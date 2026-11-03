The West’s favorite lie is that Islam is merely a religion and that Sharia is an optional extremist add-on. This is false.

Haitham Al-Haddad, who holds a PhD in Islamic jurisprudence, chairs the Islamic Council of Europe’s Fatwa Committee, and has long served as a Sharia judge, has stated plainly: “Sharia simply is Islam. Islam is Sharia. Both are the same thing and cannot be separated.”

Sharia is a mandatory, total system that governs law, government, speech, sexual relations, warfare, and daily life. It requires halal standards and prayer accommodations in schools. It does not remain private or confined to personal belief.

Islamic doctrine commands Muslims to advance Islam’s supremacy wherever they live. Permanent acceptance of secular law is treated as disobedience to Allah. The struggle to implement it extends into courts, schools, and public institutions.

Jews and Christians accept the Constitution as the supreme law of the land. Orthodox Islamic teaching commands Muslims to replace it with Sharia. This is the baseline position, not a fringe view.

Yasir Qadhi has been equally direct: “Sharia is banned in Texas. That is a lie. I’m practicing Sharia right now… It is an obligation… to implement Islam as Allah has revealed it. Of course we want to apply Allah’s Sharia.”

The West imported the largest ideological replacement program in modern history and labeled it “diversity.” Sharia is not on the horizon. It is already here.

See Additional RAIR Foundation Coverage:

Sharia Is Islam: Why the West Keeps Getting This Wrong – April 6, 2026

Senior Islamic jurist Haitham al-Haddad states the blunt truth the West refuses to hear: Sharia is not an optional extra—it is Islam. Any permanent acceptance of secular law is doctrinal disobedience, and Western denial of this fact is pure delusion.

Yasir Qadhi: The Radical Cleric Engineering America’s Islamization—Using Texas as the Blueprint for Sharia Domination (Video) – March 14, 2025

Yasir Qadhi poses as a moderate while building Sharia-controlled enclaves in Texas, glorifying hudud punishments, and training a parallel Islamic society designed to replace the Constitution with Allah’s law. Texas is the testing ground for America’s Islamization.

Alert Texas: EPIC City’s Sharia Compound Can Be Stopped—Here’s the Blueprint to Shut It Down – March 27, 2025

Yasir Qadhi’s EPIC City is not a neighborhood – it is a self-contained Sharia fortress with parallel governance, tied to Muslim Brotherhood networks. Texas law already provides the tools to stop it; the only question is whether officials will use them.

Sanitizing Sharia Will Destroy Freedom – October 31, 2026

Decades of whitewashed “education” about Islam have convinced young Americans that a totalitarian system of jihad, speech suppression, and barbaric punishments is compatible with the Bill of Rights. Polls show the indoctrination is working – and it is a direct assault on American liberty.

‘Everyone Is Muslim Here’: Sharia-Style Living in Texas Isn’t Coming—It’s Already Here (Video) – April 2, 2025

Drive through Plano and Irving and see the reality: entire neighborhoods transformed into exclusive Islamic zones with Sharia norms, halal-only commerce, and residents declaring “everybody here is Muslim.” EPIC City is not the start – it is the next phase of conquest already underway.

Houston’s Sharia Pipeline Exposed: Texas Madrasa Builds Islamic Boarding School to Indoctrinate Children in ‘Polluted’ America (Video) – February 26, 2026

A Houston madrasa is converting a former bar into a full-scale Islamic boarding school and cradle-to-grave Sharia hub, shielding children from “polluted” America while training the next generation for Islamic supremacy.

Why Anti-Sharia Bills Always Fail — and What Must Be Done Instead – January 2, 2026

Banning “Sharia” while protecting “Islam” is a legal fraud. Sharia is Islam itself. Until lawmakers define the threat accurately and stop treating a total political system as a private religion, every anti-Sharia bill will remain empty theater.

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