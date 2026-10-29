Soros has set his communist attack dog, Hennepin County prosecutor Mary Moriarty, loose on journalists James O’Keefe and Cam Higby for exposing Minnesota’s crooked voter vouching system. It’s brazen lawfare turning the good guys into criminals and making exposing the truth a felony.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Soros lackey Hennepin County prosecutor Mary Moriarty announced on Wednesday that her office is charging journalists James O’Keefe and Cam Higby with felonies for exposing Minnesota’s crooked ‘voter vouching’ system. In August, the “Citizen Justice League,” led by O’Keefe and Higby, exposed the very real potential for voter fraud in the state. O’Keefe, dressed as a Muslim, and Higby, donning a niqab, visited Minneapolis polling places where poll workers were more than happy to allow them to vouch for eight other unregistered foreigners. That included “Hamas militants” from Gaza.

Exposing Election Fraud is Now a Crime in Minnesota

The two undercover journalists ventured into polling stations across Minneapolis in their Islamic garb, armed with hidden cameras to expose how easily a person could register to vote on the day of the primary without providing proof of residence under Minnesota’s vouching law.

“Under Minnesota’s Statutes § 201.061, a registered voter can sign an affidavit affirming that they know another individual resides in the same precinct, allowing that person to register at the polls without presenting standard proof of residence. One registered voter can vouch for up to eight people,” O’Keefe stated.

“We wanted to find out what this actually looks like inside a polling place and how far election workers would let us take it,” he added.

O’Keefe even went so far as to use an awful Middle Eastern accent when he tried to vouch for other voters. The poll workers didn’t question him about it.

“I have a question about the vouching program, yeah? Vouching? I can vouch for them, but they are not registered,” O’Keefe asked the poll workers.

“Yeah, that’s fine,” he was told.

“Ahhh, good. Can I bring five more?” O’Keefe asked.

“Up to eight people,” the poll worker responded.

“Up to eight? Okay, that’s a good thing,” O’Keefe replied.

“If you’re all in the same precinct and you are already registered, you can vouch for them as ID. Eight people,” a poll worker told O’Keefe.

“You’re the ID,” the election worker informed him.

“I am the ID!” O’Keefe responded.

Lawfare: Making Good Guys Criminals

Moriarty charged O’Keefe and Higby with two felonies each six days before the general election. That included unlawful voting and identity theft. They now face a maximum of five years in prison for each felony.

“James Edward O’Keefe, 42, and Cam Higby, 26, both face felony charges of unlawful voting and identity theft,” Mary Moriarty announced during a press conference.

“Polling places are the heart of our democracy. Any attempt to disrupt or deceive our election workers will not be tolerated,” she vowed.

“Minnesota has filed TWO FELONY CHARGES AGAINST ME related to my Burqa video in the state,” Higby wrote on X, providing a link to his fundraiser.

“No laws were broken. They want me in PRISON for exposing election vulnerabilities in their state. Support me below if you can. Thank you all,” he requested.

The press release from Moriarty’s office stated, “Mr. O’Keefe and Mr. Higby filmed themselves and posted the videos to social media to try to sow doubt about Minnesota’s secure voting systems. In the videos, both Mr. O’Keefe and Mr. Higby visited multiple precincts in Hennepin County and misrepresented their identities by giving election judges names of registered voters in the precinct without those voters’ knowledge or permission.”

Minnesota law prohibits any individual from intentionally misrepresenting their identity in applying for a ballot, casting a ballot, or attempting to vote via a voting machine or electronic voting system, the attorney’s office asserted. O’Keefe and Higby did not sign the state’s required oath to receive ballots, nor did they cast ballots in the primary.

The office contended that Minnesota law “clearly states that no individual shall intentionally misrepresent the individual’s identity in applying for a ballot, depositing a ballot in a ballot box or attempting to vote by means of a voting machine or electronic voting system.”

Prosecutors charged that while Higby and O’Keefe “did not sign the oath, both men intentionally misrepresented their identities in applying for ballots.”

Democrats are fine with illegal aliens voting, which is against the law. They also seem fine with Ilhan Omar lying about her identity to illegally enter the country. But they simply won’t tolerate two conservative whistleblowers exposing their election fraud.

The charges are a brazen attempt to scare off anyone who wants to show what is really going on in Minnesota elections. It’s sheer lawfare – making criminals of the good guys. According to the Red/Green Alliance, telling the truth is now a felony.

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