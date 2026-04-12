In the heart of conservative Mormon country, the Somali Bantu Muslim community —now roughly 10,000 strong—is openly celebrating its rapid growth, declaring they are “taking over slowly.” The group has secured $5.7 million in federal grants while directing its youth toward full Islamic “deen” through mosques, youth programs, and community events.

The political payoff has now arrived.

Liban Mohamed, a 27-year-old Black Muslim born in Logan and raised in Ogden to Somali immigrant parents, has announced his candidacy for U.S. House in Utah’s newly redrawn 1st Congressional District. Running as a proud Democratic Socialist alongside Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh (a Somali-American DSA Marxist), Mohamed is campaigning on an extreme platform that includes:

Abolishing ICE and ending all immigration detention in favor of open borders and “pathways to legal status” for undocumented immigrants, including full amnesty and citizenship for Dreamers.

Medicare for All is a complete government takeover of healthcare, scrapping private insurance entirely.

Universal childcare so no parent must choose between family and career.

Housing as a “human right,” including bans on corporations and private equity buying single-family homes, massive federal spending on permanently affordable units, and ending “unfair evictions.”

Raising the federal minimum wage to $20 (indexed to inflation).

Capping CEO-to-worker pay ratios with tax penalties on companies.

Passing the PRO Act and repealing all Right-to-Work laws to empower unions.

Enacting the Equality Act to impose nationwide LGBTQ+ mandates across housing, employment, schools, bathrooms, sports, shelters, and federally funded programs.

Overturning Citizens United to restrict corporate and PAC spending while expanding leftist political funding.

Mohamed has also criticized Utahns for leading the nation in charitable giving while claiming leaders “take us for granted,” and he has called for accountability over what he describes as “genocide” in Gaza, Congo, Sudan, and Palestine.

This transformation is accelerating through multiple channels. In November 2025, a judge struck down the GOP legislature’s congressional map and imposed a plaintiff-drawn alternative that packed liberal Salt Lake County into the 1st District, flipping it from a +20 Republican advantage to a +24 Democratic edge overnight. Liban Mohamed and Omar Fateh have publicly bragged in their joint campaign ad that “it’s our time to lead” with full Democratic Socialism.

The shift is part of Barack Obama’s post-presidency strategy. After leaving office, Obama partnered with Eric Holder to create and fund the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) and All On The Line, organizations explicitly designed to sue, out-lawyer, and redraw maps nationwide through activist judges to benefit Democrats (see here and here). This is the same playbook Obama used in 2001 to redraw his own Illinois state senate district.

Republicans, the DSA Somali network, imported radicals, and their American-born offspring are now exploiting this system to penetrate even America’s reddest strongholds, the exact pattern that turned parts of Minnesota into “Somalistan” under Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Even the LDS Church is contributing to the demographic and cultural shift. Church policy directs $25,000 from member tithing to every new or expanding mosque in Utah, including a direct grant to the state’s largest, the Utah Islamic Center in West Jordan. While Utah leaders host Iftars, tithing dollars help build the very infrastructure accelerating the change.

Utah is witnessing a coordinated convergence of demographic conquest, ideological colonization, and calculated judicial map warfare, the Red-Green Axis in full operation. The goal, openly pursued by these networks, is Islamic expansion into every Western nation, with America as the ultimate prize.

Utahns, especially Latter-day Saints, must demand answers, pause the refugee flow, protect their culture, and fight the map-rigging machine before the “Mormon state” becomes the “Little Somalia” of the Rockies.

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