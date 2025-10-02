Spain is preparing to make history—for all the wrong reasons. On October 1, 2025, Father Custodio Ballester, a priest of the Archdiocese of Barcelona, stood before the Provincial Court of Málaga, accused of committing a so-called “hate crime” for criticizing Islam. He now faces three years in prison and a period of eight years’ disqualification from teaching. If convicted, Ballester would become the first priest in modern Spain imprisoned simply for speaking the truth about Islam, while the very ideology that enslaved their ancestors for centuries, that still persecutes and murders Christians worldwide, is shielded from criticism by Spanish authorities.

Truth as a Crime

The case dates back to 2017, when Father Ballester joined a televised panel discussion on La Ratonera (aired on Alerta Digital TV) alongside fellow priest Jesús Calvo and journalist Armando Robles. During the program, Ballester stated what history itself records: Islam spread by the sword, not by peaceful preaching, and many mosques around the world still call for the destruction and extermination of the infidel. For these remarks, he was accused of “hate speech.”

But Ballester’s so-called “crime” went beyond a single television appearance. In his article The Impossible Dialogue with Islam, published in 2016, he warned against the dangerous illusion that Christians can simply “dialogue” with an ideology that openly calls for their subjugation. Quoting directly from the Quran (Surah 9:29), he reminded readers of Islam’s command: “Fight against those who have been given the Scripture… until they, in humiliation, pay the tribute directly!”

In the article, Ballester dismantled the false narrative of “peaceful coexistence,” writing: “Islam does not allow for dialogue. You either believe, or you are an infidel who must be subdued one way or another.” He contrasted Christianity’s crucified Savior with Muhammad, who “spent his entire life going from raid to raid, subduing those who opposed him with blood and fire.”

Ballester also pointed to contemporary realities, recalling the 2011 car bombing of a Coptic cathedral in Alexandria that killed 21 Christians. He highlighted how Pope Benedict XVI courageously condemned the massacre as an attack on God and humanity, while Islam’s leaders dismissed his words as “interference” — exposing the dhimmi system that still forces Christians in Muslim countries to pay the jizya tax or face death.

Finally, he drove home the harsh truth: “If one continues to say that ‘Islam is a religion of peace,’ one only creates confusion and perplexity. Islam of today and always, with one hand promotes charitable works, while with the other it arms itself to annihilate all those who refuse to recognize Allah and Muhammad as the last and definitive prophet.”

It is for these words — citing Islam’s own texts, recalling its bloody history, and defending persecuted Christians — that Ballester has been dragged into court.

The Islamic Terror Lobby Behind the Trial

The driving force behind the prosecution is the radical Muslims Against Islamophobia (MCI), a group notorious for its generous subsidies and its support for Islamic terror regimes, including the Taliban. Its spokesman, Ibrahim Miguel Ángel Pérez—an activist linked to Ada Colau’s Barcelona en Comú party—has a long record of hostility toward Christianity.

On social media, he has declared Catholicism a “shit religion” and mocked the sacrament of confession as nothing more than a tool “to cover up pedophiles.” Yet while MCI leaders are free to insult Christianity without consequence, the Spanish state is prepared to jail a priest for exposing Islam’s own history of violence.

Silence from the Bishops, Betrayal of the Faithful

The scandal has been deepened by the silence of Spain’s Catholic hierarchy. The Archdiocese of Barcelona has refused to issue any public defense of Ballester, and the Spanish Episcopal Conference has done nothing to rally to his side. Only Cardinal Omella privately phoned Ballester to express personal solidarity. In the eyes of many faithful, this silence amounts to betrayal: bishops who should be defending their priests are instead abandoning them to the mercy of a hostile state and a militant Islamic lobby.

Christians Rally in Defense

Yet ordinary Christians have not remained silent. The group Christian Lawyers has launched a petition in Ballester’s defense, gathering more than 27,000 signatures, while another Catholic petition is on track to reach thousands more. Prominent writers have rallied to his side, with Javier Borrego declaring in El Debate that “I am Custodio,” drawing deliberate parallels with the “Je suis Charlie” cry after the Islamic massacre in Paris. Others, such as Joaquín Garza in La Iberia, have pointed out the Kafkaesque nature of the proceedings: a priest with over 25 years of ministry is being persecuted for remarks on a television program, while Spain’s archives are full of vile attacks on Christianity that have never resulted in charges.

A Priest Who Refuses to Bow

For his part, Ballester remains calm, resolute, and unwilling to retract a single word. “The truth must be told. Is there a price to pay? Well, fine,” he told reporters shortly before the trial. He recognizes that prosecutors intend his case to serve as a warning to all Christians: criticize Islam and you will be punished. But he refuses to bow, declaring that truth cannot be censored.

The Double Standard: Islam Protected, Christianity Attacked

The double standard could not be clearer. Islam’s own scriptures denounce Christians as infidels and polytheists. Sharia law has reduced Christians to second-class “dhimmis” for centuries. Today, across the Muslim world, churches are burned, believers are kidnapped, raped, and killed. Yet in Spain, the state’s priority is not protecting Christians from Islamic hate, but silencing priests who dare to expose it.

Al-Andalus: Spain’s Surrender to the Past

Muslims openly teach that all territory once conquered for Islam belongs to Islam forever. Spain, known in Islamic memory as al-Andalus, is not seen as a sovereign Christian nation but as land temporarily lost that must one day be retaken. With over 45 million Muslims now living in Europe, this belief is no relic of history but a powerful driver of today’s cultural war — one that most Europeans remain blind to.

By prosecuting a priest for warning about Islam, Spanish authorities are not only silencing truth, they are betraying the very memory of their forefathers who fought and died in the Reconquista to defend Christendom from Islamic conquest. Instead of honoring that sacrifice, today’s leaders enforce Sharia blasphemy laws on Spanish soil — surrendering without a fight.

Blasphemy Laws in Europe

If Father Ballester is convicted, Spain will not simply punish one priest — it will prove that the nation has already submitted to Sharia. A so-called Western democracy will have criminalized the defense of Christianity while shielding Islam from all criticism. The message is unmistakable: criticize Islam and go to prison; mock and blaspheme Christianity and collect government subsidies. This is not “coexistence.” It is the open enforcement of Islamic blasphemy laws on European soil.

Ballester’s trial is nothing less than a test case for the survival of Christian freedom in Spain. If he falls, every priest, pastor, and believer who dares to speak truth about Islam will face the same fate. And in surrendering, Spain spits on the memory of her forefathers who fought for centuries in the Reconquista to drive out Islamic rule. What they shed their blood to defend, today’s rulers are giving away without resistance.

Christians must rally to Father Ballester’s defense — not only for his sake, but for the survival of religious liberty, the protection of Christendom, and the defense of truth itself.