Italy’s new Sharia tribunal brings the clash between Islamic law and secular sovereignty to a head: who holds ultimate authority – the state or those claiming to rule in Allah’s name?

By Vlad Tepes

On March 3, 2026, an organization called the Camera Arbitrale Islamica Italiana was constituted at via Armistizio 13 in Padova. Its website carries the slogan “La vostra via alla Giustizia Islamica in Italia,” your path to Islamic Justice in Italy. Its statute refers to the “comunità islamica italiana,” the Italian Islamic community, and allows sections across the country, with Milan designated as the default arbitration seat. Il Giornale reports it has been explicitly described as a “Tribunale Sciaraitico,” a Sharia Tribunal. The Padova prosecutor has opened an investigation. The case has reached the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Susanna Ceccardi, vice president of the Patriots for Europe Group in the European Parliament, has taken the matter to the European Parliament, calling for an end to EU funding for organizations she links to Islamic activism, specifically naming FEMYSO (Forum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organisations) and ENAR. (European Network Against Racism) She has described the phenomenon as “Islamist entryism.”. But “entryism” implies that Islam is being hijacked by political actors using it for purposes the religion does not contain. The Veneto court is Islam being followed to the letter.

The Quran 5:44 states: “And whoever does not judge by what Allah has revealed, then it is those who are the disbelievers.” Quran 5:48 commands: “So judge between them by what Allah has revealed, and do not follow their desires over the truth that has come to you.” These are not obscure verses. They are in Surah al-Ma’idah, one of the most frequently cited chapters on governance in the Islamic tradition. They say what they say: that judging by anything other than Allah’s law is disbelief. A Muslim who resolves disputes by Italian civil law rather than Sharia is, by the terms of the Quran itself, in a state of unbelief. The Camera Arbitrale Islamica Italiana exists to keep Muslims out of a state of disbelief in Islam.

Reliance of the Traveller (Umdat al-Salik), the classic manual of Islamic sacred law certified by Al-Azhar University in Cairo, the highest authority in Sunni Islamic jurisprudence, contains a section on the caliphate as a governing institution. The caliph is obligated to implement Sharia as the law of the Muslim community. This sacred law governs interpersonal conduct, ritual practice, civil disputes, criminal cases, commercial transactions, family law, and relations between Muslims and non-Muslims. It is a complete legal system. Even a complete instruction set for an entire culture. The Veneto court extends a legal system that has governed Muslim societies since Muhammad’s time.

From the Prophet’s administration of justice in Medina through the Rashidun, Umayyad, Abbasid, and Ottoman caliphates, Sharia courts served as Muslims’ sole legal authority. Non-Muslims under Islamic rule were classified as dhimmi, a status that granted them autonomy in their internal affairs while subordinating them to Islamic law in all matters touching the interests of the Muslim community. They paid the jizya, a poll tax signifying their subordination. Their testimony against Muslims was inadmissible in criminal cases. This system persisted for 1,300 years until the Ottoman decrees of 1839 and 1856 formally abolished it under Western pressure. The Western state, having forced the Islamic world to abandon parallel legal jurisdictions, is now asked to accept the same parallel jurisdiction on its own soil. The Padova court is the dhimma system in reverse: the immigrant community establishes its own courts, and the host state is expected to accommodate them. And it very likely will, given the precedents in the rest of Europe, Great Britain, Canada, and Australia.

The same pattern is already established in Britain, where Sharia councils have operated since the early 1980s. The Muslim Arbitration Tribunal was established in 2007 to resolve disputes “in accordance with Islamic Sacred Law.” In 2015, Nigel Farage referred to “80 practicing Sharia courts” across the United Kingdom. The British state says these councils are voluntary and subject to review by national courts. The Muslim community’s position, demonstrated by 40 years of practice, is that these are the community’s real courts, and the state’s review is a formality the community avoids by resolving matters internally. In other words, there is no real oversight, and Sharia courts are a separate legal system within Britain that makes a mockery of British Common law.

What the Veneto court does in practice, sermons across the West make clear, is the intention, and even obligation, for all Muslims anywhere. MEMRI, the Middle East Media Research Institute, monitors and translates sermons from mosques in the West as does RAIR Foundation. On October 2, 2026, a Friday sermon in Washington, D.C. declared: “Our goal is to establish the Islamic State of North America by 2050.” The imam said that “reform is clearly not the solution. Islam is.” On October 4, 2026, a British Islamic content creator named Muhammad Saifullah said on a podcast that if he were Prime Minister, he would execute homosexuals, stone adulterers to death, and personally torture apostates. “This is Islam,” he said, “and I’m proud of it, and I believe in it 100%. I believe it letter for letter. I’m not going to change it so people can accept me.” He asked why the British state allows the Quran to be distributed throughout the country but considers him a radical for preaching what is inside it. The Quran does in fact contain the verses prescribing stoning for adultery and execution for apostasy. Saifullah is merely reading what the Quran states explicitly.

Imran Hosein, a Trinidadian Islamic scholar, said that for ten years, from 1991 to 2001, he delivered Friday sermons at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, in which he explained that “the Charter of the United Nations was in conflict with the sharia of the Quran and the Sunnah.” The UN gave the Muslims the big microphone. No one stopped him. He said the same thing the D.C. imam said, the same thing the Italian Padova court puts into practice: that the governing law of any non-Islamic state contradicts the law of Allah, and that the law of Allah is the one Muslims are obligated to follow.

Islam does not assimilate into the legal order of a non-Muslim state. It establishes its own, as it has for 1,400 years, from the courts of the Rashidun caliphs to the arbitration panels of Birmingham, and then eradicates the existing or previous order, leaving no trace. Furthermore, it memory holes all cultures and systems prior to Islamic dominance as “The time of ignorance”.

The Italian state, like every state in the West, funds the organizations, licenses the mosques, and imports the populations whose doctrine includes replacing the host’s law with Allah’s.

This is not solely an Italian issue. This is an issue for all people in the world vs. Islam.

Below is an authoritative Imam explaining how to circumvent the Establishment Clause of the 1st Amendment in the US to establish sharia and accumulate political power.

This is a video of Anjem Choudary explaining quite honestly the intention of Islam, as Islam was created, to make the West, and in this case Great Britain, Islamic and therefore under sharia law. Specifically, “That does not mean we do not believe in the eradication of man-made law”. Once the math is done, it means, ‘we believe in the eradication of all laws which are not derived by Muslims from Quran and Islamic scripture’.

Here is the Mayor of New York, Mamdani’s imam, Siraj Wahhaj:

At a certain point, we must come to understand that Islam is indeed waging war on the West and, in particular, the United States. That what they are doing and declaring is war in every sense except for the kinds of tactics we see in WW2 or Vietnam movies. The uniforms are religious declarations, and the imposition of a foreign legal code is taking place more by stealth, for sure. But the entire point of war is to destroy an enemy’s culture, beliefs, legal codes, and authority structure and replace it with the victors’. This is indisputably what is happening with Islam across the West. This example in Italy is just another increment towards total domination. Again, the stated goal of Islamic scripture and contemporary Islamic sermons.

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