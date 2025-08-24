Spain: Moroccan Migrant Torches Historic Church Beheads Statues — Socialist Mayor Downplays Attack (Video)
A Moroccan migrant’s hammer-and-fire assault on Spain’s Church of Santiago Apóstol exposed the ongoing war on Christian heritage and the government’s denial.
Granada, Spain — Shock and outrage swept through the small town of El Pozuelo after a 21-year-old Moroccan Muslim migrant stormed the historic Church of Santiago Apóstol with a hammer, smashing stained glass, beheading statues of saints, and setting the sanctuary on fire.
