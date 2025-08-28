'Soros and His Gang of Psychopaths Have Caused Serious Damage': Trump Threatens to Sue Billionaire Philanthropist
“We will no longer let these lunatics tear America apart without giving it a chance to BREATHE and be FREE."
Donald Trump on Wednesday tore into billionaire George Soros and his heir, Alexander, calling for their prosecution under federal racketeering laws and accusing them of bankrolling chaos across America.
“They should be prosecuted under the RICO Act for their support of violent protests—and much more—throughout the United States of America,” Trump declare…