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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
Oct 14

BEEN TELLING YALL FOR DECADES. THIS WORLD HAS BOWED TO BAAL FOR FILTHY LUCRE. NOW WE WILL SEE WHO REFUSES TO BOW TO BAAL, ALL THE WAY TO THE CHOPPING BLOCK, LIKE THE APOSTLE PAUL. I WILL NEVER BOW TO BAAL.

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Carl Gottlieb's avatar
Carl Gottlieb
Oct 14

It boggles the mind how Europe is welcoming its own demise.

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