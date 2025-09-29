RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wilma's avatar
Wilma
2h

The model street-naming resolution — the first in America — that prevents foreign ideologies from being honored on our streets and ensures civic space is reserved for American heritage is a very good idea, and citizens need to be made aware of it and the need for it in every town.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 RAIR Foundation USA
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture