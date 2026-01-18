By Vlad Tepes

A Somali migrant’s jihad rape and near-strangulation of a Dutch woman, enabled by ignored prior sexual convictions, prosecutorial silence on Islam and Somali roots, institutional denial, and unchecked migration importing Sharia’s historical sanction of sex slavery and female domination, proves the crime belongs to the system that knew and did nothing.

A Dutch courtroom is now confronting a crime so violent and deliberate that it exposes more than the actions of a single man. It exposes the consequences of decisions made far upstream in migration policy, in enforcement failures, and in institutional denial.

In Amsterdam, Somali Imigrant Mohammed H. stands trial for the brutal jihad rape and near-strangulation of a Dutch woman in what prosecutors describe as a sustained, brutal attack that left the victim fighting for her life. According to court testimony, the assault only ended when the woman pretended to be dead.

The prosecution laid out a methodical act of domination and attempted murder. The defendant’s hands were allegedly around the victim’s throat long enough for her to believe she would not survive — yet the prosecutor deliberately avoids any mention of Islam, the defendant’s Somali background, or the potential cultural and religious influences that may underpin such calculated brutality toward women, treating it as an isolated criminal act rather than part of a broader pattern enabled by unchecked migration policies.

What makes this case unavoidable is not only the crime itself, but what the system already knew.

A Known Risk:

Mohammed H. was not an unknown figure to authorities. Court proceedings revealed that he had prior convictions, including earlier sexual offenses, before this attack occurred. These were not rumors, nor retrospective discoveries. They were part of his documented record.

Despite this astonishing criminal history, he remained in the country.

This is the point where institutional narratives collapse. The attack was not committed in a vacuum, and it was not committed by someone who “fell through the cracks.” He passed directly through them — cracks widened by ideology, negligence, and a refusal to act on known danger.

The public is often told that background checks, safeguards, and risk assessments are robust. This case demonstrates the opposite: that when migration policy is insulated from consequences, the burden is transferred to ordinary citizens — and in this case, violently so.

The Role of Denial

In court, details emerged that made the assault unmistakably intentional. The victim’s testimony described how she consciously chose to stop resisting and feign death, believing that continued resistance would result in her murder.

These are the moments that expose the moral fraud of euphemism. This was not “unwanted contact,” It was rape combined with attempted strangulation, an act whose lethality is well documented and widely understood.

Yet European institutions continue to insist that public concern over migration-linked violent crime and the threat of Islam is exaggerated, politicized, or manufactured. The courtroom evidence in Amsterdam tells a different story — one written on the body of a woman who barely survived.

Who Pays for Policy Failure

The question this trial raises is not whether Mohammed H. is guilty or innocent — that is for the court to decide. The deeper question is why a man with a documented history of sexual violence was allowed to remain free to escalate.

When institutions prioritize ideological commitments over enforcement, when removal is treated as morally suspect regardless of risk, the result is not compassion. It is exposure. And it is women who disproportionately pay the price.

This is not an argument against immigration as an abstraction. It is an indictment of irresponsible migration policy that ignores prior criminal behavior, even when that behavior signals a clear and escalating threat.

A Quiet Reckoning

The woman who survived this attack will live with its consequences long after the verdict is delivered. The institutions responsible for enabling the conditions that made it possible, however, rarely face equivalent reckoning.

They should.

Because when a system knows and does nothing, the crime no longer belongs solely to the perpetrator.

It belongs to the system that allowed him to be there.

The Deeper Cultural Roots: Islamic Teachings on Women, Rape, and Sex Slavery

This case is not isolated. It raises uncomfortable questions about the cultural attitudes toward women that are imported through unchecked migration from regions shaped by historical religious teachings on gender, consent, and domination.

Islam neither ignores nor condemns slavery. In fact, a large part of Sharia is dedicated to the practice. Muslims are encouraged to live in the way of Muhammad, who was a slave owner and trader. He captured slaves in battle; he had sex with his slaves; and he instructed his men to do the same. The Quran actually devotes more verses to making sure that Muslim men know they can keep women as sex slaves (four) than it does to telling them to pray five times a day (zero).Quranic Verses:

Quran (33:50) — “O Prophet! We have made lawful to thee thy wives to whom thou hast paid their dowers; and those (slaves) whom thy right hand possesses out of the prisoners of war whom Allah has assigned to thee.” This allows a virtually unlimited supply of sex partners from captives.

Quran (23:5-6) — “..who abstain from sex, except with those joined to them in the marriage bond, or (the captives) whom their right hands possess…” Permits sex with slaves. See also Quran (70:29-30).

Quran (4:24) — “And all married women (are forbidden unto you) save those (captives) whom your right hands possess.” Even sex with married slaves is permissible.

Quran (8:69) — “But (now) enjoy what ye took in war, lawful and good.” A reference to war booty, including slaves, with mastery granted by Allah.

Quran (24:32) — Allows breeding slaves based on fitness.

Quran (2:178) — Prescribes retaliation rules showing slaves and women have lesser value than free men.

Quran (16:75) — Confirms slaves are unequal to free persons under Allah’s will.

Hadith and Historical Accounts:

Muhammad approved of his men raping captive women after battles (e.g., Sahih Bukhari 62:137; Sahih Muslim 3371), with concerns only about impregnating them before sale or ransom. He owned and traded slaves, including African ones (Sahih Muslim 3901), sold captives for weapons (Ibn Ishaq 693), and reversed emancipations (Sahih Muslim 4112). His pulpit was built with slave labor (Sahih Bukhari 47:743). Intercourse with female captives was allowed even in front of their husbands (Abu Dawud 2150).

These teachings viewed female slaves as property: previous marriages were annulled upon capture, sexual access was granted without consent, and women were subordinate in legal value. Rape of captives was approved, with no requirement for consent, and slaves could be beaten as prescribed (Abu Dawud 38:4458).

When migration policy imports individuals from backgrounds steeped in these teachings, without rigorous vetting, it risks exposing European women to attitudes that treat them as lesser, disposable, or objects of domination.

The Amsterdam attack, enabled by known risks ignored, highlights the cost. Women in Europe should not pay the price for institutional denial, whether rooted in policy negligence or reluctance to address the Islamic threat.

