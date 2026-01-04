Should Christians Demand Reparations from Muslims for Centuries of Slavery? (Video)
For more than 300 years, Muslim slavers from North Africa captured and enslaved Europeans along the Mediterranean coast. Today, the descendants of those same Barbary states, most notably Algeria, are demanding reparations from the very peoples their ancestors once enslaved.
In the following video, Raymond Ibrahim explores the shocking history behind Algeria’s claims and the forgotten Christian victims of Islamic slavery.
