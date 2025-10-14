Once again, making the point that background checks and vetting are critical to national security, a veteran US State Department diplomat, Daniel Choi, was exposed by journalist James O’Keefe over dating the daughter of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader and then hiding it from the government. He was fired last Wednesday, but this reveals serious issues within our government agencies concerning the CCP.

Termination ordered by President Trump

President Trump reviewed the case and approved the diplomat’s firing, according to Tommy Pigott, a State Department principal deputy spokesperson. He said the diplomat “admitted concealing a romantic relationship with a Chinese national with known ties to the Chinese Communist Party.”

“This termination is consistent with the executive order signed by President Trump affirming both his constitutional authority over our foreign policy and the State Department’s responsibility to carry out his directives. Under Secretary Rubio’s leadership, we will maintain a zero-tolerance policy for any employee who is caught undermining our country’s national security,” Pigott declared.

From the Washington Examiner on the firing:

The State Department had an existing ban from the Biden administration on relationships with Chinese citizens, but the diplomat’s firing is believed to have been the first time the policy has been enforced. Specifically, the policy bans all U.S. government personnel in China, their family members, and contractors with security clearances from any romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens.

Sleeping with the enemy

O’Keefe managed to get the diplomat on hidden camera in August, admitting that he “defied” his government by dating the woman. Just another politician with a communist love interest in what gives the appearance of a “honey pot” trap, where our enemies use sex to compromise high-level officials within our government. See Eric Swalwell and Fang Fang.

“‘I Defied My Government for Love’: US State Department Foreign Service Officer Dated Senior CCP Leader’s Daughter, Admits ‘She Could Have Been A Spy,’ Refused to Report Her,” reads the alarming headline of O’Keefe’s latest exposé.

More from O’Keefe Media Group:

Choi confirmed he chose not to file a required disclosure after beginning a relationship with Joi Zao, a 27-year-old Chinese national who entered the United States on a work visa in late September. Under federal regulations, Foreign Service Officers are required to report close and continuing contact with foreign nationals from adversarial nations, including China. Choi acknowledged this requirement but stated he believed it was unfair. “I was supposed to, whatever, sort of report what I knew about her,” he said, adding, “But I always thought that was kind of unfair.” Choi also disclosed that Zao’s father was a high-ranking official in the CCP. “Her dad was either a provincial or a federal minister of education,” he said. “So he’s, like, straight-up Communist Party.” When asked whether Zao could have been engaged in espionage, Choi confirmed: “She could have been a spy.”



Choi admitted he deliberately withheld the relationship from his superiors “out of respect” for Zao. Choi added that he would have considered reporting the relationship only if it became serious or led to marriage, acknowledging, “If I were dating somebody and we were going to get married… then maybe I would do the report.”

Vetting Chinese student visas – a gateway for spies

It gets much, much worse if you can believe it.

“This is Daniel Choi, who worked at the State Department for almost 20 years and was in charge of vetting all student visas from China, a program that recent arrests show has become less about education and a pipeline for infiltration and espionage,” O’Keefe told BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“This is a guy in the State Department talking to a random stranger about how he’s sleeping with a Chinese spy,” O’Keefe noted to Gonzales.

“And now he’s been fired, which is really extraordinary because it’s the first time in American history that the executive branch of government has fired a State Department official in this way,” he added.

“I understand, James,” Gonzales stated, “you are the best at what you do, and I wouldn’t ever ask you — just as you don’t ask a magician to reveal his secrets, I wouldn’t ask you to reveal all of your … behind-the-scenes secrets, but I just keep watching these, and I’m like, ‘How are you getting these people to talk?’”

“I think we have to look at it a little differently than the way that people look at it when they ask that question, because it’s a good question. But I think if you change your perspective on the way things are in the world, that all around us, everything’s a lie,” O’Keefe contended.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that there’s so much fraud. Things are so systemically broken in our world, in our politics, in our government. There’s a conspiracy of silence that everyone maintains. We all know it’s B.S., but we don’t talk about it,” he asserted.

“So,” he concluded, “when the official narrative is so far afield from reality, all you have to do is point your hidden camera in any direction, and you’ll contradict what the official narrative is.”

Beijing responds with a non-response

According to the Associated Press, “In Beijing, a Chinese government spokesperson declined to comment on what he said is a domestic U.S. issue. ‘But I would like to stress that we oppose drawing lines based on ideological difference and maliciously smearing China,’ the Foreign Ministry’s Guo Jiakun said at a daily briefing.”

Security protocols within the State Department mandate the reporting of all foreign contacts from specified nations, regardless of the depth or duration of the relationship. Choi admitted that he understood the policy and said, “If you’re at the embassy in China, in Beijing, you’re not allowed to date locals at all.”

