs.

At Wylie East High School on February 2, 2026, the campus MSA worked with WhyIslam, a dawah project of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) – an offshoot of MSA – to set up an unauthorized booth in front of the cafeteria during the school day. Four women from WhyIslam distributed free Qurans, hijabs, candy, and at least eight different Islamic pamphlets, including an “Understanding Sharia” brochure. Marco Hunter-Lopez confronted the booth, took one of the Qurans, and noted a Shahada card on the back. He stated that Sharia is at odds with American law and Western civilization.

Marco Hunter-Lopez, who later testified with RAIR founder Amy Mek at a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing held on May 13, 2026, spearheaded by Representative Chip Roy, documented at least 55 incidents of hostility, censorship, and legal violations against him and his club from August 2024 through April 2026. He reported that the administration watched him like a hawk, pulled him from class, delivered multiple condescending lectures, tore down his club’s approved posters, and gave the Muslim Students Association free rein while stonewalling conservatives.

Principal Tiffany Doolan has been photographed wearing a hijab for World Hijab Day events and posted that she “LOVED this experience!” Leland Saunders has spoken at two Wylie Independent School District board meetings. In his March 24, 2026, testimony, he declared: “Islam is trying to do the same thing today [as Christianity’s spread], but with lethal force,” citing the 2015 ISIS beheadings of 21 Christians in Libya and the blaring calls to prayer five times a day in Dearborn, Michigan. Both students said parents and students must keep showing up at school board meetings and push back against these activities.

Hays Official Names Halal as Priority Over Organic Meal Options

Wylie Independent School District is not the only Texas school district serving students products that meet Islamic dietary requirements. Hays Consolidated Independent School District, based in Kyle approximately 244 miles south of Wylie, held a board workshop on April 20, 2026. A trustee asked a representative from the district’s child nutrition contractor, Southwest Food Excellence, about rumors of possible future organic meal requirements. The official stated that the district had not heard much about organic mandates, then oddly began discussing halal instead.

Deflecting from organic food, the unnamed official said in part:

“What we’re focusing right now internally is we’re looking at a lot of options. For example, halal. So what we’re learning as we’re growing as well, the team and our organization is. Halal options are readily available. So for the students that really want to emphasize and take good care of what they put in their body, a lot of the products that we actually serve are halal. We just, we didn’t know. So once we started to go through an analysis, I think that’s going to be a program that we can see being implemented for us specifically over organic.”

Here is the clip:

Certainly parents would be more interested in organic food being served to their children over ritually-slaughtered meat. It appears that halal has seeped into the culture, the government, and now, into schools.

Imposing Halal in Texas Schools

As reported at RAIR Foundation last year, State Representative Suleman Lalani, a Democratic member representing District 76, introduced House Bill 625 requiring every Texas public school district and open enrollment charter school to provide a halal breakfast or lunch option upon request by a student or parent. The bill defined halal by reference to the Texas Business and Commerce Code and applied beginning with the 2025-2026 school year if enacted. Lalani also introduced House Bill 667 proposing similar requirements for districts in counties with at least 2.1 million residents and adjacent counties. Neither of those bills became law.

But the only way to stop this ongoing march toward halal is for informed citizens to push back. The ultimate question taxpayers and parents must ask is why the federal government is involved in local school lunches in the first place – and why federal programs are facilitating a commercial halal industry inside public school cafeterias.

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