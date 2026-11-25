The mullahs of the Iranian regime ordered that singer Parastoo Ahmadi and eight others receive 74 lashes for her performing an unattended concert on YouTube where she did not wear a hijab to cover her hair. Flogging is just the warm-up… these barbaric monsters get off on torture, rape, and murder. They are hanging hundreds for not submitting to Islam. That’s the brutality of Sharia.

Iranian Twelvers flogged Parastoo Ahmadi, 29, for not wearing a hijab to cover her hair during a viral online concert that has been viewed over 3.4 million times. The performance was uploaded to YouTube — a platform banned in Iran — where Ahmadi introduced herself by saying, “I am Parastoo, a girl who wants to sing for the people.”

(Video Credit: Parastoo Ahmadi)

Lashed for Not Wearing a Hijab

Muslim torturers administered 74 lashes to her and to each of four male members of her concert team after she defied the Islamic Republic’s restrictions on women showing their hair per Islam. How civilized… not – this is the dark heart of Sharia. They are extremely lucky to be alive – lashing like that is likely to kill the recipient.

The punishment was rendered in the Iranian city of Qom, defense attorney Mostafa Nili told Iranian news outlet Emtedad. The five performers were also banned from traveling abroad and engaging in artistic and musical activities for two years, according to Fox News. They are being silenced, and it’s likely they will not live long under the rule of the mullahs.

One attorney told the BBC in an interview on Monday that repeated efforts to overturn the ruling, reduce the punishment, or suspend its enforcement had unsurprisingly failed. These evil monsters get off on torturing, raping, and murdering their own people.

A Violation of Fundamental Rights

Iranian artists and human rights activists were incensed over the punishment. They slammed the regime’s restrictions on women and artistic expression. Their rage falls on deaf Muslim ears.

From Fox News:

Bahar Ghandehari, director of advocacy at the U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), told the BBC that Ahmadi’s flogging was “a flagrant violation of her fundamental rights” and demonstrated the authorities’ determination to suppress women’s freedoms and punish those who challenge discriminatory laws. Those flogged alongside Ahmadi were musicians Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri and Amirali Pirnia and producer Mohsen Lashkari. The case stems from a Dec. 11, 2024, performance in which Ahmadi appeared in a sleeveless black dress with her hair uncovered, accompanied by male musicians at the historic Deir Gachin Caravanserai in Qom province. With no audience physically present, Ahmadi shared the performance, known as the “Imaginary Concert,” on her YouTube channel. The video of the concert has garnered over 3 million views on YouTube.

The Brutality of Sharia

Iran’s judiciary wasted no time after finding out about the online concert and opened a criminal case over the performance. Authorities arrested Ahmadi three days later and two other musicians connected to the concert. The three were then released on bail, according to the Norway-based Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

Then in June of this year, a criminal court in Qom sentenced Ahmadi and eight others involved in the production to 74 lashes each on charges of “offending public decency by producing and publishing obscene and immoral content online,” according to Hengaw.

All of the defendants denied the charges. Fat lot of good that did them. An appeals court naturally upheld the flogging sentences in September, clearing the way for their enforcement, Iran International reported Sept. 25.

Amnesty International urged Iranian authorities not to carry out the punishment. They contended that flogging is torture and violates international human rights protections, which it does. The practice of lashing is straight out of the Dark Ages.

Ahmadi comes from Nowshahr in northern Iran. She studied film directing at Soore University.

Iranian security authorities previously restricted the singer over her performances of protest songs and regional folk music during the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, according to Hengaw. That movement arose in September 2022 after the death while in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman detained by the country’s morality police for allegedly violating mandatory hijab rules.

Feminists were shamefully mum on the murder of Amini. Following her death, Iranian women have stood up and openly defied the compulsory dress code, despite periodic arrests, warnings, and other enforcement measures. Women have been imprisoned, raped, and killed over the Sharia-compliant dress code.

Of the nine people originally sentenced over Ahmadi’s concert, five were reported to have been flogged Monday, according to Fox News. It’s unclear when the others will be lashed, and it is unknown how the ones who were flogged are faring.

An Outcry Over Suppression, Torture, and Murder

Outrage and widespread condemnation spread among Iranians on social media, the Daily Mail reported.

“May these dark days come to an end, and may women regain the freedom to choose how they live and dress, and may artistic expression once again flourish in our precious homeland,” exiled singer Googoosh wrote on Instagram.

Fellow musician Hossein Alizadeh said he was “willing to take 70 lashes in Parastoo Ahmadi’s place.”

Journalist and UK-based Iranian anti-regime activist Niyak Ghorbani told the Daily Mail that Ahmadi’s sentencing is “part of a much larger system of repression that has held an entire nation captive for nearly five decades.”

Exiled activist Masih Alinejad said a woman’s voice frightened the regime more than any superpower could.

So very, very true.

And then there are the hangings – from the Daily Wire:

The whip is just the start. The regime has been marching protesters to the gallows at a pace unseen in decades. In June, Iran hanged Javad Zamani and Abolfazl Saedi, whom officials called ringleaders of the early 2026 unrest. They were convicted of “moharebeh,” or waging war against God, a charge critics say the regime has long used to crush dissent. In March, executioners hanged Saleh Mohammadi, a 19-year-old national wrestling champ, at dawn in Qom along with two other young men. All three were accused of killing two police officers at a January protest. Rights groups called it a sham. They said Mohammadi was tortured into confessing, then took it back in court. They also stated that judges brushed aside family testimony and security-camera footage that reportedly didn’t put him at the scene. The United States had publicly pled for his life. The Center for Human Rights in Iran counted at least 22 political prisoners put to death between March 17 and April 27, about three a week. Most went to trial with coerced confessions and no lawyer of their choosing. At least three teenagers, two of them just 17, reportedly have had death sentences upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court, in apparent violation of international law. Others reportedly on death row include a mother of two and a man condemned over a private phone call.

Advocates claim that more than 4,000 people have been rounded up since February 28, and some prisoners have been hanged before they had a chance to appeal.

Since Iranians have stood up to fight back against the mullahs, tens of thousands have been slaughtered. The Islamic regime has crushed resistance in the streets since January. Many have been hanged as traitors to the regime. Artists, journalists and political dissidents have been increasingly subjected to mass arrests, torture in detention and executions to suppress opposition. And the world does next to nothing to stop it.

Human Rights Watch reported in February that Iran’s executions in 2025 had reached levels unseen since the late 1980s, while rights groups have documented a further escalation in political repression throughout 2026. And it will get worse until the Iranian regime is defanged once and for all.

In November, Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization reported that at least 121 people arrested in connection with January’s protests had been sentenced to death, including at least 30 whose sentences had been upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court. That number is way, way off according to a ton of reports. The murderous mullahs are continuing the slaughter of those who will not fully submit to Islamic doctrine.

This is the Iranian regime. Anyone saying that we should just make nice with them is as monstrous as the mullahs are. You cannot negotiate with these barbarians. The only thing they recognize is force, and stopping their wholesale terror and slaughter is decades overdue.

Remember their names, faces, and cries for freedom from the barbarity of Islam and the Iranian mullahs.

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