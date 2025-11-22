Somali Migrants Charged After 7-Year-Old Girl Mutilated Inside Swedish Mosque: Wiretaps, Child Testimony, and Forensic Evidence Unravel a Horrific Cover-Up
A seven-year-old Swedish girl was brutally mutilated inside a taxpayer-funded mosque, and authorities tried to bury the case until wiretaps exposed a Somali family’s coordinated cover-up.
Katrineholm, Sweden — According to detailed reporting by the Swedish news outlets, a case Sweden’s authorities buried for years has erupted into a national scandal after prosecutors formally charged three Somali migrants for the genital mutilation of a seven-year-old girl — an attack that allegedly occurred inside a taxpayer-funded mosque in Katrineholm.