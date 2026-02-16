Across Illinois, the UK, and Texas, a clear pattern emerges: unverified accusations of “Islamophobia” or blasphemy are weaponized by activist groups and amplified by media to inflame outrage, pressure institutions, and normalize mob-enforced religious sensitivities—while facts, free speech, and even the safety of children are sacrificed in the process.

In October of 2023, in the Chicago suburbs of Naperville, Illinois, a familiar pattern of Islamic intimidation and disinformation reared its head. Islamic organizations, led by CAIR-Chicago and supported by the Islamic Center of Naperville, rushed to exploit an unverified video of Hindu-American high school students burning a book – immediately labeling it a “reprehensible Quran-burning” and linking the teens to “Hindutva extremism” and India’s RSS. The framing was designed to inflame tensions, demand concessions, and enforce blasphemy rules on American soil.

The reality? The burned book was not a Quran – it was an ordinary book burned after the students set off fireworks on the 4th of July. Independent verifications and subsequent fact-finding completely debunked the claim, confirming no Quran was burned.

But the main issue is being totally ignored here—and it legally makes no difference whatsoever whether a student burned a Quran, damaged one, or threw it around. It was his property (or the school’s/the owner’s). He has every right to destroy or alter it as he sees fit, just as Christian preachers in the 1960s and 1970s publicly burned Beatles records (or other materials they deemed offensive) without facing charges or mob intimidation—and rightly so.

Defending oneself by insisting “it wasn’t a Quran” already concedes too much: it implies that burning or damaging a Quran would justify outrage, suspensions, threats, or investigations. That’s an implicit acceptance of Islamic blasphemy rules (Sharia) on American (or Western) soil.

Like Seattle cartoonist Molly Norris, who in 2010 proposed “Everybody Draw Mohammed Day” in protest of censorship threats—and was forced into permanent hiding by FBI advice after death threats—such acts are constitutionally protected expression. No one should have to apologize, grovel, or hide for exercising free speech, even if it offends. The real scandal isn’t the alleged act; it’s the mob-enforced submission to foreign religious sensitivities.

Yet, in true CAIR fashion, CAIR-Chicago issued no retraction, no correction, and no apology. They continued to fan the flames of Islamic law, while the victims suffered the consequences. This refusal to retract is not an oversight – it is a deliberate tactic to normalize Sharia blasphemy rules.

Mainstream media outlets amplified this hoax, parroting CAIR’s unverified talking points without basic fact-checking or waiting for confirmation. Outlets, including the Chicago Tribune and the Daily Herald, published stories framing the incident as a credible Quran burning, with legacy media once again serving as unwitting (or willing) PR outlets for Islamic groups.

The consequences for the innocent Hindu-American students were severe: bullying turned into physical assaults, doxxing of families, and death threats from people who believed the hoax. One report detailed a mob of around 40 students cornering a boy at school, while families lived under genuine fear for their safety – all triggered by a fabricated narrative pushed by Islamic organizations.

Just a few months earlier, a similar scenario played out in the UK, exposing how Islamic blasphemy enforcement is creeping into Western societies under the guise of “community harmony” and “sensitivity.”

In February of 2023, at Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield, a group of students — ages 10 to 14 — accidentally damaged a copy of the Quran. The book was dropped in a hallway, leaving only a slight smudge or tear on the cover and some dirt on the pages. The school itself confirmed the act was completely unintentional, with zero evidence of malicious intent. One of the children involved was a severely autistic boy who had brought the Quran to school after losing a video game dare involving a Bible. This vulnerable child had already personally apologized, painstakingly written individual handwritten apologies to every single Muslim classmate, and the school administration.

Yet none of that mattered. The school quickly suspended four students anyway.

In comes Elected Councillor for Wakefield East, Muslim Akef Akbar, who decided to take over the investigation the moment he was contacted. He personally inspected the “damaged” Quran, then publicly challenged the school’s straightforward account – insinuating on social media that the book “could have been thrown around.” He posted inflammatory photos on Instagram, whipping up demands for a deeper “investigation,” and orchestrated a high-profile community meeting at the Jamia Masjid Swafia mosque. The Muslim community erupted in anger, with some even calling for the death of the child.

At the mosque, surrounded by Islamic leaders, with the intimidated headteacher and a police chief inspector in attendance like obedient dogs, he demanded further investigations, turning the “community meeting” into a Sharia tribunal. The severely autistic boy’s terrified mother showed up at the mosque meeting wearing a hijab, groveling with apologies on her son’s behalf. She even agreed not to pursue any action against those who had threatened her son’s life – so long as he was “kept safe.”

Meanwhile, police confirmed they were “liaising” with the school over this “minor damage”, but did not lift a finger against the mob issuing death threats against innocent schoolchildren.

The blasphemy cases in the UK and in Naperville reveal the disturbing reality of Islamic rule – it is authoritarian, under mob rule, with no leniency for children. In the UK, the autistic student still faced suspension, public pressure, and threats for a simple accident. The students in Naperville suffered bullying, assaults, and death threats for burning a book that was not even the Quran. Sharia does not need a court or facts; it rules by a mob.

In both the UK and Naperville, Islamic “leaders” and organizations began pressure campaigns to smear these students, mobilize the Muslim community, and exert pressure on the schools. Using mafia-style tactics, they intimidate people into submission. School administrators are pressured into suspensions and “investigations” for false claims because you can’t say no to the Mafia.

Free speech means no ideology can dictate what Americans can say, depict, or even burn. But in America, just as in the UK, intimidation and mob rule are used to force people, even children, into Sharia submission.

Will America fight back, or will we continue to follow Europe’s lead?

The Pattern Continues: Houston’s Exaggerated “Hate Crime”

In March 2025, at Paul Revere Middle School in Houston, Texas, a schoolyard altercation escalated into another example of this playbook. Over a month later, in April, CAIR-Houston released a press statement claiming three Afghan refugee girls in hijabs were surrounded and brutally assaulted by “at least 20 students” due to their ethnicity and headscarves, one hospitalized in serious condition.

Yasir Qadhi amplified it on X, blaming “anti-Muslim bigotry” from Texas’s “Far Right” and warning that “hate has consequences.” The media picked it up, portraying it as religiously motivated violence against vulnerable refugee children.

The Houston Independent School District (HISD) later clarified the facts: it was a personal dispute stemming from a prior conflict, involving only seven students (not 20+), one victim (not three), no religious or ethnic motive, and quick staff intervention.

All aggressors faced discipline; transfers were arranged at the family’s request.No correction or apology followed from CAIR or Qadhi. The timing aligned suspiciously with scrutiny over Qadhi’s EPIC City project and related controversies, another deflection via a victimhood narrative.

Once more, middle-school children became pawns: Sensational unverified claims risked inflaming tensions, endangering kids on all sides, and pressuring the school under “safety” pretexts. Vulnerable minors—refugees or otherwise—can’t counter national amplification or mob outrage.

This fits the same tactic seen in Naperville and Wakefield: Rush to frame incidents as anti-Muslim/Islamophobic blasphemy violations, mobilize community and media, extract concessions, then ignore debunkings.

It’s not protection, it’s opportunism to enforce sensitivity norms and shield influence operations.

America must honestly assess the extent to which it has already submitted, in schools, media, institutions, and public discourse, to de facto Sharia blasphemy enforcement and reverse course immediately.

No more concessions to mobs demanding apologies for protected speech, no more suspensions over hurt feelings, no more silence in the face of intimidation.

America must reject this creeping intimidation of the defenseless, especially innocent children caught in these manufactured crises or risk fully following Europe’s path of irreversible submission.

Share