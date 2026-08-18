Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is warning Americans that when it comes to communists, the barbarians are already inside the gate. Over 40 of them have already prevailed in primaries across the country and communists have decided now is the time to make their move.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Over the weekend, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) made an appearance on Fox News’ “Saturday in America,” where he warned that over 40 communist candidates have already prevailed in primaries. While a nasty civil war has broken out among the Democrats, the communists have already seized control of the party. Democrat candidates are more of a threat than ever, whether you call it socialism (which is a way station to communism), Marxism, or communism… It’s really all the same thing… godless, immoral authoritarianism.

(Video Credit: Speaker Mike Johnson)

Fighting Communism

In his sit-down with host Kayleigh McEnany, Johnson flatly told her that the “insurgent candidates” winning the Democrat primaries were a sign that the “barbarians” were inside the gate. Which is precisely right. What many don’t understand is that the enemy has been here a long time, flourishing in the shadows, and biding its time to make its move.

“[John Morgan] goes on to say socialism is the gateway to communism,” McEnany noted. “We are talking about communism here. That’s not hyperbole, am I correct?”

Johnson replied, “Well, that’s right. And of course, it’s Marxism, right. So, Karl Marx believed, and he taught and said, socialism is a step toward communism. It’s a process. They thought communism would be the utopia, the perfect society. But it begins with the wrong premise.”

“Communism is anti-American. It’s the opposite of our ideals. We’re one nation under God. Communism begins with a premise that there is no God. The state is the god, effectively. And so, on the website, what we do is we show a summary of the history of this, going back to 1918 to Soviet Russia and going through history of the 20th century, to Communist China, India and Venezuela with the Eastern Bloc over in Europe,” he continued, referring to the new site “Contrast for America.”

“It never works, and it ends in poverty, destruction, political violence, human suffering,” Johnson added. “That is the story of communism. So, when you go out on the campaign trail, and you promise free stuff to people, young people, that’s a siren song to them. That sounds great to them. No one is telling them they have to give up their freedom in exchange.”

“So, this election really does draw a contrast in a sharp way for the American people. If somebody had told us 10 years ago, Kayleigh, that on the 250th anniversary of the greatest nation in history of the world we would be debating whether or not we would maintain the Constitutional Republic or go down this dark, dangerous, deadly road to communism, you and I would have argued with them and said that’s not possible. But that’s where we are right now. And these insurgent left candidates are winning the Democrat primaries all across the country. The barbarians are inside the gate. It’s very, very serious stuff,” the Speaker stated.

Sleepwalking Into Marxist Control

Johnson correctly noted that the upcoming 2026 midterms are a turning point for the nation. Unfortunately, many young voters do not know history because it was never taught to them. They have been brainwashed to believe communism is good and the founding of America is evil. It’s the exact opposite of the truth, and Johnson’s site is an attempt to start teaching younger Americans that communism has failed every single time it has been tried. It usually ends in poverty, violence, and death, not to mention abject misery for the masses.

Communists – many of whom are Muslim – are winning across the nation because voters don’t realize it is actually a coup. In New York, Colorado, Minnesota, and Michigan, as well as other states, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is pushing candidates who are winning because they claim to represent the working man. No, they don’t. They are elitist and racist. They are telling gullible voters what they want to hear… not the truth.

Just like Islam, communism is incompatible with Western values. The freedoms we have known since our inception are antithetical to both Islam and communism. We believe our freedoms are God-given rights… they believe rights are granted by the State or theocrats. This is how whole civilizations are enslaved.

The Destruction of America from Within

Johnson put it perfectly on X, “While Republicans fight for common sense, lower costs, and safer communities — the radical Marxists taking over the Democrat Party are pushing CRAZY policies like abolishing our border and prisons, defunding the police, shredding our Constitution, and dismantling our economy. They would simply destroy America. We WILL NOT allow our freedom and our country to be taken over by COMMUNISTS!”

The communists want to destroy America, plain and simple, so they can rebuild it into what they want it to be. And that would be a dictatorship that favors a very few and enslaves the masses. President Trump also sees communism as our greatest threat currently. I would add Islam to that as well.

Johnson continued to warn Americans during a campaign stop in Virginia Beach on Monday.

“But the thing that is so, I think, alarming — let me use that word, alarming, for the American people — is that you have open Marxists who are winning primaries in that party,” Johnson said before referencing the DSA’s platform, according to Fox News.

“The challenge is coming from people who, you know, they put their platform out; they published it. They want to abolish the border. They want to abolish all prisons in America. They want to abolish the U.S. Senate. They want to remove the president. They want to expand the House and make it a unicameral governing body over the country. Why? Because they believe that over two or three cycles, they’ll be able to bring a wave of Marxists, communists into the Congress and take it over,” he commented.

He is correct. The communists believe this is their time to make their move. They may sound crazy, but they are very, very dangerous.

Americans need to get out and vote to save the Republic as never before. The barbarians are inside the gate – it’s time to fight back.

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