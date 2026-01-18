RAIR Foundation USA

William Voelz
2h

Torturous information.

Last October friends who live in a small Dutch village north of Amsterdam visited our home. There are many tiny villages in Holland. These friends see no invaders apart from those they see when traveling to Amsterdam and Utrecht where a son lives. We discussed immigration in the EU generally. They knew a bit of what Ireland, Germany, France and Sweden are experiencing. But they were oblivious to the true condition of their own country. They just can’t calculate it. The conversation grew intense. They actually denied that foreigners were an issue at all. Nor that farmland was being taken out of cultivation to build housing for overwhelming numbers of ungrateful government supported immigrants. It was incredulous. I had told them of this looming danger about 6 years ago. Nope. Wouldn’t hear it. Now that it is in their faces denial remains strong. The Dutch hate being wrong and when they are faced with facts, they want to shut down the conversation. We parted weeks later with smiles and hugs but they have to live there. Famine is probably on the way to Europe.

