RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Unknown's avatar
Unknown
2h

DANGEROUS AND HAS TO BE TOTALLY DISLODGED FROM THE COUNTRY. THE POLITICIANS ARE LETTING THIS HAPPEN. THEY ARE STUPID! THE WAY IS TOTAL EXTERMINATION QUICKLY. RISE UP TEXAS! OF ALL PLACES....

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
1h

It is disgraceful to hear this, and know nothing is being done by those who can, there is darkness and evil in this cult of jihad communist democrats, they have brought the devils own to America. God Cleanse our Country of these demons, bring your light upon us.

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