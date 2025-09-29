Tonight on RAIR TV — the Islamization of America rages on.

In Brooklyn, Democrat Councilwoman Mercedes Narcisse is pushing to name a street after Yemen’s Republic Day — the very regime whose leaders openly chant “Death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews, victory to Islam.”

But this isn’t an isolated stunt.

Across the country, we see the same pattern: in Dearborn, Michigan, a street named for a Hezbollah sympathizer; in Texas, entire neighborhoods named after jihadist warlords; in New York itself, streets honoring the founder of Pakistan, a nation built on Sharia law.

History tells us what comes next. From Iran’s Islamic Revolution to Mao’s Cultural Revolution, the erasure always begins with symbols — and ends with people. Street names matter.

And unless Americans demand their elected leaders fight back, we are watching our culture, our history, and our future be erased one street sign at a time.

But there is a solution. In Josephine, Texas, one courageous city council member passed a model street-naming resolution — the first in America — that prevents foreign ideologies from being honored on our streets and ensures civic space is reserved for American heritage.

RAIR is making that model resolution available nationwide. Any citizen can take it to their city council and demand action. It’s a legal, practical tool to protect our communities before more of our culture is stripped away — one sign at a time.

CALL TO ACTION

Here’s what every city, town, and county in America can do next: