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Kam Lions's avatar
Kam Lions
37m

So it looks rather simple with leaving no breadcrumbs for those 8 unregistered foreigners who can make the rounds at numerous polling locations - just need one registered voter per location.

This was not discussed but in-theory with a deep understanding of voter rolls - the one registered voter could plausibly be a person that is dead or known to have moved away.

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W.'s avatar
W.
15m

Unbelievable. Another Soros puppet bought and paid for contributing to the downfall of Constitutional rights. I thought someone was going to remove the slug and his worthless son from American soil?

Send them to Somaliland with Omar to fix up.

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