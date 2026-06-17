The Texas Tribune turned Mohamed Hussein’s crocodile tears at the Texas GOP Convention into an ‘Islamophobia’ sob story to protect a network of CAIR and Muslim Brotherhood operatives – including his father and three other delegates – that Governor Abbott has designated as terrorist organizations and who tried to embed themselves inside the Texas Republican Party.

Tonight on RAIR TV — the Texas Tribune wants you crying for Mohamed Hussein, the man who left the Texas GOP Convention in so-called tears. Here’s what they won’t tell you: a powerful, dangerous Islamic network tied to CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood registered as delegates and tried to plant itself inside the Texas Republican Party. Both groups are designated terrorist organizations, named by Governor Abbott himself, under Texas law. We’re not buying the sob story, not for one second.

This was calculated, and three men and one woman were at the center of this operation. Tarek Hussein, who founded CAIR-Houston. Amjad Muhtaseb, executive director of Muslim American Society, or MAS Houston, the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in America. Samar Halabi, his wife, who sponsors the Muslim Student Association at Bellaire High School, the student arm of the Muslim Brotherhood. And finally, Tarek’s son, Mohamed Hussein, is a board member of the very controversial mega Muslim fortress, the Clear Lake Islamic Center.

When conservatives moved to remove the CAIR-tied delegates, Mohamed turned on the crocodile tears, a theatrical, on-cue breakdown, claiming he was told to “convert or leave the country.” Notably absent from those tears: any concern for the millions of non-Muslims living under Islamic rule, who are given three choices- convert, pay the jizya tax, or die.

The Texas Tribune and its radicalized media did exactly what they were built to do. They turned the manufactured tears into a victim story. They deployed left-wing operative Renzo Downey, a San Francisco Bay Area activist trained at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism, to frame the whole thing as “Islamophobia.” That’s propaganda, plain and simple: pick the sympathetic face, point the camera at the tears, and bury every fact about who these people really are. So let’s put those facts back on the table. Four names. One network. Start with the man at the center.

Tarek Hussein – he founded CAIR-Houston in 2001, right after 9/11, and helped found both the Clear Lake Islamic Center and the Iman Academy. Today, he’s backing CAIR’s federal lawsuit against Governor Abbott’s designation of CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations. And he’s reposted vile anti-Jewish, anti-American content. Did Mohamed really expect the Texas GOP to welcome him and his radical father with open arms?

Tarek also preaches Friday sermons for the Islamic Society of Greater Houston, ISGH, the dangerous dawah machine running nearly 30 mosques across the Houston area. It was co-founded by the father of Yasir Qadhi, the infamous Muslim Brotherhood operative now pushing to build a massive Islamic mini-city, known as “Epic City,” in Texas. And in 2025, Tarek authored a paper for the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America (AMJA), urging Muslims to maximize turnout, build alliances, and shape policy while preserving Islamic identity. What the Tribune left out: AMJA endorses killing apostates, marital rape, female genital mutilation, and stoning for adultery, and has a strategy to infiltrate U.S. courts and replace the Constitution with Sharia.

But Tarek didn’t come alone. Beside him stood Amjad Muhtaseb, who leads MAS Houston and spoke at ICNA Con 2024. ICNA, the Islamic Circle of North America, is a Muslim Brotherhood front group named in the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum. This document lays out the Brotherhood’s plan for “civilization jihad” to destroy Western civilization from within.

Standing with them was Samar Halabi, Amjad Muhtaseb’s wife and a registered delegate. She was the only woman at the convention wearing a hijab. Far from staying quiet, she joined her husband in confronting state Representative Brent Money, founder of the Sharia-Free Texas Caucus, actively helping to create a scene and disrupt the proceedings. (break for video?)

But the real threat is what this woman does every day inside a taxpayer-funded public school. Halabi sponsors the Muslim Student Association at Bellaire High School – the student arm of the Muslim Brotherhood.

