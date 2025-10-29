AMERICA HAS HAD ENOUGH

SNAP now burns $145 BILLION a year.

That is $7.8 BILLION every single month.

Recipients spend TWICE what the average working American spends on groceries, because they aren’t spending their money; they are spending yours.

This isn’t “helping the poor.” This is rewarding dependency and subsidizing foreign populations who arrived to take, not to build.

43 million people are on food stamps. 80% of SNAP users are also on Medicaid. 61% get two or more additional welfare programs.

And 53.5% of immigrants are on at least one welfare program.

Nearly 45% of Afghans in the U.S. are receiving FREE FOOD from you. And now - incredibly - we have Somali migrants in America angrily demanding that their HALAL food pantry be restocked. Not food.

HALAL food - a sharia food system funded by the U.S. taxpayer.

Halal is not “cultural cuisine.” Halal is civilization enforcement through supply chains - a Sharia-compliant food system imposed on Western markets by pressure, litigation, and corporate cowardice.

People think halal is ancient. It isn’t.

The global halal industry was engineered in the 1970s–80s, after the 1979 Iranian Revolution, when Iran and Saudi Arabia — competing to export political Islam — partnered with Western multinationals like Nestlé to create a certification empire that pushes Sharia norms into non-Muslim economies by stealth.

Now that same system sits inside our welfare state - enforced with your money. And spare me the claim that “illegals aren’t on SNAP.” Remove illegal-alien households, mixed-status loopholes, and fraud, and the cost would collapse - 70% of this system exists only because the foreign population is bankrolled.

If all benefits were cut off, they would leave.

Is this your American Dream?

Because it is not mine.

Stop subsidizing your own replacement. Stop feeding people who despise the hand that feeds them.

Stop normalizing Sharia in American supply chains.

Boycott halal.

End welfare for non-citizens.

No more Sharia pantries on U.S. dollars.

America has had enough.