As RAIR Foundation first exposed in April, Utah is undergoing a calculated “Somalification” driven by Obama’s redistricting machine and the imported DSA Somali network.

The 27-year-old Somali Muslim candidate Liban Mohamed, son of Somali immigrants, has now scored a stunning upset at the Utah Democratic Party state convention, winning the majority of delegates after multiple rounds of ranked-choice voting and defeating former Congressman Ben McAdams.

In his victory video, Mohamed openly bragged to the crowd:

“I’m asking each and every one of you to join us – join the 50 refugees that we got elected as delegates… It’s time for us to lead. On June 23, we are going to win. Let’s go!”

This is not organic political engagement – it is demographic conquest in real time, with hand-picked Somali refugees now controlling key delegate positions in the newly rigged 1st Congressional District.

As RAIR previously documented, Obama and Eric Holder’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) and All On The Line operation deliberately sued to redraw Utah’s congressional maps, packing liberal Salt Lake County into the once-safe Republican 1st District and flipping it from a +20 GOP advantage to a Democrat-friendly stronghold overnight.

The Minnesota DSA Somali machine that installed Ilhan Omar and turned Minneapolis into “Somalistan” is now flooding into Utah to finish the job.

Somali radical Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has officially endorsed Liban Mohamed for Utah’s 1st Congressional District, sending the imported voters and their far-left platform straight into the heart of Mormon country.

Mohamed is running on the full far-left nightmare: abolish ICE and open the borders, Medicare for All socialism, housing as a “right,” a $20 federal minimum wage, the Equality Act takeover of bathrooms, sports, schools, and shelters, and inflammatory “genocide in Gaza” rhetoric.

Utah’s rapidly growing Somali Bantu Muslim community – now over 10,000 strong and openly boasting they are “taking over slowly” while pocketing millions in federal grants – is being weaponized.

Latter-day Saint leaders have hosted Iftars and directed $25,000 of member tithing dollars to build every new or expanding mosque, including Utah’s largest, all while the state’s culture and political future are being colonized.

This is the Red-Green Axis in action: demographic replacement, judicial map-rigging by Obama’s machine, and ideological infiltration by imported radicals who view kindness as weakness and reciprocity as optional.

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