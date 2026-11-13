Here it comes… After electing Muslims into power in New Jersey, the state is set to pass a bill that criminalizes the criticism of Islam. It is the furtherance of Sharia and Islamic Supremacy by weaponizing “Islamophobia” to do so. Look for the UK-style censorship of free speech to spread to other states now that the Red/Green Alliance is ascendant in the US.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Fresh from electing Muslim Democratic Representative Adam Hamawy, who seems to have a problem with naming Iran our enemy, New Jersey is now furthering Sharia and attempting to censor free speech by passing Assembly Bill A1146, which defines “Islamophobia” as racism and could be criminally prosecutable. The Islamic-controlled state is looking to follow the catastrophic UK example on hate speech that favors Islam and silences infidels into submission. It’s not only unconstitutional, but also barbaric.

Following Europe into the Dark Ages

For anyone who thought the censorship that is being used to throttle Brits couldn’t come here… you were wrong. The Red/Green Alliance is now ascendant in the US, and they are determined to silence those who will not submit to communism and Islam.

New Jersey Democrats claim that the measure guides public officials and police in applying existing anti-discrimination and bias laws. It criminalizes free speech and directly hits the First Amendment. If it passes and you dare to speak out against Islam in public, online, or even in private, you could go to prison. Savor that new 1984 reality for a moment. And if you think this won’t spread to other states, look at how the midterm elections were rigged. All’s fair in Islam, communism, and war.

The bill puts “hostility and fear of Islam” into a definition that officials would have to consider when assessing discriminatory motive. They will become the thought police.

The bill is already drawn up and just waiting for Democrats to green-light it as it sits in committee – this is what they want to ban:

Hatred or severe disparagement towards Muslim persons or their culture.

Hostility and fear of Islam, and as a result, a fear of and aversion to all Muslims or the majority of Muslims.

Discrimination, harassment, prejudice, and unequal treatment of Muslim persons or Muslim-majority communities.

Exclusion of Muslim persons or Muslim-majority communities from major political and social spheres.

Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Muslims, or of Muslims as a collective group, especially but not exclusively, conspiracies about Muslims’ entry into politics, government, or other societal institutions, the myth of Muslim identity having a unique propensity for terrorism, and claims of a demographic threat posed by Muslims or of a Muslim takeover.

Rhetorical, violent, or physical anti-Muslim manifestations directed against Muslim or non-Muslim individuals, or their property, or Muslim community institutions and religious facilities.

Shouting, verbal or physical abuse, pushing, spitting, pulling hijabs from Muslim women, and other forms of prejudicial abuse that target Muslims.

Calling for, aiding, encouraging, supporting, or justifying the killing, harming, or defaming of anyone, simply for practicing Islam or exhibiting a Muslim identity or heritage.

Expressing an outlook or worldview involving an unfounded dread and dislike of Muslims, which results in practices of exclusion and discrimination.

Accusing those practicing Islam, or exhibiting a Muslim identity or heritage, whether singularly or collectively, as being wholly responsible for any real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Muslim person or group.

Accusing Muslim citizens of being more loyal to a transnational Muslim community or to their countries of origin, or to the alleged priorities of Muslims worldwide, than to the interests of the people of New Jersey or the interests of the people of the United States.

Accusing those practicing Islam, or exhibiting a Muslim identity or heritage, whether singularly or collectively, as being wholly responsible for any real or imagined wrongdoing committed by any Muslim-majority country.

Accusing those practicing Islam, or exhibiting a Muslim identity or heritage, whether singularly or collectively, as being more loyal to any foreign Muslim-majority country, or the alleged priorities of Muslim persons worldwide, than to the interests of the people of the State of New Jersey, or to the interests of the people of the United States.

From Hot Air:

…Other examples cover speech and viewpoints. These include “hostility and fear of Islam,” stereotypical allegations about Muslims, and “claims of a demographic threat posed by Muslims or of a Muslim takeover.” The bill does not make any of these examples a crime by itself. What it does is tell public officials and police to “take into consideration” the definition when they review, investigate or decide whether someone broke an existing state law or policy against discrimination. That review would be used to determine whether an act was motivated by anti-Muslim intent and whether charges could be filed under existing criminal laws if it was driven by any of the 13 proposed acts.

There are no similar laws in New Jersey protecting Jews or Christians. Shocker.

Republican Assemblyman Paul Kanitra gets it and argues that the proposal threatens the ability of New Jersey residents to openly criticize Islam without potentially having their statements interpreted as evidence of discriminatory intent, which is prosecutable.

“The bill gives the state a broad new tool to treat factual criticism of Islamic texts, history, and demographics as proof of Islamophobic motive in existing discrimination cases, workplace investigations, schools, and bias-enhancement decisions,” he wrote on X.

“Prepare yourself for the same path the UK already took where Grandpas have been getting dragged out of their homes for social media posts,” Kanitra added.

Weaponizing “Islamophobia” Against Infidels

Conservative Pamela Geller pointed out that “Islamophobia,” as Christopher Hitchens once said, is “a word created by fascists, used by cowards, to manipulate morons.” So very, very true.

She also astutely noted that “Islamophobia” is a thought-crushing device conceived to impose crippling Sharia speech laws on free societies.

“Islamophobia” is a fake term meant to weaponize speech in favor of Muslims, as journalist Claire Berlinski explains:

“The neologism ‘Islamophobia’ did not simply emerge ex nihilo. It was invented, deliberately, by a Muslim Brotherhood front organization, the International Institute for Islamic Thought, which is based in Northern Virginia… Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, a former member of the IIIT who has renounced the group in disgust, was an eyewitness to the creation of the word. ‘This loathsome term,’ he writes, ‘is nothing more than a thought-terminating cliché conceived in the bowels of Muslim think tanks for the purpose of beating down critics.’”

Welcome to Islamic blasphemy laws. In Islam, you are not permitted to criticize the Religion of Peace. Statements concerning the reality of Islamic supremacism and the death cult it promotes are considered blasphemy and violate Sharia.

The minute that Muslims were put in power in New Jersey, they moved this bill forward. It couldn’t pass before, but now Democrats are in control. It will be a blueprint for other leftist states. If you were wondering how Sharia would spread in the US, this is it. Here it comes.

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