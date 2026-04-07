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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

Here’s the problem the West keeps dancing around: you can’t analyze a system honestly if you refuse to accept its own stated rules. When a doctrine presents itself as total—law, culture, governance—you don’t get to pretend it’s just a private belief system because it makes you more comfortable. That’s how strategic blindness sets in. Serious societies don’t operate on wishful thinking; they operate on clarity. If competing systems have fundamentally different end goals, pretending they’re interchangeable isn’t tolerance—it’s negligence. And negligence at the civilizational level doesn’t produce coexistence. It produces conflict you failed to prepare for.

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
6h

What these Imams and other Muzzie “leaders” still don’t compute or will admit is that Ishmael and Jacob are half-brothers locked in a battle for the inheritance. The rights of primogeniture are at stake. The right to rule the world. The son of the free woman will inherit. The son of the slave woman is disqualified to rule. Will never rule beyond the Antichrist’s 7 year reign to conquer the planet. He almost succeeds. At the end of that 7-year day he will be crushed along with all Gentile world power. And all Gentile world religions. Only Christ is qualified to rule. He proved that in His confrontation with Satan after 40 days fasting. So on an empty stomach Christ stood his ground and never flinched. And overcame all temptations. Satan knows his fate.

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