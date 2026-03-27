A Chinese brother and sister allegedly planted an IED outside of MacDill Air Force Base in Florida before fleeing to China. The sister came back and was apprehended. The mother is being detained by ICE and says her son confessed to the bomb plot.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The IED was evidently planted at MacDill Air Force Base, which is the headquarters of CENTCOM. It houses the US military’s Special Ops forces for the Department of War. US Central Command (CENTCOM) is currently handling Operation Epic Fury in the conflict with Iran. A Chinese brother and sister named Alen Zheng, 20, and Ann Mary Zheng, 27, are believed to be those responsible.

(Video Credit: WFLA News Channel 8)

A foiled terrorist plot by a Chinese brother and sister

The sister has been apprehended, but her brother, who they believe actually planted the device, ran back to communist China. They have been indicted, and their mother, who is now in ICE custody and pending deportation for a visa overstay, claims her son confessed to the plot.

Alen Zheng is facing charges of attempted damage to government property by fire or explosion, unlawful making of a destructive device, and possession of an unregistered destructive device, which carries a potential sentence of up to 40 years in prison, according to Fox News.

His sister was arrested by the FBI in Tampa, Florida. She is charged with being an accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence. She is facing up to 30 years in prison and is charged with hiding or damaging a 2010 Mercedes-Benz to prevent its use in legal proceedings as well.

According to prosecutors, back on March 11, the day after the bomb was planted, the brother and sister duo tried to cover their tracks by selling the car to a dealer on CarMax. Even though it was cleaned and vacuumed, investigators later found trace explosive residue inside the vehicle.

Planting the bomb

US Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Greg Kehoe laid out the timeline of the domestic terror attack after the indictments were unsealed Thursday morning.

Alen Zheng allegedly planted the improvised explosive device (IED) in a secluded location outside the base’s visitor center on March 10. Just minutes after doing so, he placed a cryptic 911 call reporting that the bomb had been planted but would not give its exact location. It failed to detonate, but if it had, it would have been “very deadly,” according to officials.

The IED was not found until March 16, when an Air Force airman discovered it outside the MacDill visitor center. At that time, the device was secured and flown via a borrowed Pasco County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to an FBI explosives lab in Huntsville, Alabama, to preserve evidence, according to authorities.

“Anytime somebody puts an IED together — and I spent a lot of time in Iraq, and I saw a lot of IEDs — there always is a level of professionalism,” Kehoe noted. “And quite a bit of professionalism when they end up being deadly. … [The explosive] certainly could have caused significant damage to people that were in the range.”

The FBI tracks down the siblings

Unfortunately for the brother, the FBI very quickly traced the 911 call’s digital footprint back to a burner phone he bought at Best Buy. The store’s security footage showed him purchasing it.

When investigators searched his home, they found IED components consistent with those of the bomb that was found at the base.

Both siblings originally fled to the People’s Republic of China on March 12, two days after planting the bomb. For some reason, Ann Mary Zheng was dumb enough to return to the US via a Detroit airport on March 17 and was apprehended there.

Kehoe said they both have US citizenship, although he said he is not sure if they also have Chinese citizenship. Authorities are being very careful so far not to blame the communist Chinese government in all of this.

From Newsweek:

In response to the incidents, MacDill elevated its security posture to Force Protection Condition (FPCON) Charlie, the second‑highest level used by the U.S. military when intelligence or an incident indicates a potential threat to personnel or facilities. Under FPCON Charlie, access to the base is tightened, identification checks are increased, and non‑essential movement may be restricted. The Tampa Bay Times has reported that it turned over a video to the FBI that it had received from an individual claiming responsibility for planting the explosive device.

The FBI has not confirmed a motive or ties to the communist Chinese government yet. However, Kehoe said the suspects “obviously felt quite strongly about something or anything that the United States government was doing.”

Indictments unsealed

“Today’s indictments are the result of tremendous investigative work from our FBI teams and great coordination from our state, local, and federal partners across the board,” FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital.

“No one who targets our brave service members and military facilities will ever get away with it — and this FBI will pursue all those responsible for the incident at MacDill Air Force Base to the ends of the earth,” he vowed.

A third indictment has been announced against Jonathan James Elder for a supposedly unrelated copycat threat. He allegedly called the base on March 18 and made explicit threats, while taunting officials about the “surprise at MacDill Visitor Center.”

Once again, the FBI tracked the suspect down via a cellphone and Facebook. He was busted at a care facility and now faces up to 10 years in prison for making a threat of an explosive.

“If you harm somebody, if you threaten to harm somebody, or if you decide that you are going to get on the telephone and you’re going to telephone a threat to someplace like MacDill Air Force Base, … you will be charged by this office,” Kehoe warned. “We are simply not going to tolerate this type of conduct here in the Middle District of Florida.”

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