RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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W.'s avatar
W.
4h

Just look at our neighbors in Cuba. Take a 'poll there for sh*ts and grins. Also ask the Canadians how it is working for them.

Wake up folks.

The alarm clock is going off.

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