On their Instagram, they proudly show how they converted a public school classroom into a lecture about the Al-Aqsa mosque, where they push their victimhood narrative, which slanders Jews. They also boast about flooding the school with Ramadan and Eid propaganda aimed at non-Muslim students. Most disturbingly, she pressured non-Muslim girls to wear the hijab during “World Hijab Day.” In the Middle East, girls have been murdered by their own families for refusing to wear it.

In the West, the hijab is not a fashion choice; it is a public declaration of commitment to Sharia and the Islamization of this country. She even posted a video bragging that wearing the hijab as a symbol of submission to Allah makes girls more beautiful. This is not education. This is dawah and recruitment of Texas children happening behind their parents’ backs. This woman does not belong in a Texas public school classroom any more than she belongs at a Republican convention.

Which brings us to the hub that ties them together: the Clear Lake Islamic Center, where Mohamed Hussein sits on the board. RAIR Foundation has exposed it for years as a Sharia enforcement center. Its imams have been caught on video preaching that women must submit, that homosexuality is a “mental illness,” that child marriage and honor killings are acceptable, and that adulterers should be stoned.

Imam Waleed Basyouni refuses to call Hamas a terrorist group, has justified violent jihad when “the benefit outweighs the disadvantages,” and even mourned Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

And it doesn’t stop with the adults; it reaches the children. Tarek also helped found the Iman Academy, built by Hamdy Radwan, a leader of the Muslim American Society, which the UAE designated a terrorist organization in 2014. Radwan calls Hamas not terrorists, but “freedom fighters.” And the principal of Iman’s southwest campus, Musa Sadek, openly celebrated the October 7 massacre and pushes antisemitic conspiracies online. This is who they trust with the next generation. That’s not a school. That’s a pipeline.

These aren’t fringe figures. This is an organized, dangerous Islamic network — running prison dawah programs, resettling refugees under Sharia, and building political power while rejecting everything America stands for.

So when Mohamed Hussein broke down crying, the real question is: What was he crying for? The women forced to submit? The little girls sold into Islamic child marriage, or the millions more who are victims of Islamic grooming gangs? The victims of honor killings? The adulterers facing stoning? Or was he crying for poor Hamas and its leader, Ismail Haniyeh? This is the Islamic supremacist ideology his family networks support.

Yet when conservatives tried to push back, the media instantly turned the story into one of victimhood and bigotry. Now CAIR is using that coverage to play the victim card and paint Republicans as extremists.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth conservatives must face. While the left cheers and downplays assassination attempts against President Trump and the murder of Charlie Kirk, too many on our own side dragged their feet on removing people tied to designated terrorist organizations from our own convention.

RAIR Foundation was there exposing these networks, and we require 24-hour security due to the threats we face from the types of people allowed into that convention center.

By hesitating, we handed the red-green alliance exactly what they wanted, a fake narrative of persecution. Now CAIR and its media allies are running with it, turning radicals tied to terrorist networks into sympathetic victims while conservatives look divided and weak.

Pastor Rick Scarborough said it best to Mohamed Hussein: “If you’re going to embrace the values and the teachings that you’re advocating for, there’s no place in America for you. That’s not assimilation. That’s taking over.” The Texas Tribune clutches its pearls over a pastor defending America, but says nothing about what this ideology teaches on apostates, women, or Jews. Typical.

Governor Abbott did the right thing by designating CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations. But designation without action means nothing. So every conservative leader in Texas has to decide, and every Texan should be asking them: Why isn’t Clear Lake Islamic Center being investigated? Why isn’t this operation being denounced? Why aren’t the dangerous individuals who entered that convention being investigated? Are we serious about protecting this state, or not?

Wake up. This is the future. They will shame you for basic self-preservation. Question Sharia? You’re the extremist. Defend America and our Culture? You’re a bigot.

The time for fear and hesitation is over. The time to stand up, without apology, is now. We are unapologetically American. And we will defend this country and this state no matter what smear campaign the media and their Islamic supremacist allies throw at us.

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