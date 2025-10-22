A Jewish film festival in Malmö was canceled after every venue refused to host it out of fear of jihadist violence—proof that Sweden’s open-borders experiment has produced a city so Islamized that Jewish life can no longer exist in public without surrender or flight.

Malmö, Sweden – In a chilling indictment of Sweden’s suicidal open-borders experiment, a Jewish International Film Festival celebrating 250 years of Jewish life has been canceled — not by choice, but by fear. No theater in Malmö dares host it, citing “security concerns” born of the jihadist threat imported through decades of mass Muslim migration. Even with police protection offered, every venue folded. That’s not prudence — it’s surrender.

Organizers Ola Tedin and Sofia Nerbrand, who secured funding from the city of Malmö and Region Skåne, were left stunned as commercial cinemas like Filmstaden and non-profit venues like Panora flatly refused, with some explicitly admitting fears of attacks. Even Folkets Hus, a community hall, backed out despite police offers to provide on-site protection.

Watch the video — translated into English and subtitled by RAIR Foundation.

This isn’t an isolated incident of cowardice; it’s the grim reality of a nation surrendering its cultural soul to imported Islamic terror. Malmö, once a vibrant hub of Swedish identity, has devolved into Europe’s epicenter of antisemitism, where Jews are forced to hide their identities or flee altogether.

The city’s Jewish community, which numbered around 2,000 just a decade ago, has shrunk dramatically as families escape harassment, vandalism, and physical assaults.

Reports from Jewish residents paint a picture of daily intimidation: synagogues under constant guard, schools advising children not to wear Stars of David, and community centers fortified like bunkers.

One Jewish resident anonymously told media outlets that antiSemitism is “something every Jew or Israeli living in the area is aware of,” exacerbated by pro-Palestinian/Hamas rallies that often spiral into calls for violence against Jews.

The culprits? Not Sweden’s native population, but the unchecked influx of migrants from Muslim-majority countries, fueled by socialist governments’ radical embrace of so-called “multiculturalism”. Under left-wing administrations, Sweden flung open its doors in the 2010s, welcoming over 160,000 asylum seekers in 2015 alone – many from conflict zones in the Middle East and North Africa where anti-Semitic ideologies are rife.

Critics, including the rising Sweden Democrats party, have long warned that this mass importation of unvetted individuals brings not diversity, but division, crime, and cultural erosion.

Today, foreign-born individuals are 2.5 times more likely to be crime suspects than native Swedes, with gang violence – often linked to immigrant clans – turning once-peaceful neighborhoods into war zones.

The toll on non-Muslims is devastating. Women face skyrocketing sexual assaults and harassment, with reports like Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s Prey detailing how immigrant attitudes from patriarchal societies have eroded women’s rights in Europe.

Muslim women themselves suffer under Islamophobia’s shadow, but the broader narrative reveals disproportionate oppression from within certain migrant communities.

Christians aren’t spared: asylum-seeking converts report attacks and threats, while churches grapple with vandalism.

Police officers, teachers, and youth workers in migrant-heavy areas live in fear, with no-go zones emerging where Swedish law bows to sharia-like norms.

Jews and Christians, in particular, bear the brunt of this imported hatred, with Holocaust denial and anti-Zionist rhetoric blending into outright calls for extermination.

Sweden’s left-wing legacy – from the Social Democrats’ “open hearts” rhetoric to lax integration policies – has transformed the country into a powder keg.

Former Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt’s 2014 plea for Swedes to “open your hearts” to refugees now rings hollow as the nation records negative net migration for the first time in decades, with even recent arrivals fleeing the chaos they helped create.

The Sweden Democrats, once relentlessly smeared as far-right extremists, now influence policy, arguing that unassimilated Muslim immigrants pose an existential threat to Swedish values.

Yet, the damage is done: Malmö’s streets echo with Islamic and far-left chants of “crush Zionism” during anti-Israel protests, mirroring the jihadist fervor that canceled the Jewish film festival.

This is no exaggeration – Sweden is losing its identity. Native Swedes watch as their welfare state buckles under the strain of supporting migrants who, not only reject Western liberalism but are waging war on the country.

The government’s own rleft-wing watered down eports admit massive integration failures, with ghettos fostering radicalism that spills into terrorism plots and anti-Semitic violence.

If Sweden wants to reclaim its safety and sovereignty, the time for half-measures is over. Aggressive mass deportations of criminal migrants and failed asylum seekers must begin immediately, coupled with a remigration policy to encourage voluntary returns. Anything less is national suicide.

