In the heart of London, once the beacon of Western liberty, Sikh restaurateur Harman Singh Kapoor stands as a solitary warrior against the creeping tide of Sharia enforcement, only to be handcuffed by the very authorities sworn to protect him.

In a shocking display of Islamic supremacy and two-tier policing from the UK’s surrendered streets, London restaurateur Harman Singh Kapoor – owner of the popular Rangrez Indian restaurant – is now under arrest. His crime? Refusing to bow to halal Sharia and proudly serving non-halal meat in line with his Sikh faith. While jihadi mobs block his doors, vandalize his business, hurl eggs, issue death and rape threats against his wife and daughters, and chant “Allahu Akbar” with gun gestures, the Metropolitan Police chose to cuff the victim – not the violent Sharia enforcers.

This is not a “business dispute.” This is coercion by jihad. For years, Kapoor has stood firm with signs declaring “Proudly We Don’t Serve Halal.” He exposed the harassment: thousands of daily calls, fake reviews from abroad, physical assaults by Pakistanis, and mobs screaming for Islamic dietary domination. In February 2026, he announced the heartbreaking closure of Rangrez after 16 years, citing “rising costs, ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis, and a lack of proper support from the Met Police.”

But the pressure never stopped. On March 13, 2026, protesters swarmed the Hammersmith location, blocking entrances and escalating intimidation. Witnesses even report machetes waved in broad daylight.

Kapoor warned he would defend his family – his wife and their children – if the violent threats turned deadly, citing his Sikh right to self-protection. The response from authorities? They arrested him.

Videos circulating show police aggressively confronting Kapoor while the real agitators roam free. RAIR Foundation’s own Amy Mek sounded the alarm directly: “Jihadis across the UK are targeting my friend Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) and his family with death and rape threats and violence-just because his restaurant Rangrez refuses to sell halal meat.” She detailed the mobs, vandalism, explicit threats, and the outrageous police action: “When Harman warned he would defend his family… police arrested HIM today-not the mobs or the threat-makers.”

Mek called out the enablers head-on: “Keep a very close eye on @DillyHussain88, he is fanning the flames! It is his speciality!” She demanded protection from the Met Police and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, warning: “If anything happens to Harman, his wife Khushi, or their beautiful, loving family… the whole world will be watching. I will expose every enabler.”

This is the predictable result of unchecked Islamic infiltration. UK authorities have surrendered to Sharia demands – halal enforcement through violence is now protected, while native Brits and Sikhs defending their businesses and faith are criminalized.

Meanwhile, Kapoor continues fighting back from the front lines, posting videos confronting the mobs and even tossing aggressive officers out of his restaurant. He refuses to submit: “I’ll not submit to Islam.”

In a defiant update amid the ongoing halal enforcement campaign and mob intimidation, Kapoor has stated that his business will remain open thanks to massive public backing. On March 13, 2026, Kapoor posted a video declaring: “Still working hard to feed my family with pride and dignity. The restaurant is not closing, thanks to massive support from patriots.”

This isn’t an isolated case. Across the UK and Europe, restaurants, schools, and communities face the same halal-or-else ultimatum backed by intimidation. If Britain falls completely to this two-tier tyranny, the same mobs and the same weak leaders will import their tactics here.

Britain’s Warning to America: Boycott Halal

Britain is the warning. America, do not let this happen on our soil. This is precisely why every American patriot must boycott halal – now more than ever.

Harman Singh Kapoor’s ordeal is not just a personal battle; it is a stark warning of what happens when Islamic dietary demands are allowed to masquerade as “consumer choice” or “religious accommodation.” Halal is never merely about food – it is a tool of economic coercion, cultural submission, and creeping Sharia enforcement. When businesses refuse to comply, the response is not dialogue, but harassment, mob violence, death threats, and shockingly, arrests of the victims by authorities who have already surrendered to the pressure.

Every halal purchase funds this machinery of intimidation. Every supermarket shelf stocked with halal-certified products, every restaurant that quietly switches to halal-only meat, every school or hospital that mandates halal options under the guise of “inclusion” – all of it strengthens the very networks that target non-compliant owners like Kapoor and demand total conformity.

Boycotting halal is not discrimination; it is self-defense. It is the only effective way to starve the economic engine behind Sharia creep and send a clear message: Western societies will not be extorted into submission one menu item at a time.

For a full exposé on why halal certification is a Trojan horse for Islamic supremacism and how ordinary citizens can fight back through targeted boycotts, watch RAIR Foundation’s video: ACTION ALERT: Boycott Halal – The Grassroots Weapon to Stop the Islamization of America (Video)

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